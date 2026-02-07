R. J. Hampton: Bio And Career Highlights

R. J. Hampton: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

R. J. Hampton

February 7, 2001

Dallas, Texas, US

25 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is R. J. Hampton?

Roderick Deon Hampton Jr. is an American professional basketball player known for his dynamic guard play and athleticism. He brings consistent energy and skill to every team he joins.

His breakout moment arrived as the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, a significant career milestone. Hampton notably bypassed college, opting for a professional stint overseas before his NBA debut.

Early Life and Education

Born in Dallas, Texas, R. J. Hampton grew up within a basketball-focused family. His father, Rod Hampton, a former college and professional player, cultivated an early passion for the sport.

Hampton attended Little Elm High School, where his exceptional varsity play led to him becoming a highly touted five-star prospect. He famously chose to play professionally overseas, bypassing traditional college basketball.

Notable Relationships

R. J. Hampton has largely maintained privacy regarding his personal relationships. No prominent romantic partnerships have been publicly confirmed or widely reported by media outlets.

He is not publicly known to have any children, nor has he confirmed a current partner, maintaining a private stance on his personal life.

Career Highlights

R. J. Hampton’s breakthrough came as the 24th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft. This marked his entry into the league after playing professionally in the NBL.

Beyond professional leagues, Hampton proudly represented the US, securing two gold medals with Team USA. These wins include the FIBA U17 World Cup and FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

