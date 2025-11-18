Carve Out Some Time: 19 Pumpkin And Halloween Projects We’re Obsessed With

Calling all crafty creatures and DIY demons! It’s time to summon your inner artist and conjure up some Halloween magic. We’ve unearthed 19 spellbinding projects that’ll transform your home into a bewitching wonderland of handmade horrors and delightful frights.
From pumpkin masterpieces that’ll make the neighbors green with envy to eerie embellishments that’ll have your house looking like the Addams Family’s craft room, we’ve got a cauldron full of ideas to keep your fingers busy and your creativity flowing. So grab your glue guns, sharpen those scissors, and prepare to unleash a tornado of Halloween spirit that’ll make even the most seasoned crafters say “Boo-yeah!”
#1 Sculpt Your Masterpiece With Precision And Panache Using A 13-Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit, A Comprehensive Case-Packed Collection Of Tools To Help You Unleash Your Gourd-Geous Creativity
Review: “This set was great for Halloween. It made it really easy to carve pumpkins I’m glad we bought these. Best part is we can use them again next year. Great quality set!” – Matt C
#2 Build A Haunted Abode That’s Sure To Delight With The Wooden Halloween House DIY Kit, A Charming And Intricate Set Of Wooden Pieces That Let You Create A Miniature Masterpiece Of Spooky Charm
Review: “I really enjoyed assembling and watching the model house come to completion. I did glue some pieces into place for extra sturdiness. I then decided to work on the exterior. I added accents by way of wood burning the entire model and furniture. Then added some paint to make features stand out. All in all I loved this project and am very proud of my finished model. Definitely recommend” – J. Carpenter
#3 Treat Your Trick-Or-Treaters To A Personalized Surprise With These DIY Halloween Party Treat Bags , A Howling Good Way To Add A Personal Touch To Your Halloween Party Favors
Review: “These are tons of fun and I love the designs. The paper quality was actually better than I was expecting and they’ll be fun to send out to friends and whatnot as it gets back to spooky season. Very cute design and I think a fair value for what you pay for them.” – JD
#4 Dive Into Pumpkin Prep With Ease And Enthusiasm Using Pumpkin Gut Scooping Gloves, A Pair Of Specially Designed Gloves That Protect Your Hands From The Stringy, Slimy Mess Of Pumpkin Guts
Review: “They WORK!! So happy I bought these. Kids loved them. Was able to get all the seeds out in a fourth of the time if not faster. I recommend you purchase this product. You won’t regret it.” – leticia zeedyk
#5 Bring A Spooky Spectacle To Your Windows With This Make Your Own Halloween Window Clings Kit, A Creative Collection Of Materials That Lets You Design And Decorate Your Own Eerie, Eerie Window Decorations
Review: “These are awesome! The kids had fun making them and they were easy to hang since you just stick them to your window which was much appreciated! Definitely recommend and I want to buy again for next year!” – Jen
#6 Add A Spooky Splash Of Temporary Terror To Your Skin With This Halloween Temporary Tattoos Set
Review: “These tatoos are easy to use. Great variety of designs. I used these for a halloween booth and even the parents wanted them.” – Winifred Council
#7 Add An Eerie Glow To Your Artwork With This Glow In The Dark Acrylic Paint. Perfect For Creating Spooky Masterpieces That Shine Bright In The Darkness
Review: “The paint sticks flawlessly. Even after hosting a painting party for the kids, I had plenty of paint left over. It was an amazing experience and absolutely worth the investment.” – Enyla Biagioni
#8 Bring Vibrant Color And Personality To Your Pumpkin With The Pumpkin Painting Markers, A Set Of Bold And Bright Markers That Make It Easy To Add Intricate Designs, Patterns, And Artwork To Your Gourd
Review: “Works great! Used to decorate fake pumpkins for my Daughter’s birthday party and everyone loved them and kept asking where to buy thwm” – Nancy I Chikwa
#9 Bubble, Bubble, Toil, And Trouble – Mix Up A Magical Concoction With This Witch’s Magic Cauldron Science Kit, Where Chemistry And Magic Blend In A Spellbinding Way
Review: “So excited to have my toddlers use this for halloween. They will be dressed as witches so it is perfect for them. I tested it out and they work well. Just make sure to place a cover on the table before using as there will be some spillage. I think the mess makes it more fun!” – Carla S
#10 Get Creative With Your Pumpkin Decorating Using This Pumpkin Decorating Kit, Packed With An Assortment Of Decorations And Embellishments To Make Your Gourd Stand Ou
Review: “This kit comes with good quality pieces to make these fun crafting pumpkins. You will want to use a strong glue to get some of the pieces to stay (the unicorn horn for example). You won’t be disappointed in this kit, especially for the price” – Christina Vasquez
#11 Unleash Your Little Ghoul’s Creativity With This Sticker And Coloring Book, A Monstrous Mashup Of Stickers, Coloring Pages, And Halloween Fun
Review: “Omg me and my daughter (5) LOVE this activity book. What a cute book and SO many pages and stickers. adorable!” – Laura McCarroll
#12 Spice Up Your Spooky Season With A Game Of Halloween Bingo – A Howling Good Time For Friends And Family To Mark Off Their Favorite Halloween Characters And Symbols
Review: “I bought this to use for a classroom Halloween party. I very happy at how nice the cards are made. They are a nice size and easy to read. They are strong enough to use many times over. I highly recommend this game.” – Nick H
#13 Conjure Up A Magical Mix Of Mysterious Elixirs With This Mystery Potions Making Kit, A Bewitching Blend Of Ingredients And Equipment
Review: “This gift kept my Halloween obsessed grandson enthralled for days . Easy to read for him and follow directions and make . He loved showing all his friends what he accomplished . I recommend it to a friends of mine for her grand daughter and she said her joy from the set was the same . Highly recommended” – Philip Weiss
#14 Unleash Your Inner Artist And Bring A Soft, Squishy Pumpkin To Life With This Paint Your Own Squishy Pumpkin Kit
Review: “Kids loved it! A perfect Saturday activity for October. The paint did not crack after they painted their pumpkins and then played with them. Only came with two paint brushes, but that wasn’t a big deal.” – momofboth
#15 Sparkle And Shine With This Halloween Gem Art Kit, Where Colorful Gems And Spooky Designs Come Together In A Dazzling Display Of Halloween Magic
Review: “My 8 year old granddaughter is just going too love making these little Halloween glittery gem trinkets How cute are these! who? needs candy at mimes house getting excited is the best part on the week before in our Halloween pajamas and doing a fun craft for Halloween is what mimes calls sweetness fun” – Laura DeRubis
#16 Transform Your Space Into A Spooktacular Setting With These Cutout Ornaments , A Creepy Collection Of Shapes And Silhouettes That Add A Haunting Touch To Your Halloween Decor
Review: “I bought it for my daughter’s class activity. All kids were so happy to color them. . I wish it has come with few more color pens . Otherwise it’s a good engaging activity idea” – DV
#17 Pumpkins Just Got A Whole Lot Cuter With These Mini Pumpkin Decorating Craft Stickers, A Tiny But Mighty Way To Add Some Personality And Pizzazz To Your Petite Gourds
Review: “I purchased these for a pumpkin decorating event and they were a hit. Perfect for medial to small pumpkins. Very easy to use and cute!” – Katrina
#18 Cast A Creepy Crawly Spell On Your Halloween Decor With These Mini Fake Bats & Spiders, A Tiny But Terrifying Duo Of Decorations That Will Have You Screaming With Delight
Review: “I was looking for something small, cute and not too fake looking and these were perfect!! They look just like the photo and have great detal. Would definitely recommend” – Patricia G. Olguin
#19 Protect Your Tables From Spooky Spills And Add A Dash Of Halloween Fun With These Coloring Activity Paper Table Mats, A Creative Way To Keep Little Monsters Occupied And Engaged
Review: “Great product!! My Grandkids were so excited to use them and the we’re great to take along to restaurants to keep them busy so the adults didn’t have to monitor kids the whole time!!” – A happy Grandmom!!
