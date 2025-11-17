My Latest Shoe Design: Fury Furs

by

The idea for these shoes was born in my head a few months ago, I thought about making shoes that will be at the same time: spooky and scary but also charming and mostly unique. As with my previous shoe projects, I started by making hand-drawn sketches. Shoes were made from several materials like cardboard, metal rods, and paper pulp. Then I painted them with acrylic paints and finally covered them with artificial fur. I called them ‘Fury Furs’ and because of their spooky freaky look, I decided to showcase them publicly at Halloween for the first time.

More photos of them are available to see at my Instagram photography profile.

A few words about them and videos showcasing the creation process are available to see on my Instagram blog profile.

They are also available to see on my Facebook and Tumblr pages.

More info: petitpiedgalbe.com | Instagram | Instagram

#1 ‘fury Furs!’ – One Of A Kind Handcrafted High Heeled Shoes

#2 ‘fury Furs!’ – One Of A Kind Handcrafted High Heeled Shoes

#3 ‘fury Furs!’ – One Of A Kind Handcrafted High Heeled Shoes

#4 ‘fury Furs!’ – One Of A Kind Handcrafted High Heeled Shoes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
