53 People Who Somehow Managed To Get Fired Before Their First Week Was Even Over

Finding a job can be pretty stressful. Between sending out applications, preparing for interviews, and waiting to hear back, the whole process can take a lot of time and effort. But landing a job is only one part of the equation. The next challenge is actually keeping it. And apparently, that’s not always as easy as it sounds.
One Redditor asked people to share the fastest they’ve ever seen someone get fired, and the responses were pretty wild. From employees losing their jobs for the most unbelievable reasons to others getting sacked within minutes of being hired, these stories show just how quickly things can go wrong. Check out their answers below!
#1
They were hired, went into the saw room and stuck their finger in a saw to see if it was running … it was
Total time ….. about 10 minutes from hired to fired.
Image source: nomadnomor, Baixi Liu / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
My employer is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met in my life, but it does lead to some… less than optimal new hires.
Years back I was leaving as manager of one location, so they hired someone to take over. This woman lived very close by, and our business was very community oriented, and my boss really thought it would be a good fit. I recommended someone else because something just seemed… off. Alas, she was hired… and fired on day two.
She did live very close, and she was also a completely insane trust fund baby (this was in Los Gatos, CA – super rich area). On day two she just… disappeared. She was the only person that was supposed to be on site (my boss’ husband just happened to stop in while she was gone), so she left the place unlocked, unsupervised and with no indication of where she’d gone or when she’d be back. She ended up being gone for about an hour, and then got back at like 11AM because this was right at the start of the day.
Where had she gone? Well, she didn’t like the shoes she’d picked out for her outfit so she walked home to change, then walked back. They weren’t broken, uncomfortable, etc. – she just didn’t feel pretty enough in them and wanted to be giving people the best possible impression. Her words.
It was at that point my boss finally stopped being kind. Unbelievable. This woman was like 40+ years old, too, not just some teen or something.
Image source: PeterLemonjellow, Cinthia / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
A guy at my work was fired after only 2 weeks.
During those 2 weeks he did a lot of things to annoy people, repeatedly resulting in him being called into our boss’s office to be told “don’t do that.” It was annoying/stressing our boss to constantly have to tell this guy not to do very obvious things.
One day my boss calls him into his office for another chat. My boss isn’t sure if he’s going to fire him yet, but is going to see how the chat goes.
The guy starts off the conversation with “[Boss], you really need to relax.” My boss said “You know, you’re right. You’re fired.”
The dude had unknowingly recommended his own termination.
2 weeks later he came back to the office to try to convince our boss that our boss had made a mistake firing him. That did not go well.
One example of something he did:
It was 2011 and we worked at a video game studio on an MMO that had been live for about 5 years at that point. The graphics and in-house engine were clearly dated.
This guy was hired into QA largely because he played the MMO a lot and was very familiar with it, although he definitely wasn’t familiar with game development… at all.
So on his first week there, he sends an email to the lead engineer and CCs a lot of people basically saying “You don’t know what you’re doing. I know how we can get our game to have better graphics and be less buggy. We just need to start using the Unreal Engine.”
People who have any game dev experience are having their minds blown right now, but in case you don’t understand what I’m writing… This guy was basically suggesting we completely rewire the entire game, using an engine that wasn’t optimized for our genre, made it sound like it would be no-big-deal and publicly called the lead engineer an idiot for not doing it. He had no idea what he was talking about, and spoke to others as if he knew everything the project should be doing.
Image source: Arbiter_89, Craig Adderley / Pexels (not the actual photo)
There was once a time when all you had to do to get a job was walk into an office, ask if they were hiring, and walk out with a new position. Easy peasy, right? Of course, things weren’t quite that simple for everyone back then, but compared to the hoops job seekers have to jump through these days, it sure sounds like a dream.
Now, to even have a chance at getting hired, you have to put together a CV and hope it makes it past the software companies use to screen applications. Then there’s updating your LinkedIn profile and sliding into recruiters’ DMs to help yourself stand out.
And once you finally land an interview, you might still have to go through several rounds or complete different test assignments before getting an offer. All the while, you’re competing against who knows how many other applicants.
If you’ve been struggling to find work lately, you’re certainly not alone. According to a 2025 survey by Indeed, 45% of job seekers said the process had become more challenging. Meanwhile, a Greenhouse survey of 2,200 active job seekers in the US, UK, and Ireland found that only 7% believed the job market favored candidates. Those aren’t exactly encouraging numbers.
And sometimes, all that effort doesn’t even get you a rejection email. Another Greenhouse report found that 61% of job seekers had been ghosted after an interview. Imagine spending hours preparing for a conversation, and then hearing absolutely nothing. It’s enough to make anyone dread opening another job application.
#4
My company asked me to train the new guy. First day he told the boss to “take it down a notch” when giving direction. That was the last I saw him
Added: second one was we hired a maintenance guy and he was wearing a hoodie during the interview. He showed up first day in uniform and it was revealed he had an SS tattoo on the back of his neck. He was let go immediately.
Image source: CanaDoug420, Bulat843 🌙 / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Saw someone who got let go the first day.
I was working as a government contractor and a new hire came aboard. While he was waiting on his work laptop to be configured, he pulled out another laptop from his bag to jump on a Microsoft Teams meeting.
Considering he didn’t have an account or email with our organization yet, we asked what meeting he was on after his call was done.
Turns out he was working another job. Guy had some brass balls to try work another job right in front of our clients.
Image source: RLCGooner, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Dude showed up to a manual labor job in Jordans and whatever those shark bite designer jeans are. I said whatever maybe he needs a paycheck or two to get proper work attire. He couldn’t speak much of English, again not a problem I speak enough Spanish to explain what to do.
One of my guys came to me and was like “hey boss somethings wrong with this guy, he’s like messed up or something.” I go over there and this man was obliterated drunk by 9 am. I guess he said he needed to grab something out of his car and that’s when he drank. Looked in the car and there was an empty fifth of vodka on the passenger seat. Fired him immediately.
I called his emergency contact, explained that he was drunk and to come get him because he’s been fired. His wife showed up, slapped the hell out of him and took him home.
Image source: FormerStuff, Gerd Altmann / Pexels (not the actual photo)
But suppose you finally get that long-awaited offer and sign the contract. Congratulations! Now comes the next challenge: making sure you actually get to keep the job.
In many countries, new employees have to go through a probation period, during which employers can assess whether they’re a good fit. And depending on where you live, losing your job during those first few months can be surprisingly easy.
For example, in the Netherlands, employers and employees can end a contract immediately during a valid trial period, without having to give a reason, although certain legal protections still apply.
Meanwhile, most US states follow a system known as at-will employment, which generally allows employers to dismiss workers at any time, provided the reason isn’t illegal.
There are some exceptions, though, depending on employment contracts and other legal protections. Still, it’s interesting how differently countries approach something as important as job security.
#7
I had to fire a forklift operator 15 minutes before his shift started. He showed up, was told not touch anything until his trainer arrived, proceeded to hop on a pallet jack he deemed “in the way” and drove it directly into our packaging machine.
Image source: seantrell68, ELEVATE / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
When I worked in the nightclub a new barman on his first day was told to “take one for yourself” generally this means you add £2 to the bill and pop it in your tips, this boy genuinely poured himself a vodka and coke and drank it 😂😂😂 didn’t last the shift. If I was supervisor/manager I’d have sent him home but told him he can’t do that. Personally the one training him failed him.
Image source: kayleigh_emo, Antoni Shkraba / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
I worked in a warehouse as a team lead right out of college. The company was an athleisure apparel company so dress codes were relatively lax and many women wore yoga pants. A new temp employee on his first day who I was training said to me, his boss, “I’m gonna show up in yoga pants tomorrow so these ladies know how hard it is not to look.” Walked him out immediately.
Image source: Salmonhunter, Enes Çelik / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The reasons people get fired are a whole other story. As this Reddit thread shows, there are plenty of ways to lose a job, but some are more common than others.
For example, a CareerBuilder survey found that among employers who regretted hiring someone, 58% said the employee’s work wasn’t good enough, while 52% mentioned a bad attitude. Interestingly, 20% said they could tell they’d made a hiring mistake within the very first week.
Then again, losing a job doesn’t always mean someone has done something wrong. Sometimes, companies have to cut costs or simply don’t need as many employees anymore. In fact, a 2026 Gallup survey found that 21% of US workers said their employers were letting people go and reducing their workforce.
Whatever the circumstances, getting fired can be a pretty unpleasant experience, especially after putting so much effort into getting hired. So, to anyone currently looking for work, we wish you the best of luck finding something you enjoy and, hopefully, keeping it for longer than the people in this list!
#10
This guy joined our small team in a warehouse. He seemed completely disinterested and was looking around elsewhere when we were explaining things to him. Me and my colleague who were training him got really got vibes off of him. We talked afterwards and we both thought he was high and he also gave us a dangerous vibe.
We got a few hours in and I was about to hand him back over to my colleague but first I asked him how he was finding the job so far. He bluntly responded “well, to be honest I think it freaking sucks”. After a stunned silence he added “but its a job”.
I handed him to my colleague and then went and talked directly to the boss who agreed to let him go immediately. I asked a different colleague (who was an ex bouncer) to sit in the board room for the meeting because I was afraid he was going to kick off. I went back down, asked him to come up to the board room and told him it wasn’t go to work out so to leave. He took out the Stanley knife we’d given him, I almost shat myself but he placed it on the table, shook my hand and walked out. This was about 8 years ago, and even today if if someone at work asks how our day is going we respond “well, to be honest it freaking sucks.”
Image source: sprout272, Tiger Lily / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
The new press secretary.
Image source: RosieByAnotherName, The View / Youtube
#12
I was a sales director and got one of the old salespeople from my old job hired on. He was good and I thought he would be a good fit. Apparently HR had him start before all his background stuff got completed. They fired him day 2 for failing his substance test. HR then immediately tested me, thinking I was also on the blow. Negative.
Image source: FLOHTX, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Saw a girl get fired because she wouldn’t shut up in orientation. Like 35 mins in.
Image source: LTxBackside, SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
We hired a girl with previous experience doing the thing we needed her to do. She seems like a great candidate, smart, friendly, interviewed well.
Her first day, she gets – I am very serious – 30 calls from home.
End of the day, we have a talk with her and she assures us that the calls will stop.
The next day she’s got 10 calls before lunch. The CEO says to patch in the next call for her to him.
t was her freak-show boyfriend.
CEO tells him the calls have to stop if new girl’s going to keep her job, things get ugly.
15 minutes later boyfriend shows up with a gun at our building screaming for CEO. Boyfriend didn’t know CEO was an ex marine and packed heat in his desk. He’d been waiting for his moment.
Thankfully the cops get there before our CEO decides to handle this guy himself. (Turns out the cops respond quickly when you’re working in a rich neighborhood and say a dude with a gun is at your doors)
Girl was fired same day.
Image source: shidderbean, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Girl hired on Halloween, drunk before first shift.
Image source: Syhkane, MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
New IT hire, server manager – 20 years ago
Gets email with attachment, attachment is blocked by antivirus, so what does he do?
Into server room uses administrator on server to bypass antivirus & yes it was a virus.
Arrived 0900 walked out by 1200.
Image source: abz_eng, cottonbro studio / / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
I didn’t actually hear this, but one of our brand new marketing associates made a comment that someone’s food smelled “like Emmett Till’s rotting corpse.” Two black colleagues were present.
Security walked her out 30 minutes later.
Image source: VikingRodeo9, MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
I got hired at a credit card company. On my first day, the girl I was shadowing asked me if I thought the trainer was hot.
I said: I guess? I didn’t really think about it, I have a girlfriend.
I was fired an hour later and told I wasn’t a good fit. I’m still not sure what the correct answer was there.
Image source: Squeezitgirdle, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
New agency guy at the warehouse. First day with a standard dress code. Man in a suit stops him on the way in and tells him his workwear isn’t appropriate…. Replies “who the hell do you think you are telling me what I can wear!?” … “ I’m the site manager”.
Image source: Newcs91, Lukas Blazek / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Our team was still fairly new to the organisation, experienced Power BI people but team itself was only couple of years old. This organisation is a GOC (Government owned corporation). Essentially runs like a private company but doesn’t have the full profit ‘race to the bottom’ culture. Was a pretty good mix of private company culture mixed with government employee culture. Sometimes you did get the worst of both, but mostly good.
We had to interview for a Power BI position but HR did not allow us to ask technical questions because of HR imposed time constraints. The lady we interviewed said all the right things, used all the right words and had all the right things on her CV.
Day 1 i’m taking her through Power BI and its very clear she knows next to nothing. So I pivot into SQL, hoping that its just a “knows the stuff, can learn the tool” problem. Nope, doesn’t know SQL. SQL was something she explicitly talked about in the interview as being good at.
Day 3 i’m on the phone to my boss, telling him this isn’t going to work. She knows nothing. I’ve tried every adjacent skill and there is nothing she is capable of doing. His response “No way. I was in that interview. I’ll spend tomorrow with her”.
Day 4 Boss spends the day with her and confirms that yep, this girl is useless. Contacts HR to start termination. Australia has special rules that lets you terminate people in the first week differently than the first 3 months. HR’s response was “Oh.. wow… how’d you work that out so fast… We don’t have a procedure for that…. umm maybe you’re stuck with her until the end of the probation period?”
Boss gets a very clever idea. We had a job for HR yet to be started. New girl is given that task. She walks down to the head of HR to ask questions about the project. He says “I don’t have time, i’m on the phone”. She then stands there and waits, in front of him, for his call to end.
Guess who was gone shortly after?
Image source: Absolutedisgrace, ANTONI SHKRABA production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Had a guy last a couple weeks. A lot more than most of these stories but the reason was crazy. We thought he was a bit odd when he brought in 2 dozen donuts to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. Weird in retrospect but we didn’t care because it was free donuts. He even wrote “happy birthday” and his daughter’s name on the box.
We had 2 offices with 1 being in another state. We didn’t work very closely with the other team but they were part of our group and were on an introductory call with him. He had no reason to work with them. He pretended to be from a local fire department from that state and called one of the ladies in the other office (again, in another state) to tell her that her house was on fire. She recognized his voice and he hadn’t bothered to dial anonymously. But she was hysterical at first before common sense kicked in. He was escorted out shortly after she called the General Counsel. Yes, this was a legal department.
Image source: anitabelle, Ana Lourenco / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Few hours.
On the walkthrough of our loading dock he was on his phone not paying attention and when my boss brought this up he put up his index finger to her in a “shush, a moment” fashion and continued texting.
Image source: Phil8show, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Had an HR manager last about a week because they hired him before the background check came back. He had a conviction for identity theft.
Different job they hired a metallurgist who made it about 2 weeks before someone found her Facebook page where she posted how she put a curse on the plant. It made management uneasy so they fired her. About 3 years later the place did close down but I think it was due to the incompetency of the managers.
Image source: repwin1, Kateryna Babaieva / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Intern used their corporate credit card to BUY a Honda civic “because you told us to ensure we had reliable means of transportation.”
We had many trainings after this. And there was a new policy re: spend limits for intern cards.
Image source: BumblebeeComplex2792, Zachary Vessels / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
This guy didn’t get fired, but he showed up first day and we were working off of ladders about 20’ in the air. He climbed about 2/3rds of the way up the ladder, stopped, and climbed back down just saying “nahhh this isn’t for me” and left.
Image source: ShortOneSausage, Alexander Isreb / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
I worked at restaurant that had servers sit down with potential server canidates. I really liked this interview process as it gave someone who works there a chance to see if they will vibe with the rest of the staff.
We had a guy that had a great interview with the manager, they alluded to the fact that they wanted to hire him. The first server sent over to chat sits down and dude says, Hey what is the scam situation here? The server sent over, stood up and walked into the manager’s office and vetoed him for being a scammer.
He went from an almost job to blacklisted in 10 seconds.
Image source: Mean_Parsnip, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
Me working at Amazon, though technically I quit by auto-termination. I lasted 3 days.
It was 11 hour straight shifts standing in one place packing boxes. I was extremely sedentary back then and my feet felt like they were slammed into wheat thresher.
I couldn’t even get past the physical pain to get to the soul crushing mental part of it. No idea how someone could ever do something so mind-numbing unless they quite literally had no other choice, which I do realize is often the case.
Image source: ThePowerfulPaet, Blue Bird / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
I worked as a telemarketer to help pay my way through college. We would try to guess who wouldn’t come back after lunch their first day on the phones. People are mean to telemarketers and you had to give 3 attempts (hear no 3 times) or were reprimanded. I bet it was 25% the first day and 50% the first month. But it paid well for a college job and had lots of cool perks like bonus for meeting quotas and free meals when the team did well.
Image source: phil33mc, Jep Gambardella / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
2nd day. We were working at a Gold Mine in deep alaska, making a reality show (not goldrush) and we were embedded in a Mormon run family owned mining operation. We were having trouble with production assistant positions, either being incompetent or unable to commit. The DP of the show (not the on site camera) sent his daughter up to us.
On day one, she was great, just what we wanted. That night, one of the equipment operators coerced her into stealing our production truck (chevy suburban), driving 45 miles to the nearest bar, getting hammered, then breaking into that guy’s cousin’s house to smash on his couch. Cousin came home and didn’t recognize the guy so he beat the hell out of him and was going to have him arrested but they left and were rolling back into the mine camp just as we were getting up and realizing our truck was gone.
They were both still drunk and she was driving. He was an ex con and the mine was totally sober. The boss was told that she’s gone immediately or we were all gone immediately, so the producer had to drive her 180 miles back to Fairbanks and explain to her dad what happened.
Image source: Curleysound, Gansham Ramchandani / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
I manage restaurants and had a busser get fired within his first two hours.
His first day was supposed to be shadowing a trainer and he did fine the first hour and we couldn’t find him after he went to the restroom.
We found him in the break room where he was drinking a beer that he brought in(he had a few with him). I told him he couldn’t drink on the clock and his response was,”well, no one told me I couldn’t”
He was gone by hour two when I was able to get his check to him.
Image source: Caviar_Tacos, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
Assistant managed a grocery store deli for about a year or so.
High school girl came in, interviewed, got an offer, accepted, did all the onboarding stuff and then was told she’d get her schedule soon. They scheduled her to start the next Monday… during school hours… specifically when she said she couldn’t work. On top of that, they sent the schedule to the wrong email address and she never received it (they confirmed this afterwards).
They called her that Monday when she obviously didn’t show up and told her that her offer was no longer on the table. She came in (left school early) just absolutely bawling about it, told them she never received an email and that she said she couldn’t work this shift, etc. etc. Store manager didn’t give a darn.
My deli manager and I both left not long after that, frick that place.
Image source: pollut3r
#32
I was working at a computer repair shop when we hired a new guy. I trained him to check customers in, so he worked the front counter while I handled repairs in the back.
On his second day, the phone rang. A woman on the other end was furious. She asked if he worked there. I asked what had happened, and she told me she’d come in the day before. He had asked her out, and which she declined. Later that night, he started messaging her inappropriate things; first by text, then on Facebook. Her facebook profile clearly stated that she was in a relationship and her profile pic reflected that as well.
I called the owner, explained everything, and gave him her number. Fifteen minutes later, the owner called the new guy and told him he was fired. Dude was actually confused about what he did wrong.
He was hired, and fired in two days.
Image source: imasneakybeaver
#33
When i worked for a grocery store, my manager hired an extremely anxious/socially awkward and morbidly obese man to work as a cashier. Everyone pretty much knew just from description that he wouldnt be able to handle the job, standing still for hours alone would do it. After less than hour on his first real day he broke into tears and ran out of the building and never came back. Nothing bad happened it was just the job i guess he simply couldnt do it. Wherever he is i hope he gets the help he needs.
Image source: Sad_Consideration849
#34
Me when I was 18 and got a job at a gas station over the summer. First day barely any training, but someone comes in wanting cigarettes. I recognized him from school he was a year or so younger than me, and active in JROTC and police explorers. I refused to sell him cigarettes as he had no ID and I knew he was under 18. Boss yells at me to sell to him, I still say no. Boss then sells him cigarettes. Busted, it was something the police explorers did. I wasn’t in trouble with the law, but fired for some reason. Went back to being a waitress.
Image source: OhEyeSeaWorkerBee
#35
I saw a federal employee get fired while still in processing. They filed the equivalent of an expense account receipt that was clearly fraudulent. They were still in the hotel and he just claimed to have spent the maximum allowable amount on each person for each meal. They had one conversation and he was booking a flight out. He’s been there several days, but hadn’t actually started what you’d normally consider work.
Image source: 1369ic
#36
I was giving a new hire a tour of the store. I showed him the cardboard baler, which is a hydraulic press that flattens cardboard boxes into a cube for recycling. On the front of the baler is a huge sticker that has an image of a hand with the fingers getting chopped off and blood spraying out and it says DO NOT PUT HANDS THROUGH GRATING. I told him, “the baler is one of the few things in this building that could easily end you, so use it carefully and never take any shortcuts. Never put your hands anywhere near the grating, and never reach inside unless the gate is up and it’s powered off. If anything at all doesn’t seem right with it, call a Lead.”
He smiled and said, “oh, so it’s a bad idea to do this?” and stuck his fingers through the grating on the front. I hit the emergency stop on the baler and said, “ok, I don’t think this job is going to be a good fit for you,” and that was his first and last day.
Image source: RilohKeen
#37
Brand new coworker did good on her first day but then right as she clocked out at the end of her shift, her ex-boyfriend came in.
The two started loudly screaming and yelling at each other and creating a scene.
Our manager went up to them to get them to stop and co-worker shoved her and yelled at her to STFU and mind her own business.
Instant firing.
Then the next day, she had the nerve to beg and plead for her job back. Manager pretty much told her to go to hell.
Image source: jacobr1020
#38
I worked as a forklift operator for a while during covid. We had been trying to find drivers for the holiday season and got one in for training. On his very first day everything seemed to be going well, he showed aptitude, he was good and smooth with the controls. It seemed like he would be a good fit…. up until he crashed into an overhead belt taking half the belt system out forcing us to shut down two lines for a week while they repaired it.
He never came back after that first day.
Image source: gigashadow89
#39
Liz Truss, UK PM. She served office for 49 days, even a lettuce head outlasted her tenure.
Image source: grayscale_rashamon
#40
I was working a job in who knows where Alaska. Apparently they brought this poor guy up because they said he was good but when he finally got up there for the job, apparently there was something wrong with the background check and it kept going back and forth for about a week so we were trying to train him but we weren’t sure how much we should train him but he eventually he was let go which was really bad for him coming all that way. Fortunately the company did pay for him to get back home.
Image source: broadwayandellsworth
#41
I showed the new girl what to do at a grocery store. She was stealing stuff and didnt even make it to the end of her 1st shift.
Image source: Hezzaku
#42
I work in a chemistry lab as the lead on one of our projects. One day I was in the office talking to my boss at around 9:45 in the morning, and this new guy walks in. He walks up and says “Sup, lardo.” Now, I’ll admit I’m something of a rotundship, but my boss and I were both shocked. He wasn’t even there for 15 minutes before he was fired.
Image source: Sonikclaw2
#43
Shelf stacker at a supermarket. First day orientation he picked up a 2L bottle of Cola off the shelf, opened it, too a drink, then put it back.
“Don’t tell the boss” he said.
He was talking to his boss.
Image source: Tamachan_87
#44
New associate in training on his first day when I worked retail, was supposed to learn how to stock, check skus etc. He decided to show initiative by asking to install a tv for display in an empty spot from when we had sold the last display model.
He was told to wait for someone to assist as the space was 4 shelves up and required a ladder. He decided to move the TV to the floor and waited until everyone else was occupied to attempt the install himself.
The TVs were set up so they all ran HDMI from the same switch so we only needed one display running that was then copied to all the others. So this guy gets the TV up there, manages to hook an HDMI cord in, good so far. Except that he then turned apparently it to far while trying to plug in the power, and one side of the stand slipped off the shelf, he falls, TV falls, bringing the entire display with it due to then all being connected by cable.
Ended up destroying 20-25 or so larger 50+ inch sets, this was back in 2014 so they were bigger for the time. I found out when they called me in on my day off to go in and help clear out the mess, check what still worked and set up an entire new display. I got there as management was walking him out.
Image source: Parking_Chance_1905
#45
Temp’s first day there was a group townhall lunch event. He decided to sniff the hair of the lady in front of him and tell her she smelled good. Like straight up stuck his nose in the back of her head,, unprompted. He didn’t make it to the end of the day.
Image source: Midas_Ag
#46
Physically fighting in the smoking area during her first break in training.
Image source: mronion82
#47
About 15 minutes. Guy showed up drunk, was being shown how to use a machine, alcohol was on his breath, and he was punted.
Image source: Sad_Listen6607
#48
Few hours.
New guy showed up. After a few hours he was called down to security to get his badge.
The new guy asked the two black people working security “why do black people have weird sounding names?”
He was fired on the spot and escorted out.
Image source: Lucky_Foam
#49
Not the shortest, but interesting to say the least. My job is very mobile and team members don’t always see each other. Hired a new guy and he trained with me for a week. Week 2 and he is sitting nearby, but doing his own work. Frequent restroom breaks and storied of “i got lost coming back”. Week 3 he is out on his own with phone numbers to contact for help (colleague and I). No calls, and minimum contact via text/email. Week 4 tells us that he will be out of town for 10 days to help his former company. Nope, you work here not there came up. He actually said that it was wrong for us to make him decide between 2 companies. He was working both jobs, original job taking calls, our company he was logging things only to hide in his car to work the other job and get paid by both. Said we were unreasonable when he was let go.
So long.
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#50
Myself. I was in my early 20’s and desperate for a job. I got a job selling ‘magazine subscriptions’. When I realized I was going to be taking advantage of retirees and people without a ton of money by trying to sell them packages of magazine subscriptions for exorbitant amounts of money I had a crisis of conscience. I pretended to be sick and sat on the toilet till lunch then left for lunch and never went back. I then had to explain to my mom who I was living with at the time while almost crying why I didn’t go back. I was on the job for about 5 hours.
Image source: TheonGreyboat
#51
My work hired a woman to answer calls at our call center. She said she knew how to use a computer. Her first day they had a trainer sitting with her when she revealed she had no clue how to use a computer. Like at all. Barely understood how the mouse functioned and she was pretty old. The trainer just basically said “I cant teach her how to use a computer” and they let her go. After that we had a basic technical test for all new hires.
Image source: pUmKinBoM
#52
New technician going to a service call. It was snowy, she spun out and hit a light pole. It happens. The big problem was that she was miles from where she was supposed to be and traveling in the wrong direction.
Image source: whatintheactualfeth
#53
I was a corporate trainer for a project rollout for a bit before moving on to other projects.
I had a guy fall asleep in the morning session. Didn’t bust his chops immediately, figured I’d just try and liven things up for the afternoon class.
He was asleep again within 10 minutes.
Got him out of there quickly.
Image source: Logisticianistical
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