Pet Parents Are Saying These 20 Finds Are Indestructible

#1 Poop Happens, But The Smell Doesn’t Have To. This Enzyme Pet Odor Eliminator For Home Is A Lifesaver
Review: “We have cats and dogs and this is a life saver. I’ve used it on a velvet material chair with zero staining after and the odor100% gone. Just adopted a blind sick cat who threw up and peed on rugs – used this spray and no stains and again zero ZERO odor after I used it. This is a must have with pets. A++++” – MassShopper
#2 Ornament Anarchy, No More! This Museum Gel Keeps The Cat’s Paws Off Your Valuables
Review: “This product is very clear and does exactly as advertised! It does fog up a tiny bit from your fingerprints but it’s hardly noticeable. We have 4 cats so it’s a great relief to know our things won’t be broken.” – Bonnie
#3 Your Couch Is About To Become A Fortress Of Style (And Stain Resistance)! This Couch Cover Is The Pet-Proof Solution For A Sofa That Looks Good And Stays Protected From Furry Friends
Review: “We have 5 dogs. So keeping our furniture clean can be a chore, to say the least. These covers keep things clean! I even had a dog get sick 3x on these covers and it just sat on top- kept any of it from soaking through. I HIGHLY recommend!!!” – Mollie Bowman
#4 Keep Those Claws In Check! This Premium Pet Screen Is Purr-Fectly Durable
Review: “I love this stuff. This is my second time buying it to cat proof some window screens. I eventually want to replace all of the screens in the house but it is very time consuming. The quality is amazing. My cats jump all over the screen and there are no rips or tears.” – Crystal
#5 These Clear Toy Blockers For Furniture Prevents A Black Toy Hole From Opening Up Under The Sofa
Review: “I needed these for under my couch, which is on carpet, but I used the adhesive side against the underside of the couch – & it’s perfect!! Keeps toys from rolling under & it stays put. And you can hardly tell it’s even there. Wish I had gotten these years ago.” – Pam Martin
#6 Slobber, Spills, And Snuggles – No Problem! This Waterproof Throw Blanket For Pets Has Got You Covered
Review: “Our pups will lay on top of each other in order to lay on this super comfortable super soft textured durable blanket. The size is perfect for two medium dogs and it’s lightweight so they can drag it around. Easy to wash, high performance product! We have two of them and I would recommend this product to friends!” – Amazon Customer
#7 Houdini Dogs, Meet Your Match! This Escape Proof Dog Harness Keeps Furry Fugitives On A Short Leash
Review: “My terrier is high energy and leash aggressive. He can pull a lot on his leash/ harness! I have even had to pick him up by the handle! This harness has lasted 4 years and has yet to tear or break! I recommend it to everyone! He’s 41 lbs.” – Amazon Customer
#8 Feline Sun Worshippers, Rejoice! This Window-Mounted Cat Bed Is Purr-Fectly Positioned
Review: “Alright, I bought my first one about a year ago when I only had one cat and its literally never come down. The suction has stayed on the window for almost a year and not one issue. We just recently adopted a kitten and he decided he also loved it, so we got a second one. They’re both so happy and I am happy that this never has a problem where my cats fall or I have to continuously fix it. Worth every penny.” – Brittany Elsten
#9 Freedom For Felines (And Peace Of Mind For You)! This Outdoor Cat Enclosures For Indoor Cats Lets Kitties Safely Explore
Review: “This kitty ‘play tent and tunnel’ are just the ticket for our Maine Coon to be outside with us since he is an indoor cat. The quality is beyond compare, as is the ease of use and the all the thought that went into the design. Well worth the money, and so well made you would expect to pay twice the price.” – “new” Jersey girl
#10 This Double Layer Waterproof Cat Litter Mat Catches The Mess, Not Your Floor
Review: “I’ve used various litter box mats over the years, but this is the 1st one that works exactly as advertised & does a great job trapping the little pieces our Kitties come out of the box with !!” – Ken
#11 This Adorable Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy Provides Comfort And Calm For Anxious Pups, With A Realistic Heartbeat That Mimics A Mother’s Love
Review: “I don’t know how much this toy really helps my puppy sleep at night, but she does pretty well and seems to like it so I can’t complain. The toy is soft and she does usually lay on or against it at night. So far it’s held together well, and is secure enough that she canst get in to the battery/heartbeat.” – Lauren
#12 Food Bowls Looking Like A Disaster Zone After Every Meal? This Absorbent Pet Feeding Mat Will Have Your Floors Looking Spotless
Review: ““All the stars were aligned “ to create this marvelous mat for pet food : it has super absorbency, durability , it’s ease to clean, nice to organize your pet ‘s space , good price , beautiful design , color, etc.. Even my pet adores it : After I bathing her , she’ll go directly to land on this mat , no spilling, no worries .. wow! Excellent ❤️ !!!” – Cretus Arastelis
#13 Chew On This (Not The Furniture)! These Dog Chew Toys For Aggressive Chewers Are Built To Last
Review: “I’ve got a mixed healer breed, so finding a toy that doesn’t get demolished within an hour is a win in my book. The different textures is what my dog really likes, and this one so far has held up great! She’s had it for over a week now. I’d recommend for those dogs that just love to chew.” – yesica
#14 Cat Owners, Rejoice! These Furniture Protectors From Cats Save Your Sofa From Their Curious Claws
Review: “This is a quality product that works exactly like it’s supposed to. I love that you can’t even see them on my furniture last night was the first night in over a year that I didn’t hear cats scratching up my furniture, A++ What a great feeling getting what you paid for in today’s day and age” – John M.
#15 This Carpet Scratch Stopper Is The Perfect Way To Protect Your Carpets From Your Furry Friends’ Claws And Prevent Those Unsightly Scratches
Review: “Once I was able to get this to stay flat, it was perfect!!! My only regret is that I didn’t know about it sooner, and my cat had already done a lot of damage. I also love that it’s pre-cut. I’m terrible at cutting straight, so I hate products that I have to measure and cut to size. Highly recommend!!!” – Roberto Cruz
#16 The Ultimate Pet Parenting Hack! This Extra Wide Walk Through Pet Gate With Small Pet Door Keeps Human Babies Contained While Fur Babies Can Come And Go
Review: “I honestly can’t say a single bad thing about this gate. It’s perfect! I have uneven doorways and tried multiple different types of gates and none of them did the job like this one. Easy installation, perfect size and look, and affordable. Would recommend!” – Megan
#17 In And Out, No Fuss! This Pet Door Latch For Cats Gives Kitties Keyless Entry
Review: “We needed somthing that would keep our cellar door partially open, enough to let our cat go up and down yet narrow enough that the dog could go. This works great, easy to install and works just as we needed it. I would recommend to anyone in the same situation.” – Johlis
#18 This Cord Protector Wire Loom Tubing Cable Keeps Pets From Going Haywire
Review: “I bought this to cover the tubes from my oxygen machine, my cat chews on them if he can, this solved the problem, his party was over! The size was perfect. They are very durable and not to stiff, it was easy to use. Great value! Cheaper than replacing the plastic tubes everyday!” – Rhea Hunter
#19 Road Trips With Your Furry Friend Just Got A Whole Lot More Enjoyable. This Car Seat Cover Provides A Comfy Spot For Your Dog To Relax And Enjoy The Ride
Review: “Really a well constructed seat cover. Durable and made with quality material(s). Easy to install/uninstall, and more importantly (I think) it’s super easy to clean. I have “sport seats” and adjusting the straps to fit over the high backs/built-in headrests was no problem. It works like a hammock and my pup (mid-size, about 45#) is nice and comfy and secure. THANKS!” – Mike Schwaller
#20 Tired Of Cleaning Up After Your Pet’s Midnight Snack Raids? This Step Trash Can Is The Perfect Way To Keep Your Trash Out Of Reach And Your Floors Clean
Review: “This would definitely be it! Finally a kitchen trash can that’s dog proof and looks great. The soft close lid is a bonus and the no slip bags are fantastic. Love love this!” – LSCool
