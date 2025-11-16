I’ve Always Been Fascinated By The Unusual And Conceptual, And These Product Designs I Created Are A Reflection Of How I Perceive The World (24 Pics)

by

I’m Dorota Pankowska and I’ve always been obsessed with all things strange and conceptual.

A few years ago I created Wask Studio, an online shop where I sell my original product creations which focus on stationery and other small household objects for the strange at heart. Every product I’ve ever made has some sort of unique twist to it!

More info: waskstudio.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

#1 Heat Of The Moment Candle

Light up the dark with the first ever thermochromic candle. The black candle drips white wax which later changes back to black after cooling.

Image source: waskstudio

#2 Unmistakable Pencil

These pencils have had their erasers replaced by crayons, so that when you make mistakes, it can rub it in your face. Feel free to gift them to your least liked friends without saying a word.

Image source: waskstudio

#3 Sinking Feeling Soap

Wipe that smile off your face with this sentient soap. Watch it get sadder as it shrinks — it’s completely out of your hands.

Image source: waskstudio

#4 Think Twice Dice

These scrambled dice will shake things up at your board game nights. Sometimes you just have to disconnect the dots.

Image source: waskstudio

#5 A Bit Of A Stretch Paper Clips

We had to pull a few wires to make these paper clips. Look like your standard paper clips, only looooonger!

Image source: waskstudio

#6 Rule Of Thumb Bandages

We created these adhesive bandages for good measure.
Featuring a mini ruler, these band-aids are great for paper – and paper cuts.

Image source: waskstudio

#7 City To The Key Keychain

This keychain low-key blends in with your other keys, but features the Toronto skyline on the blade. Which city should we make next?

Image source: waskstudio

#8 Short-Sided Ruler

This minimalist ruler has gotten the short end of the stick, but its elegant beauty is not short-sighted.

Image source: waskstudio

#9 Touchy Feely Sticker Pack

These Rubik’s Cube stickers are a game changer. It’s unfair and square, meant to make you hot and bothered as you try to solve it. The colours change from the warmth of your hands – so solve it quickly!

Image source: waskstudio

#10 Held Up At Gumpoint Push Pins

Are your boring push pins driving you up the wall?
These gripping gum-tacks will definitely stick out in your collection.

Image source: waskstudio

#11 Make A Point Sticky Notes

These sticky notes just took a turn for the worse. Instead of being square, they’re diamond-shaped. One could say they’re… edgy.

Image source: waskstudio

#12 Hug Me Binder Clips

These binder clips feature little hands that will grip the heck out of your papers. Do your files need a hug?

Image source: waskstudio

#13 Writer’s Blocks Erasers

There’s a new eraser on the block! This idea started from a sketch and we made it concrete. These erasers take the form of miniature cinder blocks so that you can both build & play.

Image source: waskstudio

#14 Nopacity Washi Tape

Layer your world with this washi tape that lets you delete things in real life. Out with the opacity, in with the transparency!

Image source: waskstudio

#15 Skewed Thoughts Notebook

We wanted to view a notebook from a different angle, so we created this notebook featuring a parallelogram shape.

Image source: waskstudio

#16 Unbreak My Heart Paper Clips

These heart-shaped paper clips are heart-broken when you’re not using them, but they’ll turn into a complete heart once they’re finally clipped onto some paper.

Image source: waskstudio

#17 Tickled Paper Clips

These squirmy paper clips look like they’re being tickled. Your friends will never guess that they were actually designed to look this way.

Image source: waskstudio

#18 File Under Mouse Pad

Stay organized with this folder that you’ll never have to put anything in – because it’s actually a mouse pad. Sadly, it won’t help you hide your paper trail of odd internet activities.

Image source: waskstudio

#19 Sealed Fate Candy Packets

These packets feature the familiar “DO NOT EAT” messaging mimicking silica gel packets, but it’s all a sweet disguise, since these are filled with candy.

Image source: waskstudio

#20 Dirty Word Soap

Don’t rub this eraser the wrong way – it’s actually made of soap. This small, to-scale eraser will leave you at a loss for words and fulfill all of your wildest cleans.

Image source: waskstudio

#21 Burn After Reading Bookmark

Made only for true book critics, it allows the worst of literature to be burned as soon as it’s discovered. Each bookmark has 8 detachable matches and a striking strip at the bottom.

Image source: waskstudio

#22 Grown-Up Grow Capsules

Remember those kids’ magic grow capsules that you’d put into a glass of hot water and they’d turn into fun sponge shapes? Well we’ve made the adult version of that! But the secret results can’t be displayed here.

Image source: waskstudio

#23 1-Time Use Erasers

These miniature classic pink erasers are super tiny and perfect for someone who lives a minimalist lifestyle and hates clutter on their desk.

Image source: waskstudio

#24 2-Tips Matches

Cotton swabs or matches? Only 100 ways to find out. Fight fire with fire using these double-sided match sticks. Not sure what you’d use them for yet? Play it by ear!

Image source: waskstudio

