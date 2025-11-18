Queen Camilla Shares Rare Update On King Charles’ Health Amid Abdication Speculations

Amid rampant speculation about King Charles III’s health and possible abdication, Queen Camilla offered a rare comment on her husband’s well-being.
The 77-year-old queen shared the update during her visit to the new state-of-the-art Dyson Cancer Center at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, England, which provides cancer care and treatment to more than 500,000 people.
As she stopped by the center’s Macmillan Wellbeing Hub on Tuesday, September 3, she was asked about the King’s well-being by Suzy Moon of the Macmillan Partnership.
“He is doing very well,” replied the royal figure.
When she interacted with Paul Holdway, a 55-year-old nurse and patient undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat his blood cancer, she asked him how he was doing.
“I am feeling very tired,” he responded, to which the queen joked, “Men won’t admit it.”
Her comments came as speculations about King Charles’ potential abdication gained traction over the last few months due to his ongoing battle with cancer.
Sources claimed that Prince William and his 75-year-old father have been having discussions about the future of the monarchy.
“[The] father-son duo meet regularly to discuss the matters regarding the monarchy amid royal health crisis,” a royal insider claimed, as quoted by The News International.
Others claimed that King Charles isn’t expected to continue for much longer, and the Prince of Wales, 42, may take over sooner than expected.
“No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time,” a source reportedly told In Touch Weekly.
“Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy,” the insider added.
Prince Harry, the king’s second son and fifth in line to the British throne, was also willing to “help out” if his ailing father asked him to, sources claimed.
However, friends of the Duke of Sussex claimed to the Mirror that he would only return to assist the monarch if his brother, Prince William, apologized.
