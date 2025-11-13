Woman Turned 110-Year-Old Dead Tree Into A Free Little Library For The Neighborhood And It Looks Magical

Even though we live in a connected world, with access to so much knowledge at the click of a button, there’s still something magical, and important, about books. The ability to immerse yourself in literary fiction and read slowly and deeply, as opposed to the temptation to skim and scroll, is rich in rewards and helps to foster important skills like critical thinking and empathy, two things that are becoming more obviously missing in our society.
Nonprofit organization Little Free Library is helping to ensure we keep our innate love of books alive by “inspiring a love of reading, building community, and sparking creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.” These little libraries are popping up everywhere, with over 75,000 libraries provided in 88 countries so far!
The coolest one we’ve seen so far, however, was made by a family in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Sharalee Armitage Howard, a librarian, artist and former bookbinder, decided that the large stump of a 110-year-old cottonwood tree would, instead of being dug up and destroyed, make the perfect setting for a ‘Little Tree Library.’ “Someone willing to take the time to give new life to a stump would never cut down a healthy tree to do it,” Sharalee told Bored Panda. “It was dropping HUGE branches for years onto the sidewalk and street (even without windy weather). We were really worried about someone getting hurt. One finally hit our son’s car.”
“The average lifespan of a cottonwood tree is merely 40-50 years… so it got to live more than twice that already!”
The stump was carved out from the inside, topped with a roof and installed with a cozy interior and exterior lighting for a truly fairytale look, one of the prettiest libraries we’ve ever seen! Scroll down to check it out for yourself below, and pick up a book today!
