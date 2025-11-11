Tattoo Artist Who Lost His Arm Gets World’s First Tattoo Machine Prosthesis

by

A lot of people have tattoos, and each tattoo is special in its own little way. But few tattoos are as special as the ones created by JC Sheitan Tenet. Why? Because the tattoo artist doesn’t do them by hand. He does them by prosthetic hand!

Take a look below to see what we’re talking about. Amazed? Confused? I think we’re both. Tenet, who is based in Lyon, France, lost his arm 22 years ago. He received the world’s coolest prosthetic courtesy of French artist JL Gonzal, who modified an existing arm prosthesis to accommodate the tattoo machine.

This artist redefines what’s possible with a prosthetic tattoo machine arm. Discover more awe-inspiring tattoo stories in our ultimate ink collection.

