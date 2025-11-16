I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

by

It is my great pleasure to introduce you all to Lapis Farkas Lazulski, my 2-year-old (mostly) Siberian Husky (3/4 Husky, 1/8 German Shepard, 1/8 Samoyed)! I rescued her at 4 months old in December 2019, and we have been having adventures and howling sessions ever since.

In November 2021, my sister came to me with an adorable idea: we would both photograph our dogs in similarly-themed scenes, and make a monthly calendar of the pups for our mom as a Christmas present. The final result was spectacular, and – energized by this initial success – I took it a step further and whipped up an initial mock-up of what would become the “July” artwork.

It quickly spiraled out of hand. Now, two months and probably 60-80 hours later, I present Lapis’ The Dog’s (Poorly Photoshopped) 2022 Calendar!

More info: Instagram

January: Floof On The Dance Floor

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

February: Romantic Getaway

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

March: Thirsty Girl

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

April: Spring Equinox

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

May: Yes, She Actually Got to Eat The Taco

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

June: A Peaceful Pup In A Peaceful Scene

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

July: ‘Murica

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

August: A Whole Pack Of Lapis – My Dream. My Girlfriend’s Nightmare.

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

September: Debut Album

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

October: Jinkies!

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

November: The Little Wolf We Deserve

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

December: I Swear, I Found the Tree Like This

I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
55 Heartwarming, Ridiculous And Harmless Secrets People Haven’t Told Anyone Until Now
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
Emmys
Emmys 2016 Nominations: Game of Thrones and The People v O.J. Score Big, The Americans Gets Its First Noms
3 min read
Jul, 14, 2016
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 17-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2025
How the Show Roswell, New Mexico Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2022
Common Objects Transformed Into Works Of Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Everything You Need to Know about Lucifer Season 4
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.