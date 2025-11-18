William, King Charles Hold Meetings As Abdication Looms: “No One Expects His Reign To Last Much Longer”

Prince William is reportedly holding meetings with King Charles III in the palace to discuss the future of the throne.
As speculations run wild over the 75-year-old monarch’s abdication due to his recent health struggles, the possibility of his first-born son stepping into his role sooner than expected has been a topic of discussion over the last few months.
The Prince of Wales is allegedly preparing himself to take over earlier than expected due to his father’s ongoing battle with cancer, according to The News International.
Prince William is reportedly holding private meetings with King Charles III at the palace to discuss the future of the monarchy as speculation grows over an impending abdication
Image credits: The Royal Family / Instagram
Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales / Instagram
The report also claimed that the 42-year-old heir to the British throne is holding meetings with the King at the palace amid speculations of a looming abdication.
“[The] father-son duo meet regularly to discuss the matters regarding the monarchy amid [the] royal health crisis,” a royal insider reportedly said.
Another royal insider also claimed that it would be the “best decision” for King Charles to step down.
Concerns about the 75-year-old monarch’s ongoing battle with cancer have fueled discussions about the Prince of Wales, 42, stepping into the role much earlier than anticipated
“No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time,” the insider was quoted telling In Touch.
“Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy,” the insider added.
Since “death is a possibility” for the ailing monarch, plans for King Charles’ funeral are also underway, sources claimed.
“The business of planning his funeral has already begun,” an insider told In Touch last month. “Unpleasant as it seems.”
King Charles III was crowned as Britain’s newest monarch at Westminster Abbey in May 2023
Royal watchers have also speculated how Prince William may rule differently after he takes over the throne.
While King Charles has been called a “traditionalist,” some believe his son may not believe in “excessive spending” to have people “wait on them hand and foot.”
“In this day and age, when they’re trying to move towards a smaller monarchy, it shouldn’t be like ancient times when they’re having people wait on them hand and foot,” the source told Life & Style.
“King Charles is very much a traditionalist and has shown no signs of cutting back on his staff, but younger members of the family aren’t going to get away with that sort of excessive spending once William is in charge,” the source continued.
Some insiders believe Prince William will rule differently and does not believe in “excessive spending” to have people “wait on them hand and foot”
“He’s setting the example of how it can be done without overabundance and no doubt will expect others to follow suit,” the source added.
To keep in line with this vision, Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been preparing their children to have a more “normal family life.”
“William and Kate don’t have any household staff, no butlers, no cooks, they even let their nanny go a couple of years ago,” an insider told the outlet.
“Kate especially wanted a normal family life, like the one she grew up with, and although it’s not what William was used to, he went along with it and is very happy he did because it’s giving the kids a very grounded and stable life,” added the insider.
Follow Us