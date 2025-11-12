My First 4 Hour Timelapse In 4 Minutes

by

I’ve been drawing and painting for many years and I finally decided to take a camera to my canvas. Whenever I paint many people like to stop and stare, it’s a bit of an odd phenomenon. I think people are just naturally drawn to it for some reason which was my motive for doing this. This pitbull watercolor painting was a custom painting for a friend with a pitbull named Opal. She has amazing boho taste so I wanted to give her something to add a personal touch to her decor.

Watercolor Pitbull Portrait

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Saturday Night Live” Heads to Italy as Sky Orders Local Version of the Show
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2018
I Create Fluorescent Acrylic Plant Sculptures
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Queen Camilla’s ‘Embarrassing’ Gesture To Kate Middleton During Trump Visit Sparks Controversy
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2025
What We Learned from The Pokemon Journeys: The Series Trailer
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2020
Are We Going To See An Outer Banks Season 3?
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2021
5 Love Lessons from Netflix’s ‘Love Hard’: A ScreenRant Writer’s Perspective
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.