I Photoshop My Dog Into Goofy Scenes For My 2022 Calendar

It is my great pleasure to introduce you all to Lapis Farkas Lazulski, my 2-year-old (mostly) Siberian Husky (3/4 Husky, 1/8 German Shepard, 1/8 Samoyed)! I rescued her at 4 months old in December 2019, and we have been having adventures and howling sessions ever since.
In November 2021, my sister came to me with an adorable idea: we would both photograph our dogs in similarly-themed scenes, and make a monthly calendar of the pups for our mom as a Christmas present. The final result was spectacular, and – energized by this initial success – I took it a step further and whipped up an initial mock-up of what would become the “July” artwork.
It quickly spiraled out of hand. Now, two months and probably 60-80 hours later, I present Lapis’ The Dog’s (Poorly Photoshopped) 2022 Calendar!
January: Floof On The Dance Floor
February: Romantic Getaway
March: Thirsty Girl
April: Spring Equinox
May: Yes, She Actually Got to Eat The Taco
June: A Peaceful Pup In A Peaceful Scene
July: ‘Murica
August: A Whole Pack Of Lapis – My Dream. My Girlfriend’s Nightmare.
September: Debut Album
October: Jinkies!
November: The Little Wolf We Deserve
December: I Swear, I Found the Tree Like This
