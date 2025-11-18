22 Loo Literature Gems That’ll Make Your Bathroom Breaks Unforgettable

Scrolling on your phone while on the throne should be a national sport, but you can be spending your toilet time so much more wisely! So, prepare to elevate your lavatory experience from mundane to marvelous. We’ve gone beyond the library to bring you 22 off-the-wall reads that’ll turn your toilet time into a titillating adventure.
From quirky trivia that’ll make you the hit of your next dinner party to mind-bending puzzles that’ll have you lingering longer than necessary, these books are about to transform your powder room into a palace of peculiar knowledge. Say goodbye to scrolling through your phone and hello to a world of weird and wonderful words that’ll make you actually look forward to nature’s call.
#1 “F*ck I’m Bored! Activity Book For Adults” Is The Perfect Cure For Throne Room Tedium – Because Scrolling Through Your Phone For The Millionth Time Is So Last Year
Review: “I originally bought this for a friend who’d just had surgery. She told me how great it was so I bought one for my BFF just because and then 3 more (1 for me and the rest for my gift stash)! The only thing to say is know your audience! I’ve also been told that it would be great if there was an option to include colored pencils, or something along those lines, when purchasing. But it really is the best, funniest, and most diverse adult puzzle book I’ve ever had the pleasure of sharing!” – kknox66
Image source: amazon.com, kknox66
#2 “The Experts’ Guide To 100 Things Everyone Should Know How To Do” Because Mastering The Art Of Folding A Fitted Sheet Is Nice, But Let’s Be Real, You’re Probably Reading This In The Bathroom Because You Still Can’t Figure Out How To Do That One Thing…
Review: “There are things in this book that I never would have thought to think about. I had no idea that I was doing so many things wrong until I read this. I bought this as a gift for my brother in law. He hasn’t spoken to me since (probably because he’s having such a wonderful time reading this book and not because I’m not-so-subtly telling him he’s a noob).” – Dan N.
Image source: amazon.com, Dan N.
#3 “Why Are My Nuts In The Toilet Water? And Other Questions Older Men Need Answered” Tackles Life’s Biggest Mysteries – Or At Least The Ones That’ll Make You Laugh, Cringe, Or Wonder If Dad’s Okay In There
Review: “Great bathroom read. Short and funny, and it makes a great display piece for the whole family to enjoy right up there on the mantle if bathroom literature isn’t your thing. Few authors these days can dazzle my mind with such eloquent wit, however this masterpiece of literature had me laughing so hard, it could be considered the new enema in place of traditional methods like ex lax. So you can see, it serves multiple purposes. Just buy it.” – Holli
Image source: amazon.com, Queen
#4 “Unlikely Friendships: 47 Remarkable Stories From The Animal Kingdom” Will Have You Going Wild For Love And Friendship – Even The Kind That’s Not Toxic, Unlike The Stuff Your Aunt’s Gossiping About At The Family Reunion In Two Stalls Over!
Review: “I enjoyed every one of the 47 stories of real friendships between different species. Some should have been enemies but chose to care deeply for each other. The stories and photos will make you smile and be glad you read this book! I loved it.” – Deborah
Image source: amazon.com, Deborah
#5 “Never Trust A Fart: True Stories Of Grown Men Who Have Accidentally Pooped Their Pants” Because These Guys Just Learned The Hard Way That Silence Is Not Always Golden, But A Toot Is Always A Warning Sign
Review: “If you’d like to read a book that will make you laugh out loud hysterically about an issue that we’ve all dealt with…even if many wouldn’t admit to it…this is a book for you. Although a stinky topic the book is clean and good for family laughs!
The title is also very sound advice!” – Matthew James Henry
Image source: amazon.com, Matthew James Henry
#6 “Uncle John’s Awesome 35th Anniversary Bathroom Reader: Facts, Don’t Fail Me Now!” Because When Duty Calls, Uncle John’s Got Your Back (And Your Bottom) Covered With 35 Years Of Absurdly Awesome Facts!
Review: “Uncle John’s Awesome 35th Anniversary Bathroom Reader is a delightful trip down memory lane. I had a few of these when I was a kid, and my Dad recently gifted them one to me. I forgot how interesting and funny these stories are. It’s a perfect mix of nostalgia and entertainment.” – AE
Image source: amazon.com, AE
#7 “Reader’s Digest Timeless Favorites” Is A Classic For A Reason
Review: “This compilation of stories from Reader’s Digest offer a look at different times and places, with each one more readable than the last. From a skydiver who passes out as he is plunging downward to a little dog who defies the odds and is reunited with his owners after a storm to a woman who gives an injured duck a second chance at life — each chapter is complete in its own right and each offers hope in its own way. I have given this book as a gift. I wish there were more like it.” – Nancy A. Herrick
Image source: amazon.com, Nancy A. Herrick
#8 “The Best Joke Book (Period)” Promises Laughs So Good, You Might Need An Extra Roll Of Tp To Wipe Away Those Tears Of Joy!
Review: “The title pretty well describes it. The range of jokes go from knock-knock jokes to some pretty sophisticated stuff. Well worth the money!” – Michael Click
Image source: amazon.com, Michael Click
#9 “Learn A Lot While You Sit On The Pot: Funny Bathroom Trivia Book” Because Going #2 Doesn’t Mean Your Brain Has To Go Down The Drain – Get Smarter, One Flush At A Time! For Adults & Older Teens (Things To Do While You Poo)
Review: “If you like reading those social media articles about random info but hate scrolling through a million ads this book is for you! Just open to any page and start reading! My son has already stollen this from my husband and is filling his head with a huge variety of information. Definitely a boredom buster!” – Helen A Earl
Image source: amazon.com, Helen A Earl
#10 “Toilet Paper Origami On A Roll” By Linda Wright Will Give You Something To Do Other Than Scroll While On The Throne
Review: “This is a delighful and fun book. If you have ever been to someone’s home where the toilet paper is embellished, you would be thinking how do they do that? And should I use it? Lol. It is a fun, inexpensive way to spend some time relaxing and learning toilet paper origami. Who knew? My daughter and granddaughters love it as a craft. Don’t bash it til you’ve tried it! And you can leave cute rolls of spare tissue around the bathroom.” – Kindle Customer BGCW.
Image source: amazon.com, Lotscher
#11 “The Ultimate Bathroom Reader” Because When Nature Calls, This Book Answers – And Stays On The Line For A Really Long Time
Review: “I like trivia and these books by Bill O’Neill fit the bill. Now I know that you are going to say read one trivia book and you have read them all. Well that might be true, but it doesn’t hurt to read more trivia books because there is always a new hidden gem to discover. So I say give me trivia.” – Book Lover
Image source: amazon.com, Book Lover
#12 “Can Holding In A Fart Kill You?: Over 150 Curious Questions And Intriguing Answers” Isn’t Full Of Hot Air, It Will Probably Blow Your Mind
Review: “This book may save your life. My uncles friends sisters mothers brother in law held in a fart while working at a steel manufacturing plant. Needless to say the plant had to close after an explosion caused from the pressure that built up inside this individual” – shane
Image source: amazon.com, shane
#13 “Of Course!: The Greatest Collection Of Riddles & Brain Teasers” Is A Head-Scratcher That’s Guaranteed To Make You Go “Ah-Ha!”
Review: “This is an easy to read and easy to use collection of 78 brainteasers and riddles. To get the answer, all one has to do is click the side of the question. The questions are not complicated. Examples include: Why are manhole covers round? How far can a fox run into a woods? The questions prompt us to think and reach a moment of clarity where we say “of course!” Each question is unique, nor repetitions. No complicated math of a need to have a high-level vocabulary. It is a fun book, great for parties or while sitting alone.” – Israel Drazin
Image source: amazon.com, Israel Drazin
#14 This Book Of “Dad Jokes: Over 600 Of The Best (Worst) Jokes Around” Will Give You Another Reason To Groan While On The John
Review: “I bought this for my husband because he’s obsessed with corny Dad jokes. Instant regret. He has already told me HALF of the jokes in this book, and he has only had it for a few hours. 🙄 Some of these jokes are HORRIBLY corny, but some also made me chuckle. I’ve inserted photos of some random pages. If you know someone that is obsessed with Dad jokes, get them this book. They will love it.” – Kayla Patterson
Image source: amazon.com, Lana Aitken
#15 “The Book Of Unusual Knowledge” Because Even Unusual Knowledge Is Better Than No Knowledge At All
Review: “this is more for a reader in the family or maybe a display. it goes into detail about each fact. i figured it was going to be just bullet points. but it was very interesting. So many topics from animals to the civil war. Good for the money. very good quality” – Avery
Image source: amazon.com, :):
#16 “The 50 Funniest American Writers*: An Anthology Of Humor From Mark Twain To The Onion” Because Laughter Is The Best Medicine, Unless You Have A Stomach Bug, In Which Case You’re Probably Already In The Right Room
Review: “A wonderful and entertaining look at humerous writers’ works. Also, it showed me the evolution of humor through the ages. Yes, as one of the reviewers here put it, as time goes on humor becomes more vulger. But, as I see it, that is part of the over-all history. Some of the writers’ pieces are incredibly timely (Twain for President). As a lover of humor, I was very pleased that most of the writings were those that I had never seen. I admit that I did Google a few of the authors, which in some instances provided even more laughs. I heartily recommend this book to anyone who wants to LOL.” – S. Lee
Image source: amazon.com, S. Lee
#17 “Things To Do While You Poo On The Loo: Activity Book” Because Dropping A Bomb Shouldn’t Mean Dropping Productivity – Multitasking At Its Finest!
Review: “If you need things to do while you poo on the loo, and you’re you while you poo on the loo, this might be for you while you poo on the loo… or you could just write stupid review while you poo on the loo. What ya wanna do?” – Jeremy C
Image source: amazon.com, Chris
#18 “Bathroom Guestbook” Because Even Your Bathroom Visitors Deserve A Signing Bonus For Braving The Throne!
Review: “Provides a place for guest to leave comments, draw doodles and etc. very funny idea, looking forward to reading guest reviews of my bathroom at the end of the year.” – James
Image source: amazon.com, James
#19 “A Bathroom Book For People Not Pooping Or Peeing But Using The Bathroom As An Escape” Because Sometimes You Just Needs A Moment, And By “A Moment” We Mean 20 Minutes Of Hiding From Responsibilities
Review: “Imagine… you’re a waterfall… steady… sturdy… falling into the abyss. Now imagine… Joes’s voice. My husband took this amazing picture to pay homage to the great Joe Pera. We love his show, his humor, and now his book. I love absolutely everything about it. It’s such a Joe kind of book and it’s funny and relaxing. Thank you for the laughter zen, Joe!” – Ashli
Image source: amazon.com, Ashli
#20 “What’s Your Poo Telling You?” Because Your Stool Is Trying To Send You A Message – And It’s Not Just “Flush Me Already!”
Review: “OMG this book is hilarious. I’ve never laughed so hard in my life. I’ve read it a couple of times over the years and it made me laugh so hard I cried each time. It’s a perfect bathroom book–but people will think your crazy when they hear the laughter coming through the bathroom door… It’s informative, interesting and crazy funny. A great gift too!” – Mark J
Image source: amazon.com, TAB
#21 “100 Wonders Of The World” Because The Only Thing More Awe-Inspiring Than The Pyramids Of Giza Is The Epic Tower Of Toilet Paper You’re Building
Review: “I loved the book so much.I has so many cool pictures and I love reading it. I is a very interesting book.” – Cortney Riley
Image source: amazon.com, Cortney Riley
#22 “The Complete Poems” Of Walt Whitman Because Nothing Says ” Leaves Of Grass” Like The Soggy Remnants Of Last Week’s Bathroom Reading Material
Review: “To the choices given me to evaluate this book, I say: What do you mean, How is the author’s writing? We’re talking Walt Whitman. This is certainly not a quick read, but it is worth digesting slowly. Not every reader will like every poem. Even Whitman constantly revised his work. I see this body of work to be essential reading for every educated American.” – Donald A. Randall
Image source: amazon.com, Donald A. Randall
