Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

by

One of the toughest parts of being a parent is knowing how to raise your children to be kind, helpful and emphatic people. While not everyone succeeds, there are many who are extremely proud of their children and their ability to be good people. Since these days parents can’t help but share the achievement of their kids online, from time to time the stories of parents being stunned by their children’s compassion goes viral. Recently, a father who goes by his DJ name James Flibble, shared a moment he realized he raised his son right.

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

James’ 18-year-old son, Jacob, recently started a job at a Clarks store. A couple of days ago he received praise from his employer after a woman sent them a review of his service. A woman, who has an autistic daughter was humbled by Jacobs behavior with her daughter.

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: JamesFlibble

During a visit to the store, the girl had a sensory overload and a seemingly simple task of picking out shoes became too overwhelming for her. However, Jacob stepped in to help. Instead of getting annoyed or not knowing what to do, he offered to help and did his job in a kind and compassionate way. The mother was so humbled by Jacob’s kindness that she wrote a review.

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

“Congratulations

Jacob has provided outstanding customer service in your store and a customer has shared the details via our Customer Care team.

This is your 1st celebration alert for 2019 from a customer who emailed us to let us know that Jacob went above and beyond their expectations!

Date: 16/3/19 Store: 3813 — CFS Bicester

‘My daughter is autistic. She wanted to come in and try shoes but once in your store had a sensory overload. Jacob came over and really kindly asked if he could help to which I answer…yes please”. He didn’t mention or acknowledge the situation but just sat in the floor and started talking to my daughter. He gently tried shoes on her and explained to her why they would feel different and in time they would soon feel ok. He sat patiently while she cried and I had to rock her and carried on when she was ready without any fuss and he didn’t once make us feel like we were taking too long or being a nuisance. ‘

Thank you for providing Outstanding Customer Service.

Please feel free to share this with your team and celebrate.”

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: deeby75

Once James shared the review, it quickly went viral and even reached the mother who wrote a review. She was happy to know that Jacob got the recognition he deserves!

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: JamesFlibble

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: deeby75

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: JamesFlibble

Here’s how people reacted

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: sarahthesheepu

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: OnceUponASophie

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: ClaraJayIsHere

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: mustntgrumble

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: Wee_Sloth

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: sarah_ironside

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: Ahwellnevermind

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: PhelpsieSarah

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: CE_Fletcher

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: oz1889

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: yearsofreading

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: captain_parsnip

Father Is Stoked To Find A Review About His Son Taking Care Of An Autistic Child At Work

Image credits: jackjpridmore

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Over 10,000 Real Butterflies Are Captured To Create A Collection Of These Breathtaking 19th Century Vintage Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Taiwan Surprises Passengers By Turning Subway Cars Into Different Sport Venues For Upcoming Universiade
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Top Five Moments In Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2024
Five Things We Learned from The Baby-Sitters Club Trailer for Netflix
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2020
New Silence of the Lambs TV Show is Coming to CBS
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2020
20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.