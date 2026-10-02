86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

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Thrifty is as thrifty does. With the global economic and environmental situation as it is right now (‘utterly awful’ and ‘chaotic’ come to mind), buying secondhand makes more sense than ever. There are great deals to be found if you have patience and a keen eye for hidden gems.

Our team is featuring the most interesting, unexpected, and strange thrift store finds from the friendly ‘Thrifting’ and ‘Thrift’ online communities, and their hauls are brilliant. Keep scrolling to see the treasures these frugal adventurers have spotted, and you never know—this might be just the inspiration you need to follow in their footsteps.

#1 My Two Thrifted Vanities

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: ChildInBigBody

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

#2 Best Find Ever!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: RavenNevermore15

#3 Made Eco-Friendly Bridesmaid Proposal Baskets Entirely Secondhand

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: charlotteheyse

Your local thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets might be hiding more treasures and genuinely useful items than you think.

If you’re new to thrifting or just starting out, you can’t quite predict what you may or may not stumble upon while casually browsing. The only way to know for sure is to get up from your screen and get your hands figuratively dirty by physically looking through the selection of secondhand goods.

For instance, GQ suggests that you should go thrifting “with no expectations” and “give yourself over to the journey.”

#4 I Just Want Someone To Appreciate My Only-Thrifted Closet

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: lisa_coolbreeze

#5 Probably My Favorite Thrift Store Find

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: potatochickengaming

#6 Look At This Sassy Dish

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: JackalopeCode

However, how you shop matters a lot! Your timing, attitude, and how (dis)respectful and (im)polite you are toward store staff and other shoppers will shape your experience.

For example, ‘Southern Living’ suggests that you try to visit thrift stores early in the morning. That way, you’re more likely to have a calmer and less hectic experience.

Secondhand stores tend to be cleaner and less crowded in the mornings. So, you have to worry less about all the competitive chaos and other shoppers rushing about, trying to snag the best deals.

#7 Thrift Find Of My Dreams

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Physical_Literature5

#8 My Latest Free Curbside Find!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: phoebe2367

#9 I Found This Bag For $40 At Savers, And It Had This Note Inside

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: curious-chickadee

It goes without saying, but with common sense in short supply in recent years, it needs to be mentioned: you’ve got to treat thrift store employees and other shoppers with respect. (This applies to every other context and situation, too!)

“I’ve seen shoppers grab items and get in the way of employees trying to do their job in an effort to get an item,” says Jenna Sondhelm, vintage home décor dealer at Estate of Eclectic.

#10 Found This Beauty Today At Goodwill For $10

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Lgz_wanderer

#11 Found (Part Of) My Unicorn!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: hannahT037

#12 Diva Down 💔

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: GlitteryWallaby

“Proper etiquette includes treating employees and other shoppers with dignity and respect. Give employees space,” Sondhelm told ‘Southern Living.’

Obviously, if you break something in the store, you should offer to buy it. Moreover, you should clean up the mess you’ve made!

It’s natural that you want to ‘stake your claim’ on a great item and avoid losing out on a good deal to another shopper who is quicker than you. However, you should do your best to be patient.

#13 How Fun Is This Clock?!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: AntRnd

#14 Visited A Thrift Shop While Traveling And My Wife Found This Denim Jumpsuit That Fit Her Perfectly

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: theprostitute

#15 Thrifted Outfit! Matching Dress And Shoes Are Totally Different Brands Found At Different Locations

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: nataliastahlin

“When new inventory comes onto the floor, be respectful of the staff’s need to do their job placing things into position, as opposed to getting too aggressive and reaching for items not yet given the green light for browsing,” warns Gray Italo, owner at Gray’s Vintage Outpost.

If you ‘absolutely must’ have a specific item, behave like an adult. Calmly and politely speak with the store manager about potentially reserving or buying the item you’ve seen.

#16 And This Is Why We Thrift

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Enough-Basket2429

#17 I Present To You All; The One Horned One Eyed Flying Purple People Feeder!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: gymbunbae

#18 Vintage Children’s Book

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: DiscoDitto

Treating others like you want to be treated yourself—the golden rule—should be applied to your fellow shoppers as well. If the store is busy, do your best to respect everyone’s personal space. You’d like to see the same behavior from strangers, right?

“When it comes to encountering fellow thrifters also looking for their own deal, allow for a healthy amount of personal space if you have your eyes on exploring the same section. Many folks move swiftly when treasure hunting, and waiting 30 seconds or even less can often free up an aisle or shelf,” Italo emphasizes.

#19 I Found This Vintage Needle Point At Goodwill For $25. I Can’t Wait To Cherish It Forever. I Had One Lady Chase Me Around The Store For It

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: danielskibelski

#20 My Room, All Thrifted

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Crazy_Rise

#21 I Think I Found My Holy Grail

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: MortyMcMortface

You shouldn’t get upset if someone is quicker than you and grabs something that you’d love to buy. In fact, this can be a great segue into having a genuine conversation and a moment of human connection.

“I have been known to casually strike up a conversation with someone and mention that if they change their mind, I’d be happy to take that item off their hands. Most of the time, you’re simply validating their purchase, but you never know,” Willow Wright, owner of vintage shop Urban Redeux, said.

#22 Found My Holiest Holy Grail

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: eddytekeli

#23 Thrifted This Purse Then Painted It

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Excellent_Border1566

#24 Thrifted Serotonin

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Vegetable_Injury_546

According to GQ, if you find a great piece of clothing that doesn’t quite fit you or has seen better days, grab it anyways. Then, take it to a tailor. All in all, you’ll still likely spend far less than buying the item new.

Meanwhile, look for awesome clothing in both the men’s and women’s sections. Just keep in mind that if a garment has a weird smell, it might be impossible for your washing machine to get it out.

“If it stinks in the store, it’ll stink at home,” GQ explains.

#25 I Couldn’t Leave Goodwill Without It

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: chelsiekayt

#26 Went To Get A Tetanus Shot, Got Bit By A Dog On The Way There But Found A Wish List Item While Waiting For My Prescription (For The Bite After The Shot)!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Top-Matter8226

#27 A Vintage Wedding Dress Thrifted For 10$

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: witchrosen

Stains and discoloration, on the other hand, are quite often possible to get out at home or with the help of your local, friendly dry cleaner.

No matter what, conserve your energy during your secondhand shopping sprees!

“Many thrift stores have football-field-sized acreage. You’ll need to pace yourself, and preserve your energy,” GQ suggests.

The two online communities that we’re featuring in this list today—‘Thrifting’ and ‘Thrift’—have sizeable online followings.

For example, ‘Thrifting,’ which was founded back in 2011, boasts 33k weekly visitors who make just under a thousand weekly contributions in the online group.

Meanwhile, ‘Thrift,’ created just a year later, currently gets 10k online visitors every week.

#28 Found This Incredibly Cool Vintage 70/80s?? André Laug For Audrey S.r.l

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Real_Degree_2777

#29 Purchased At An Estate Auction For $5

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Investinme2019

#30 Post-Modern Vibes

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: thrift-topia

We want to hear from you, Pandas! Join the conversation with your fellow readers in the comments and share your perspectives and experiences with secondhand stores.

What are the coolest, most unusual, or useful discounted items that you’ve ever found at thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets?

What advice, based on your personal experience, would you give anyone who’s completely new to thrifting? Share your pre-owned wisdom with all of us and feel free to humble-brag about your exciting new (old) finds.

#31 Identification Please

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Ok_Implement8463

#32 Found This Beautiful Canister Set From A 1988 Collection 🥰

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: montanna-banana

#33 I Don’t Know If Anyone Else Shares This Obsession With Lenox But I Found All 5 Of These For $15 Today!! The One On The Right Is It Total Together Off Amazon

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Valuable_Avocado_994

#34 Unreal Find Today! Big Elton John Energy And I Love It

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: [deleted]

#35 Idk If Yard Sales Count… But Scored This For $10

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: H1tlerwasaLeafsfan

#36 I Bought A Picture Frame And I Just Realized It Looks Like A Toilet Seat😑

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Figsma

#37 My Most Prized Thrift Find Yet

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: impatientsoup_

#38 I Found This In The Dumpster This Morning

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: East_Competition7751

#39 Needed A Way To Hide My Art Corner – Found This Double Sided Van Gogh Divider

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Neverwasalwaysam

#40 Didn’t Have A Price Tag And The Shop Gave It To Me For 50 Cents!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Wadsworth9211

#41 I Love When People Add Useful Notes To Their Donations

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Main-Marionberry9222

#42 First Time Thrifting For Home Decor, Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Edithosaure

#43 My Find Of A Lifetime At Goodwill

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Ordinary-Shirt-2194

#44 Found A Container Loaded With Cocktails Today!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: greengoodness017

#45 Found This On The Side Of The Road In My Neighborhood. My Dream Lamp!!! With Matching Table Lamp And All Peices! I Am Over The Moon

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: OkListen9491

#46 Found This Lucky Brand Gem On My Lunch Break

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: suicidesweetpea

#47 I Thrifted The Most Gorgeous Gown For My Gala!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: DonutsNDogsrule

#48 Just Got My Wedding Dress At A Thrift Store For 49.99!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: lvrbnny

#49 Finally Scored My Dream Piece After Searching For The Last Year. (Very Emo About It :’-) )

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Freya_gurl95

#50 My Sweetheart Surprised Me With The Lamp I’ve Been Eyeing In The Antique Store For Almost A Year 🥹

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: LittleGreenGecko

#51 Just Snagged This Bad Boy For $10

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: passthetreesplease

#52 Sometimes Thrifting Is Sad

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: catjknow

#53 Time For Church?

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Relevant_Divide6823

#54 Took A Chance For 2 Bucks

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Relevant_Divide6823

#55 Oh My God!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: ls0102

#56 My Step-Dad Found This At A Goodwill

Was Followed Around By A Man Who Kept Offering Him More And More Money To Buy It Off Of Him Before He Even Purchased It… Is This Special Or Just Really Cool?

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: ElliotPagesMangina

#57 How Much Are These Worth?

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Hot-Dragonfruit-136

#58 Vintage Wendy’s Shirt

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: beautimoe

#59 Everyone Is Telling Me That I Shouldn’t Have Got Those At The Thrift But Idc I Love Them

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: i_love_myself_lol

#60 Burberrys Vintage Leather Bomber Jacket Found At Thrift Store

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: BothExplanation6774

#61 I Went Back For It!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: TransportationRude62

#62 Can’t Believe They Had This In The Thrift Shop

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Plastic-Ad6101

#63 Found This Little Guy

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Professional_Sun419

#64 My Greatest Thrift Find Ever. I Found Some Brand New Clark Wallabies In My Size

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: ThatCulturedKid125

#65 Interesting Find Today

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Jessdogmama_ncvet08

#66 Found A Dollhouse At Goodwill For $21 And My Cat Has Claimed It

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: jess189

#67 Finally Found A Book Case! Can Anyone Tell Me About It?

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: [deleted]

#68 Found This Art Set For 3.99 My Daughter Loves It

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Organic_Bodybuilder3

#69 Face Leaf 🍂

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: MissCher21

#70 Down A Rabbit Hole

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: accuratelyacurate

#71 Found The Perfect Vintage Foot Stool For $1.50!!!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: slothrunning

#72 Just Got In To Glass Very Recently. This Is What I’ve Collected So Far. 🤗

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: puhoy-me-boi

#73 Found For $30 At Vapor Thrift. I Read Alot And Really Liked It

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: RudeExplanation9304

#74 I Found Her Today And I’ve Never Been So Happy. She Will Become My Cursed Heirloom That Haunts My Children, And My Children’s Children

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Molieux

#75 Huge Polished Labradorite(The Rounded Stone) For 20 Euro! It’s 15cm And 1,5 Kilo

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Glowmallow

#76 I’m Not Sure How I Feel About This Local Church Thrift Store Find?! 🤔

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: CastIronCarnivore

#77 I Had A Hunch This Was Cool For 6$

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: eoberg89

#78 It Finally Happened! And I Had A 30% Off Coupon!

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: goldie987

#79 Thrifting Surprise Of A Lifetime

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Working-Turnip2000

#80 Always Surprised At What People Donate To Thrift Stores $60 For This Beauty That’s Worth $600+

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: EliteDalraxx

#81 Is This A Nightgown Or A Dress?

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Relevant-Adeptness43

#82 No One Else Will Have These Pants 😆🙌

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Neverwasalwaysam

#83 Just Wanted To Share This Stunning Art Deco Waterfall Dresser I Found Today :)

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: ZealousidealFly1509

#84 Salvation Army Find 6.99

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: bennetj17

#85 Thrift Find In A Bag $5

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: Rush-Mentals

#86 Gotta Love A Crazy Pattern

86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Image source: DMakes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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