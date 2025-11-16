30 Of The Most Disappointing “What I Wanted Vs What I Got” Examples (New Pics)

We all know how our expectations can be really high sometimes, whether it’s a new haircut, a dream partner or a perfect birthday party. The truth is – things often go against the plan, they are rarely perfect, and you can never be 100% sure of the outcome.

This is what happened to countless people on TikTok who took it to the platform to share hilarious videos of the worst expectation vs reality fails they experienced. Think of anything from a perfect manicure to a lavish wedding cake, the before and after screen grabs speak for themselves and oh boy, we can relate.

Make sure to check out our previous feature with more what I wanted vs what I got fails that will surely make you feel less lonely in the recent purchase you regret.

#1

Image source: silvanasabella

#2

Image source: itsjustelena

#3

Image source: drewparkerplays

#4

Image source: laura_sharp_

#5

Image source: audreyllavoie

#6

Image source: itsdannydevito

#7

Image source: nat.tyson

#8

Image source: emiiervine

#9

Image source: ellarivera__

#10

Image source: kare._.bearr

#11

Image source: pineappleees

#12

Image source: realpohtaetoe

#13

Image source: georgemichaelsbiggestfan

#14

Image source: naomielliott.22

#15

Image source: kaitlinhealy

#16

Image source: jessg2015

#17

Image source: eat.my.cake

#18

Image source: taylor.acaster

#19

Image source: angelicaa87

#20

Image source: mckenziesander

#21

Image source: tyleresmemaykinne

#22

Image source: sybhu

#23

Image source: esluvsyou

#24

Image source: livvychesterr

#25

Image source: aroraarnadottir

#26

Image source: imunique_doee

#27

Image source: lils.drum

#28

Image source: deeeeeee60

#29

Image source: josu5ive6ix_2

#30

Image source: zenitsewer

