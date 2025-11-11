9-Months-Pregnant Ballerina Is Still Dancing (Updated)

A leotard, a graceful pose and a 9-month-pregnant baby bump – this is what made Mary Helen Bowers, a renowned ballerina, famous on the Internet. In a week she is due to give birth to her first child, nevertheless, up until now she’s been rocking her Instagram with stunning pregnancy photographs showing every stage of the upcoming motherhood.
“I’ve found the entire process of being pregnant to be such a miraculous, beautiful time. As a first-time mom I am so excited! My instinct has been not only to capture this special time, but to share it with others, too”,-says Bowers.
She also admits these dancing routines helped her to prevent a lot of pregnancy aches and to embrace her changing body. Inspired by her own experience, Bowers designed a prenatal workout for women who also want to stay active and celebrate their femininity. It’s definitely worth a shot, since Mary Helen is working with Victoria’s Secret models and even trained Natalie Portman for her role in “Black Swan”.
Instagram: @balletbeautiful
Update: Lumina Belle arrived happy & healthy yesterday morning at 6am!
