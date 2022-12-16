Producer Jon Landau Reveals That Avatar 5 Will Go To Earth

We’re less than a week away from Avatar: The Way of Water. Thus far, the James Cameron film has garnered solid reviews and is currently tracking for a robust $150 million plus opening. There’s no way to know how successful the second film will be, though the chances of it reaching the two billion mark like the first Avatar is slim. Nevertheless, even if Avatar: The Way of Water turns out to be a flop, which would be rare for Mr. Cameron, Avatar 3 is already done and ready to go. However, the original deal with 20th Century Fox – which Disney ultimately purchased – was that four Avatar films were greenlit. Bob Iger has already made it clear that Avatar 4 & 5 is a wait-and-see approach, but it’ll be made if the Avatar franchise remains profitable for the studio. According to the producer of the series, the plan is to go to Earth in part five:
“In [Avatar 5], there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth. Earth is not just represented by the RDA [the franchise’s evil organization known as the Resources Development Administration],” he said. “Just like your life choices define you, not all humans are bad. Not all Navi is good. And that’s the case here on Earth. And we want to expose Neytiri to that.”
Now, this is somewhat of a spoiler. If it does, that means Zoe Saldana’s character will survive the following three chapters to get to this point. However, it’s not a surprise that Cameron and his team know the series’ end goal. The first Avatar came out over ten years ago, and ever since then, the Oscar winner has been working hard penning the script with his team on all four of the sequels. Does Avatar need four sequels? Not really; however, there’s plenty to explore in this world that makes a sequel organic and necessary. Never count James Cameron out, as this is the same guy that crafted the classic sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Aliens, so it won’t be a surprise if all of the sequels turn out to be another benchmark for the filmmaker.
Whether you loved or hated the first film, there’s no denying Avatar’s impact when it first made its rounds in theaters back in 2009. The 2009 film introduced the entire 3D craze because its stunning visuals revolutionized how movies should be seen. There’s no telling whether the film can top itself each time visually, but if the story is top-notch, then the Avatar series doesn’t particularly need to rely on visuals to get by. Given the lengthy gap since the first film, it should be interesting to see how well Avatar: The Way of Water opens up. Granted, the first film’s opening weekend was $77 million, but the movie’s incredible legs got it past the billion-dollar mark. Can it do it again? The reviews have been pretty good, as it currently stands at 8o% on rotten tomatoes.
Time will tell if audiences get to see an Avatar 5. However, it would be cool to see what they do with these creatures when they finally arrive on Earth. Let’s hope that the sequels can stay compelling and fun while continuing to amaze us with incredible visuals. Avatar: The Way of Water will finally be released in theaters everywhere on December 16.