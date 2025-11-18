30 Celebs That Seem To Have Completely Lost It, According To People Online

Being a public figure isn’t easy. They’re stripped of their privacy, scrutinized for their appearance, their behavior is constantly judged, and they can no longer enjoy or do things that regular people do. Not to mention the “friends” who are only with them for the fame or the admirers who are out of control.
It’s really no surprise that this pressure can take a toll on a person’s mental wellbeing. People are noticing this more and more as celebrities begin to exhibit strange behavior.
When redditor Darvelic asked netizens who they thought had legitimately lost their mind, they received more than 8,000 comments within a week. Scroll down to find celebrities who couldn’t cope with their fame and unfortunately got out of hand.
While you’re there make sure to check out a conversation with Darvelic who started this discussion in the first place and psychiatrist David Puder who kindly agreed to tell us more about the mental health challenges that public figures might face.
#1
Kanye. He’s def gone off the deep end.
Naptimehours:
Strange to think we’ve been saying that for nearly 20 years and he’s still out here demonstrating we haven’t seen nothing yet
Image source: springtimeinparis, Kanye West/Youtube
#2
Tom Cruise and all of Scientology.
Image source: Reasonable_Tenacity, Sonypictures
#3
Elon.
I liked Elon for a while. He bought water filters for the people of Flint, Star Link is going to get high speed internet to the farthest reaches of Earth and Teslas were self-driving bad**s electric cars! All good ideas IMO. Then the stupid cyber truck. And ruining Twitter and blowing 44billion dollars. Nobody even calls it X. Now I hear he’s trying to get employees to sleep at work. What a dingleberry! People got families and pets and personal lives. Nobody wants to live at work!
Image source: ATXKLIPHURD, Steve Jurvetson/Flickr
#4
Rudy Guiliani. He was smart enough at one point. Now, his brain is just pickled. He’s a good lesson in what alcohol can do to you, long term.
teambob:
Rather than going down in history as a hero, he will go down as a very confused villain
Image source: superfastmomma, RudyGiuliani
#5
Most, if not all, Q-Anon followers
Image source: MooseMalloy, Anthony Crider/Flickr
#6
Get Mitch Mcconnel out of there. dude is literally phasing out of consciouness.
Image source: kaowser, FinnishGovernment/Flickr
#7
Jada Pinkett Smith
Image source: Dirty_poster55, jadapsmith
#8
Madonna. Have you seen her Instagram? Do yourself a favor and DON’T go look at it. It’s sad and pathetic.
Image source: JustAGuyGettingBy93, Madonna/Youtube
#9
Anyone who thinks Taylor Swift is a CIA asset or whatever. That’s just hilariously dumb.
Image source: pabodie, Taylor Swift/Youtube
#10
Nick Cannon? I think this is the guy. Trying to populate the world having children with as many women as he can. Just stop. Massive insecurities or ego issues.
Image source: FunAdministration796, Jorge Gonzalez/Flickr
#11
Super shocked to see no mention of Joe Rogan.
Wavemanns:
He has no mind to lose.
Image source: getdivorced, StevenCrowder/Youtube
#12
The my pillow guy needs a conservatorship.
[deleted]:
Mike Lindell is the name you’re looking for, though a lot of people just call him the MyPillow guy. But yes, he’s insane.
Image source: Generallybadadvice, Gage Skidmore/Flickr
#13
Greg Abbott. Seriously, dude?
Barfignugen:
I don’t think he’s lost his mind, I think he knows full well exactly what he’s doing. He’s just an evil monster.
Image source: Meggarea, Gage Skidmore/Flickr
#14
Still Ezra Miller.
I think any celebrity who has an outstanding warrant has basically lost their mind.
Image source: Remember-The-Arbiter, lionsgate
#15
As an older guy wanting to sound hip on current events, I’ll go with Nicki Minaj.
aggibridges:
Megan Thee Stallion indirectly dissed Nicki Minaj on her latest song by saying ‘These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law’. Nicki Minaj felt alluded to because her husband is a convicted sex offender.
Nicki Minaj is now acting extremely erratically. She’s having IG lives where she’s sputtering literal nonsense for an extended amount of time, hurling abuse at her own fans on social media, tweeting NONSTOP, making fun of Megan for being tall, for having big feet, for being shot on the foot, making fun of her mom’s death…
Megan’s diss was a throaway line on a song, Nicki devoted the entire track to Megan, and she said a lot of vile and childish things. It’s just not a good look for someone with the career trajectory she has. Public sentiment is very much against her and has been for years, and her ramblings now feel like she has lost every shred of sanity she had.
Image source: SardineAbuser, Nicki Minaj/Youtube
#16
Kevin Sorbo
jumpupugly:
For what it’s worth, Sorbo had three distinct strokes caused by an aneurysm in the shoulder. This caused some issues with his ability to physically perform as an actor, and likely also caused some brain damage.
This isn’t to say that brain damage causes people to be stupid or evil, but the trauma of that event – plus the limited career he had afterwards – would provide an opportunity for him to begin seeing the world through the lens of bitterness and persecution that is modern conservatism.
Image source: Thaery, Gage Skidmore/Flickr
#17
Jaden Smith. When I saw him in 2010’s The Karate Kid I was convinced he was going to be a huge star. Now he’s just a huge……I honestly don’t know what to call him!
He has just tried too damn hard to act quirky and unique with his style of clothing and his “deep” tweets. He honestly sounds like he’s certifiably crazy.
Image source: Elle12881, Jaden/Youtube
#18
Terrance Howard. Dude thinks he’s unlocked some new math.
“Twenty years from now, they’ll know that one times one equals two. We’re about to show a new truth. The true universal math. And the proof is in these pieces (of plastic that he builds with his wife). I have created the pieces that make up the motion of the universe. We work on them about 17 hours a day. She cuts and puts on the crystals.”
Image source: longhornmike2, paramountpictures
#19
Transvestigators. There are people online on twitter who legitimately think that every famous person is trans and have had sex changes to swap their genders for some reason and they spend all day posting like skeleton and skull comparisons for various actors or other famous people, using skeletal diagrams that have obviously been photoshopped.
Image source: Korrin, World’s Direction/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#20
Britney Spears. I think she had untreated post partum psychosis, and has just continued to spiral. Obviously, the conservatorship (sp?) was completely wrong of her family to do to her, but I truly think she has gone round the bend. Very sad.
Image source: emilybg78, Britney Spears/Youtube
#21
Ariana Grande. There’s no way she didn’t know how bad poaching that man was, if she didn’t. She’s truly lost.
Image source: penndelnj, Ariane Grande/ Youtube
#22
Vince McMahon
quool_dwookie:
Vince was always Vince. There just used to be enough hush money and a lack of digital footprint or accountability for evil powerful men. The recent stuff, I imagine, is only a teensy peek at an iceberg of things he’s done.
Image source: 44035, Randall Chancellor/Flickr
#23
Gary Busey
EurekaBoyd1979:
Oh he’s been off his rocker for years. I remember seeing him on Celebrity Rehab where he convinced himself that he was there to help the staff, not as a patient.
Image source: WatchTheBoom, Bryan Horowitz/Flickr
#24
Laurence Fox, apparently he did the haka while under cross examination in his recent court case (that he lost)
Image source: jodaqua
#25
Have no idea how it isn’t mentioned but Antonio Brown. Dude seemed much more calm and collected off the field while still being an excellent athlete. He could handle a post game interview like he was just a normal and fairly charismatic dude for years, but now I’d go as far as saying he’s legitimately insane
Happy-Measurement-57:
His info when you google him right now says that his occupations is “failing to pay child support” lmao
Image source: Aggressive_Bubble17, AB84
#26
Covid-19 made a lot of people’s minds melt. Either the actual disease, or the isolation. The list hit musicians especially hard.
Ozzy Ozborn is basically incoherent now. More so than normal.
Eric Clapton told a giant crowd to “Keep Britain white” awhile back.
And Roger Waters somehow became more of an a*****e than he was before.
Image source: kegman83, Ozzy Osbourne/Youtube
#27
Dilbert guy.
Dragonfront:
He was always kooky but he had a rare disease that made it so he couldn’t speak and during that time he basically drove away everybody in his life and became a recluse. There is also a theory that he may have gotten brain damage while getting surgery to address it
Image source: LadyStag, gbafon gbafon/Youtube
#28
Graham Linehan. Once a well-loved comedy writer whose work (Father Ted, Black Books, The IT Crowd) was popular in the UK/Ireland and beyond…
…then someone pointed out a fairly transphobic joke he’d made in an episode of The IT Crowd.
Instead of doing what most comedy writers would do (“it was of it’s time, it hasn’t aged well, I wouldn’t make that joke now,” and move on) he turned overnight into a seething little anti-trans demon, spending his every waking hour on Twitter arguing with anyone who even slightly disagreed with him (right down to spending all of Christmas Day one year tweeting anti-trans s**t).
His work dried up as people understandably didn’t want to commission anything he had a hand in, lest they see their name associated with his in an way. Which meant his rage-tweeting then doubled to include anti-trans rhetoric AND moaning about being “cancelled.”
His wife left him and he lost his home. He’s now essentially your classic basement-dwelling neckbeard keyboard warrior.
Image source: signalstonoise88, Open Rights Group/Flickr
#29
Tila Tequila
Image source: DammieIsAwesome, Tila Tequila/Youtube
#30
Past Disney star Orlando Brown. Nobody talks about this enough but I legit worry for him and think something strange is happening. Look at his “interviews.” They are just him rambling drug-riddled nonsense and I think they added in questions later to make it seem like a conversation. His interviews look like they take place in a sketchy basement. He even acted this way on Dr. Phil and everyone just pretends it’s normal and that he isn’t high as a kite. I do not wish to shame this man, but I think something is going on and I know I sound insane but I legit think he needs help
Image source: BlueberryQueasy7802, disney
