This Page On Instagram Collects Interior Design Objects Used In Star Trek, Here Are 30 Of The Best Finds

What if we told you that the set designers for Star Trek didn’t make every single thing that ever appeared on the show? Instead, the staff worked very carefully on sourcing and selecting everyday objects that would fit the overall theme of the show. Everything from cutlery to glasses and even chairs in the show were everyday items accessible to most of us (at some point). For example, Captain Janeway’s office chair is a Signét 8400 chair from HÅG, which is a Norwegian design company, not to mention there were also items that were bought at IKEA.
With that being said, we’d like you to meet Eno, the owner of an Instagram page called ‘startrekdesign.’ Eno has carefully researched many of the objects, such as furniture and silverware, that appear in the Star Trek franchise, and decided to create an Instagram account to share his findings with other fans of the show!
More info: Instagram | star-trek.design
#1
Spherical Tube Lamps by Roger Rougier.
The Rougier Tube Lamp was the second ever piece I featured on Ex Astris Supellex. I initially claimed that it appeared in The Search for Spock and TNG, but have since discovered that the spherical version was also used in DS9, as set dressing on the Founder home world. They were designed and produced in the 1970’s.
Image source: startrekdesign
#2
Bistro Cup designed by Carsten Jorgensen for Bodum.
Carsten Jorgensen is a Danish industrial designer, best known for his work for Bodum. His Bistro teacup is so ubiquitous to The Next Generation, it is sometimes referred to as “The Picard Cup,” from which Captain Picard drinks his “Tea, Earl Grey, Hot.” It’s was also used in Voyager and the new Picard series. Originally designed in 1974, it is now out of production but is still relatively easy to find online.
Image source: startrekdesign
#3
Ribbon Chair designed by Pierre Paulin for Artifort.
Another Paulin piece, this time appearing in The Original Series, in “The Cloud Minders.” Paulin’s chairs were used widely in TNG, but, to my knowledge, only appear this once in TOS. The Ribbon Chair, designed in 1966, was also used in Blade Runner 2049 (5th slide). It’s interesting to note, in both The Cloud Minders and Blade Runner 2049, these chairs appear to indicate wealth, status, and taste by the higher classes of caste-stratified societies. In contrast, the use of Paulin’s furnishings in TNG do the opposite: they offer a scene of the comfort and aesthetics attainable and accessible to all Federation citizens in a society based on cooperation and equality.
Image source: startrekdesign
#4
Tatlin Sofa designed by Marion Cananzi & Roberto Semprini for Edra.
The Tatlin Sofa was designed in the late 1980’s for Italian design firm, Edra. It’s name and distinctive spiral shape are referential to Tatlin’s Tower (sixth slide), the unbuilt monument to the 3rd International designed by the Russian artist, Vladimir Tatlin, following the Bolshevik Revolution. It seems ironic to be used to furnish the collection room of a private collector/hoarder of stolen artwork (and kidnapper of Data) in the TNG episode “The Most Toys.”
Image source: startrekdesign
#5
Sylvie Chair by R & Y Augousti.
R & Y Augousti is a French furniture company, known for maximalism and use of organic shapes. The Sylvie chair, designed sometime in the 1990’s, was used in the TNG episode, “Eye of the Beholder.”
Image source: startrekdesign
#6
Cocktail Shaker designed by Sylvia Stave.
Sylvia Stave was a Swedish designer, best known for her work in pewter, brass, and silver. This cocktail shaker was originally designed in 1937, and then reproduced in 1989 for Italian housewares company, Alessi. It was used in Star Trek TNG.
Image source: startrekdesign
#7
Hill House Chair designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
Charles Rennie Mackintosh was a Scottish architect and designer, whose Argyle Chair I’ve previously featured. His Hill House Chair was designed in 1902 as a furnishing accessory for the Hill House in Helensburgh, Scotland. Like the Argyle Chair, the Hill House Chair was used in the Enterprise episode, “Exile.” It was also used, more prominently and more often, in Babylon 5, as the seating for the council chamber.
Image source: startrekdesign
#8
Serpentine Sofa designed by Milo Baughman.
Baughman was a mid century furniture designer, whose serpentine sofa was produced in the 1970’s. If this is his design (which, based on all of the serpentine sofa’s I’ve found, and that TNG has used Baughman’s designs in the past, I believe it is), it was used in TNG to furnish Deanna Troi’s office.
Image source: startrekdesign
#9
Pyramid Wine Glasses by Cristal d’Arques.
Cristal d’Arques is a French crystalware manufacturer, founded in 1968. The Pyramid set is no longer in production, but can still be found on Etsy and EBay. They were used in Star Trek Voyager, in the episode “Body and Soul.”
Image source: startrekdesign
#10
Teacup designed by George Sowden for Bodum.
George Sowden is an English industrial designer and one of the founders of the Memphis Group. These teacups were designed in 1987 for Bodum, and were used in the TNG episode, “Pen Pals.”
Image source: startrekdesign
#11
Ekstrem Chair designed by Terje Ekstrøm for Stokke.
Terje Ekstrøm was a Norwegian industrial designer and pioneer of Norwegian postmodernism. His Ekstrem chair was designed in 1972 and manufactured in the 1980’s by Stokke. It was used in Star Trek Voyager on the Ocampa home world.
Image source: startrekdesign
#12
Exl Flatware designed by Robert Wilhite for Bissell & Wilhite.
Robert Wilhite is an American artist and industrial designer whose work explores geometric abstraction. This is apparent in his flatware designs. The Exl pattern features sharp, asymmetric shapes and angles that appear simultaneously severe and playful. This flatware set was used in seasons 6 and 7 of Star Trek: The Next Generation.
Image source: startrekdesign
#13
Suspens and Suspension Chairs designed by Paul Boulva for Artopex.
Paul Boulva is a Canadian furniture designer, best known to design aficionados as the designer of the Artopex Lotus chairs. Very few, however, know about his far-more famous chair designs (though I imagine this will become public knowledge very soon): the Suspens and Suspension chairs, designed in the 1980s. The Suspens chairs were used as seating for Ten Forward in TNG, while the Suspension chairs were used in both Ten Forward and in Voyager’s Mess Hall. These are sometimes misattributed to Jan Ekselius, who designed very similar chairs.
Image source: startrekdesign
#14
E1027 Table designed by Eileen Gray.
Eileen Gray was an Irish architect, furniture designer, and pioneer of early modernism. Her E1027 Table, designed in 1927, is adjustable and was designed for use “over the knees” or as an occasional/side table. It was used in The Search for Spock, in the Starfleet Officer’s Lounge.
Image source: startrekdesign
#15
Turner Chair designed by Jack Crebolder for Harvink.
Jack Crebolder was a Dutch industrial designer, whose Turner Chair was designed in 1982. It was meant to be limited addition, and only 1000 original chairs were ever manufactured. The Turner Chair was used in a single episode of The Next Generation, “Haven.”
Image source: startrekdesign
#16
Boby Cart designed by Joe Colombo.
Joe Colombo was an influential midcentury Italian industrial designer whose Boby Cart is essential to Star Trek medical design. They were used in The Final Frontier as a bridge prop, TNG Enterprise and alien Sick Bays, and DS9 Sick Bay. If anyone has a screenshot of it used on Voyager or Enterprise, please let me know. I haven’t noticed one, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was used.
Image source: startrekdesign
#17
Chicago Amethyst Water Goblet by Sasaki.
Sasaki was a Japanese glassware manufacturer. Their Chicago water goblets were used in the DS9 episode, “Looking for par’Mach in All the Wrong Places,” as glassware for Keiko and O’Brien’s quarters. The Chicago line is no longer in production.
Image source: startrekdesign
#18
No Spill Mugs by Feltman-Langer.
Feltman-Langer, now known as AmericaWare, is an American souvenir supply company. While the company’s specialty is adventure and vacation themed cups and accessories, they are best known for their contribution to Deep Space Nine. These mugs were painted light blue, likely by set designers, to serve as the Replimat’s Raktajino mugs. Designed in the 1980’s, they are no longer in production. They’re very easy to find online, but not in the classic Replimat Blue.
Image source: startrekdesign
#19
Tea Set designed by Yoshiharu Fuwa for Cook Vessel.
Yoshiharu Fuwa was a Japanese industrial designer. This aluminum tea set for Cook Vessel is one of his most recognizable works, and continues to be sought after by admirers of postmodern and Memphis-style design. It was used in The Next Generation episode, “The Drumhead,” as the tea service in Admiral Norah Satie’s quarters.
Image source: startrekdesign
#20
Gakko Slide Chair designed by Tayfur Ozkaynak for Soho Concept.
Tayfur Ozkaynak is a contemporary industrial designer, who’s designed several chairs for Soho Concept. The Gakko Slide chair was used as seating for Discovery’s mess hall.
Image source: startrekdesign
#21
KN1001 Side Table by Keiser-Newman.
Keiser-Newman was a American furniture manufacturer, founded in 1982, by Bruce Keiser and Don Newman. This side table, constructed from glass, aluminum, and Carrera marble, is evocative of a flying saucer. It remains Keiser-Newman’s most recognizable work. In what might be a Mandela effect of design history, this side table is more often found online as “Kaiser Newman,” and is often dated as having been produced in the 1990′s, despite first appearing in Star Trek in 1989. It was used in The Next Generation as set dressing for Riker’s quarters.
Image source: startrekdesign
#22
Kinetic Ribbon Sculpture by C. Jeré.
C. Jeré is an American metalworking company and producer of decorative sculptures and wall hangings. The Star Trek set designers must have really loved this company, as this is the third C. Jeré piece I’ve posted so far. It was used in TNG as set dressing for Data’s Quarters.
Image source: startrekdesign
#23
Vacuum Pitcher by Thermos.
This is a very minor piece that, to my knowledge, only appeared in one episode of Star Trek (well, two if we’re counting The Cage and The Menagerie separately), but it’s meaningful for me because it’s the first ever item I added to my “Unidentified” folder and I’m happy to finally remove it.
Image source: startrekdesign
#24
Rocking Chaise designed by Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin.
Milo Baughman was a prolific American furniture designer, best know for his work for Thayer Coggin. His iconic rocking chaises were designed and produced in the 1970’s and are fairly easy to find online. Unfortunately, the rounded versions, which were used in Star Trek, are much rarer than the squared ones. They were used to furnish the Enterprise-D’s crew quarters in The Next Generation.
Image source: startrekdesign
#25
Oktett Champagne Flutes by Bodum.
Bodum products were used often by Star Trek TNG set designers, the most famous example being Carsten Jorgensen’s Bistro “Picard Cup.” The Oktett champagne flutes were used most prominently in the episode “Haven,” but also appear in background of several shots throughout the series. I believe the flatware pictured is also Bodum.
Image source: startrekdesign
#26
HotJo Travel Mug by Highwave.
The HotJo mugs were used in several episodes of DS9, as Quark’s Bar’s Raktajino cups. While these mugs are still being produced by Highwave, the purple version was commissioned specifically for Star Trek, and is not commercially available.
Image source: startrekdesign
#27
Von Vogelsang Chairs designed by Philippe Starck for Driade.
Philippe Starck is a French architect and industrial designer, who also designed the Romantica Chairs used in TNG and Enterprise. The Von Vogelsang chairs were designed in 1985 and used in The Next Generation episode, “Sarek.”
Image source: startrekdesign
#28
Landscape Dining Set designed by Ross Lovegrove for Frighetto.
Ross Lovegrove is a Welsh industrial designer known for his use of sinuous, organic shapes. The Landscape dining table and chairs were originally designed in 1998 for Frighetto, though the tables are no longer in production. The chairs are now manufactured by Italian furniture company, Estel. Both were used in ENT, as furnishing for the Enterprise NX-01’s mess hall.
Image source: startrekdesign
#29
Jamaica Stool designed by Pepe Cortes for Knoll.
Pepe Cortes is a Spanish industrial and interior designer, and founder of the Grupo Abierto de Diseño, a Barcelona-based design group. His Jamaica Stool, designed in 1991, remains his most recognizable work. It was used in Star Trek: First Contact, as furnishing for the Zephram Cochrane’s favorite bar, and in Voyager, in Harry Kim’s San Francisco apartment and Dr. Louis Zimmerman’s lab.
Image source: startrekdesign
#30
Jamestown Tumbler by Fostoria.
Fostoria was an American glassware company, which reached its peak of popularity in the 1950’s. The Jamestown pattern was produced in a variety of colors. The smoky brown tumblers were used in The Original Series episode, “The Conscience of the King.”
Image source: startrekdesign
Follow Us