86 Thrift Store Finds That Made Digging Through Secondhand Shelves Totally Worth It

Thrifty is as thrifty does. With the global economic and environmental situation as it is right now (‘utterly awful’ and ‘chaotic’ come to mind), buying secondhand makes more sense than ever. There are great deals to be found if you have patience and a keen eye for hidden gems.
Our team is featuring the most interesting, unexpected, and strange thrift store finds from the friendly ‘Thrifting’ and ‘Thrift’ online communities, and their hauls are brilliant. Keep scrolling to see the treasures these frugal adventurers have spotted, and you never know—this might be just the inspiration you need to follow in their footsteps.
#1 My Two Thrifted Vanities
Image source: ChildInBigBody
#2 Best Find Ever!
Image source: RavenNevermore15
#3 Made Eco-Friendly Bridesmaid Proposal Baskets Entirely Secondhand
Image source: charlotteheyse
Your local thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets might be hiding more treasures and genuinely useful items than you think.
If you’re new to thrifting or just starting out, you can’t quite predict what you may or may not stumble upon while casually browsing. The only way to know for sure is to get up from your screen and get your hands figuratively dirty by physically looking through the selection of secondhand goods.
For instance, GQ suggests that you should go thrifting “with no expectations” and “give yourself over to the journey.”
#4 I Just Want Someone To Appreciate My Only-Thrifted Closet
Image source: lisa_coolbreeze
#5 Probably My Favorite Thrift Store Find
Image source: potatochickengaming
#6 Look At This Sassy Dish
Image source: JackalopeCode
However, how you shop matters a lot! Your timing, attitude, and how (dis)respectful and (im)polite you are toward store staff and other shoppers will shape your experience.
For example, ‘Southern Living’ suggests that you try to visit thrift stores early in the morning. That way, you’re more likely to have a calmer and less hectic experience.
Secondhand stores tend to be cleaner and less crowded in the mornings. So, you have to worry less about all the competitive chaos and other shoppers rushing about, trying to snag the best deals.
#7 Thrift Find Of My Dreams
Image source: Physical_Literature5
#8 My Latest Free Curbside Find!
Image source: phoebe2367
#9 I Found This Bag For $40 At Savers, And It Had This Note Inside
Image source: curious-chickadee
It goes without saying, but with common sense in short supply in recent years, it needs to be mentioned: you’ve got to treat thrift store employees and other shoppers with respect. (This applies to every other context and situation, too!)
“I’ve seen shoppers grab items and get in the way of employees trying to do their job in an effort to get an item,” says Jenna Sondhelm, vintage home décor dealer at Estate of Eclectic.
#10 Found This Beauty Today At Goodwill For $10
Image source: Lgz_wanderer
#11 Found (Part Of) My Unicorn!
Image source: hannahT037
#12 Diva Down 💔
Image source: GlitteryWallaby
“Proper etiquette includes treating employees and other shoppers with dignity and respect. Give employees space,” Sondhelm told ‘Southern Living.’
Obviously, if you break something in the store, you should offer to buy it. Moreover, you should clean up the mess you’ve made!
It’s natural that you want to ‘stake your claim’ on a great item and avoid losing out on a good deal to another shopper who is quicker than you. However, you should do your best to be patient.
#13 How Fun Is This Clock?!
Image source: AntRnd
#14 Visited A Thrift Shop While Traveling And My Wife Found This Denim Jumpsuit That Fit Her Perfectly
Image source: theprostitute
#15 Thrifted Outfit! Matching Dress And Shoes Are Totally Different Brands Found At Different Locations
Image source: nataliastahlin
“When new inventory comes onto the floor, be respectful of the staff’s need to do their job placing things into position, as opposed to getting too aggressive and reaching for items not yet given the green light for browsing,” warns Gray Italo, owner at Gray’s Vintage Outpost.
If you ‘absolutely must’ have a specific item, behave like an adult. Calmly and politely speak with the store manager about potentially reserving or buying the item you’ve seen.
#16 And This Is Why We Thrift
Image source: Enough-Basket2429
#17 I Present To You All; The One Horned One Eyed Flying Purple People Feeder!
Image source: gymbunbae
#18 Vintage Children’s Book
Image source: DiscoDitto
Treating others like you want to be treated yourself—the golden rule—should be applied to your fellow shoppers as well. If the store is busy, do your best to respect everyone’s personal space. You’d like to see the same behavior from strangers, right?
“When it comes to encountering fellow thrifters also looking for their own deal, allow for a healthy amount of personal space if you have your eyes on exploring the same section. Many folks move swiftly when treasure hunting, and waiting 30 seconds or even less can often free up an aisle or shelf,” Italo emphasizes.
#19 I Found This Vintage Needle Point At Goodwill For $25. I Can’t Wait To Cherish It Forever. I Had One Lady Chase Me Around The Store For It
Image source: danielskibelski
#20 My Room, All Thrifted
Image source: Crazy_Rise
#21 I Think I Found My Holy Grail
Image source: MortyMcMortface
You shouldn’t get upset if someone is quicker than you and grabs something that you’d love to buy. In fact, this can be a great segue into having a genuine conversation and a moment of human connection.
“I have been known to casually strike up a conversation with someone and mention that if they change their mind, I’d be happy to take that item off their hands. Most of the time, you’re simply validating their purchase, but you never know,” Willow Wright, owner of vintage shop Urban Redeux, said.
#22 Found My Holiest Holy Grail
Image source: eddytekeli
#23 Thrifted This Purse Then Painted It
Image source: Excellent_Border1566
#24 Thrifted Serotonin
Image source: Vegetable_Injury_546
According to GQ, if you find a great piece of clothing that doesn’t quite fit you or has seen better days, grab it anyways. Then, take it to a tailor. All in all, you’ll still likely spend far less than buying the item new.
Meanwhile, look for awesome clothing in both the men’s and women’s sections. Just keep in mind that if a garment has a weird smell, it might be impossible for your washing machine to get it out.
“If it stinks in the store, it’ll stink at home,” GQ explains.
#25 I Couldn’t Leave Goodwill Without It
Image source: chelsiekayt
#26 Went To Get A Tetanus Shot, Got Bit By A Dog On The Way There But Found A Wish List Item While Waiting For My Prescription (For The Bite After The Shot)!
Image source: Top-Matter8226
#27 A Vintage Wedding Dress Thrifted For 10$
Image source: witchrosen
Stains and discoloration, on the other hand, are quite often possible to get out at home or with the help of your local, friendly dry cleaner.
No matter what, conserve your energy during your secondhand shopping sprees!
“Many thrift stores have football-field-sized acreage. You’ll need to pace yourself, and preserve your energy,” GQ suggests.
The two online communities that we’re featuring in this list today—‘Thrifting’ and ‘Thrift’—have sizeable online followings.
For example, ‘Thrifting,’ which was founded back in 2011, boasts 33k weekly visitors who make just under a thousand weekly contributions in the online group.
Meanwhile, ‘Thrift,’ created just a year later, currently gets 10k online visitors every week.
#28 Found This Incredibly Cool Vintage 70/80s?? André Laug For Audrey S.r.l
Image source: Real_Degree_2777
#29 Purchased At An Estate Auction For $5
Image source: Investinme2019
#30 Post-Modern Vibes
Image source: thrift-topia
We want to hear from you, Pandas! Join the conversation with your fellow readers in the comments and share your perspectives and experiences with secondhand stores.
What are the coolest, most unusual, or useful discounted items that you’ve ever found at thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets?
What advice, based on your personal experience, would you give anyone who’s completely new to thrifting? Share your pre-owned wisdom with all of us and feel free to humble-brag about your exciting new (old) finds.
#31 Identification Please
Image source: Ok_Implement8463
#32 Found This Beautiful Canister Set From A 1988 Collection 🥰
Image source: montanna-banana
#33 I Don’t Know If Anyone Else Shares This Obsession With Lenox But I Found All 5 Of These For $15 Today!! The One On The Right Is It Total Together Off Amazon
Image source: Valuable_Avocado_994
#34 Unreal Find Today! Big Elton John Energy And I Love It
Image source: [deleted]
#35 Idk If Yard Sales Count… But Scored This For $10
Image source: H1tlerwasaLeafsfan
#36 I Bought A Picture Frame And I Just Realized It Looks Like A Toilet Seat😑
Image source: Figsma
#37 My Most Prized Thrift Find Yet
Image source: impatientsoup_
#38 I Found This In The Dumpster This Morning
Image source: East_Competition7751
#39 Needed A Way To Hide My Art Corner – Found This Double Sided Van Gogh Divider
Image source: Neverwasalwaysam
#40 Didn’t Have A Price Tag And The Shop Gave It To Me For 50 Cents!
Image source: Wadsworth9211
#41 I Love When People Add Useful Notes To Their Donations
Image source: Main-Marionberry9222
#42 First Time Thrifting For Home Decor, Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result!
Image source: Edithosaure
#43 My Find Of A Lifetime At Goodwill
Image source: Ordinary-Shirt-2194
#44 Found A Container Loaded With Cocktails Today!
Image source: greengoodness017
#45 Found This On The Side Of The Road In My Neighborhood. My Dream Lamp!!! With Matching Table Lamp And All Peices! I Am Over The Moon
Image source: OkListen9491
#46 Found This Lucky Brand Gem On My Lunch Break
Image source: suicidesweetpea
#47 I Thrifted The Most Gorgeous Gown For My Gala!
Image source: DonutsNDogsrule
#48 Just Got My Wedding Dress At A Thrift Store For 49.99!
Image source: lvrbnny
#49 Finally Scored My Dream Piece After Searching For The Last Year. (Very Emo About It :’-) )
Image source: Freya_gurl95
#50 My Sweetheart Surprised Me With The Lamp I’ve Been Eyeing In The Antique Store For Almost A Year 🥹
Image source: LittleGreenGecko
#51 Just Snagged This Bad Boy For $10
Image source: passthetreesplease
#52 Sometimes Thrifting Is Sad
Image source: catjknow
#53 Time For Church?
Image source: Relevant_Divide6823
#54 Took A Chance For 2 Bucks
Image source: Relevant_Divide6823
#55 Oh My God!
Image source: ls0102
#56 My Step-Dad Found This At A Goodwill
Was Followed Around By A Man Who Kept Offering Him More And More Money To Buy It Off Of Him Before He Even Purchased It… Is This Special Or Just Really Cool?
Image source: ElliotPagesMangina
#57 How Much Are These Worth?
Image source: Hot-Dragonfruit-136
#58 Vintage Wendy’s Shirt
Image source: beautimoe
#59 Everyone Is Telling Me That I Shouldn’t Have Got Those At The Thrift But Idc I Love Them
Image source: i_love_myself_lol
#60 Burberrys Vintage Leather Bomber Jacket Found At Thrift Store
Image source: BothExplanation6774
#61 I Went Back For It!
Image source: TransportationRude62
#62 Can’t Believe They Had This In The Thrift Shop
Image source: Plastic-Ad6101
#63 Found This Little Guy
Image source: Professional_Sun419
#64 My Greatest Thrift Find Ever. I Found Some Brand New Clark Wallabies In My Size
Image source: ThatCulturedKid125
#65 Interesting Find Today
Image source: Jessdogmama_ncvet08
#66 Found A Dollhouse At Goodwill For $21 And My Cat Has Claimed It
Image source: jess189
#67 Finally Found A Book Case! Can Anyone Tell Me About It?
Image source: [deleted]
#68 Found This Art Set For 3.99 My Daughter Loves It
Image source: Organic_Bodybuilder3
#69 Face Leaf 🍂
Image source: MissCher21
#70 Down A Rabbit Hole
Image source: accuratelyacurate
#71 Found The Perfect Vintage Foot Stool For $1.50!!!
Image source: slothrunning
#72 Just Got In To Glass Very Recently. This Is What I’ve Collected So Far. 🤗
Image source: puhoy-me-boi
#73 Found For $30 At Vapor Thrift. I Read Alot And Really Liked It
Image source: RudeExplanation9304
#74 I Found Her Today And I’ve Never Been So Happy. She Will Become My Cursed Heirloom That Haunts My Children, And My Children’s Children
Image source: Molieux
#75 Huge Polished Labradorite(The Rounded Stone) For 20 Euro! It’s 15cm And 1,5 Kilo
Image source: Glowmallow
#76 I’m Not Sure How I Feel About This Local Church Thrift Store Find?! 🤔
Image source: CastIronCarnivore
#77 I Had A Hunch This Was Cool For 6$
Image source: eoberg89
#78 It Finally Happened! And I Had A 30% Off Coupon!
Image source: goldie987
#79 Thrifting Surprise Of A Lifetime
Image source: Working-Turnip2000
#80 Always Surprised At What People Donate To Thrift Stores $60 For This Beauty That’s Worth $600+
Image source: EliteDalraxx
#81 Is This A Nightgown Or A Dress?
Image source: Relevant-Adeptness43
#82 No One Else Will Have These Pants 😆🙌
Image source: Neverwasalwaysam
#83 Just Wanted To Share This Stunning Art Deco Waterfall Dresser I Found Today :)
Image source: ZealousidealFly1509
#84 Salvation Army Find 6.99
Image source: bennetj17
#85 Thrift Find In A Bag $5
Image source: Rush-Mentals
#86 Gotta Love A Crazy Pattern
Image source: DMakes
Follow Us