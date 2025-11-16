Employee Quits Their Job, Sends Out An Email That Others Call The “Sacred Text”

There might be no other choice but to quit when dealing with the management becomes unbearable. And in such instances, you might as well let them know exactly what you think before walking out that door.
That’s what the redditor u/HHRB_Studio did. They told the ‘Antiwork’ community about the mass email they sent as they were leaving the company, which was eventually titled the ‘Sacred Text’ by their colleagues. Even though the management tried to stop it from spreading, fellow coworkers made sure it didn’t.
Bored Panda has reached out to the OP and they were kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down to find our interview with them in the text below.
Some people choose to quit their jobs with a bang
Image credits: Glenn Carstens-Peters (not the actual photo)
This employee decided to quit and sent out a mass email telling everyone exactly how they feel about the company
Image credits: Brian Tromp (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Stephen Phillips (not the actual photo)
Image credits: HHRB_Studio
The OP believed that the email expressed what everyone else was thinking
Image credits: Cytonn Photography (not the actual photo)
The OP told Bored Panda what led to them sending out the email: “This whole thing was spurred on by a single interaction. I had been begging for more support in the form of an admin for months. I had been refused by everyone from the manager up. So, following the chain of command, I took my plea to the highest authority in the building, the president.
“I was able to secure a meeting with him and the VP. After typing out a two-page report as to why I needed an admin, the proposal was flat-out rejected. As I started to question why, being slightly aggravated, he seemed to notice my displeasure and began to laugh at me. That was the final straw. I started looking for a new job. And as soon as I had one secured, I burnt the bridge.”
The redditor revealed that they only said what everyone else was thinking. “I believe that it was important to say what I did because most people who worked there are too afraid to say it. The leadership who ran the building were imposing and intimidating,” they said.
Research shows that as much as one in five people hate the higher-ups at their workplace, stating that management is the single worst thing about their jobs. 40% of those surveyed didn’t think their boss was good at their job, while roughly a third said they could do a better job themselves. Another survey found that 82% of workers in the US believe they would potentially quit their jobs because of a bad manager.
The redditor found it pretty comical that the co-workers titled it the ‘Sacred Text’
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
The OP wasn’t willing to stick around with poor management in the workplace. Not only that, they decided to quit with a bang and sent out a company-wide email as they were leaving. “I didn’t expect the email to have much of an impact at all,” they told Bored Panda. “I just wanted the tyrants to know how I felt, and share the email with the leads, who are feeling the same way.”
The writer of the ‘Sacred Text’ said that they found the given title to be pretty comical. According to them, the people in the company stood by it because the text most likely resonated with them.
“Morale is, in my opinion, the most important part of having a successful business,” the redditor added. “Profits and bottom lines aside, the people who are putting in the work are a company’s most valuable asset. Without the workers, nothing can be done and no money can be made. Prioritizing the happiness of the people who generate the wealth should be essential. If people want to go to their place of work every day and don’t dread it, you will have better workers.”
Fellow redditors shared their thoughts on the story in the comments
Some people have faced similar situations themselves
Follow Us