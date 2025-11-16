89 Cool Marvel Tattoos That Basically Give You Superpowers

What’s life without a dash of superhero in it? Boring, that’s what it is. And even though you might be skeptical with all this ‘Marvel character this, Marvel character that’ song, just remember yourself as a kid and tell us if you didn’t wish for a cool superpower of your own. Well, some of us still wish for them as adults, and very rightfully so (meaning, life is hard, gimme a break). And while we all know that it ain’t going to happen anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we cannot keep our hopes up by declaring our profound love to the Marvel Universe and its superheroes by getting a cool Marvel tattoo. Agreed? Well then, proceed to the list!
In it, you’ll find your regular Marvel tattoo ideas, like getting your favorite hero’s likeness or their insignia inked on your skin. And yeah, it’s a regular choice, but who says that choosing regular is choosing badly? Most likely, the snobs. Anyhoo, besides the obvious choices, these superhero tattoos will also give you some unique ideas, including, but not limited to, turning your hero’s catchphrase into a nicely designed tattoo, choosing a small Marvel tattoo that’s both abstract and minimalist, or going at it full on with a Marvel tattoo sleeve with all of the characters in it. Either way, you’ll definitely find something that catches your eye on this list.
And, presto chango, time for you to actually see the cool Marvel tattoos! So scroll on down below until you reach the submissions, take a nice long look, and rank these awesome tattoo designs in whichever way you like. Oh, and it might also be nice to share this list with your friends, don’t you think?
#1 My 9 Year Old Son Drew The Original Artwork
Image source: pariah1981
#2 Marvel Sleeve By Cory Cartwright At Ink & Dagger Tattoo In Roswell, GA
Image source: theamazingmattx
#3 My Original Dancing Baby Groot Tattoo Design! Got To Do It Today At Bulldog Custom Tattooing In East Palestine, OH
Image source: WoodrowDrawsPictures
#4 Matching Peter
Image source: marveltattooart
#5 Tony Stark
Image source: mj_tattooer
#6 Deadpool Tattoo
Image source: bostonanimetats
#7 Dr. Strange Tattoo
Image source: houseofblackart
#8 Scarlet Witch
Image source: samsonmedare
#9 Spidey, Venom Tattoo By John Tarrao Of Stone’s Throw Tattoo & Gallery
Image source: Caminee
#10 Avengers Tattoo
Image source: _nina.rt_
#11 My Stan Lee Tribute
Image source: royalewithcheese21
#12 Captain America Tattoo
Image source: feline_sick
#13 Deadpool
Image source: bentebloktattoos
#14 Had So Much Fun Doing This Miles Morales Piece Today
Image source: whisperstattoo
#15 Chibi Miles Morales And His Cat
Image source: jessicavtattoos
#16 Scarlet Witch Tattoo
Image source: somecanadianslut
#17 Vintage Thor
Image source: marveltattooart
#18 T’Challa Tattoo
Image source: ikostattoo
#19 Whoa Comic Strip
Image source: vitytattoo
#20 Secret Wars Tattoo
Image source: 408guy
#21 Captain Marvel
Image source: dianacoellotattoo
#22 Spiderverse
Image source: troyslackink
#23 Favorite Heroes
Image source: thebakery
#24 I Got A Tattoo Of The Comic Version Of The Infinity Gauntlet
Image source: hova092
#25 Couple Of Infinity Stones Added
Image source: happy_jack_tattoo
#26 Marvel Tattoo Art
Image source: Janica_Harris
#27 New Spiderman Tattoo!
Image source: LittleAfro96
#28 Magneto And Gambit
Image source: drkturcotte
#29 Hawkeye
Image source: matthewbrowntattoo
#30 Captain Marvel
Image source: guysvl
#31 My New Mantis Tattoo
Image source: friends-waffles-work
#32 Gambit Tattoo
Image source: inkdingus
#33 Venom Tattoo
Image source: diana_dmpunk
#34 Venomized Spider-Man
Image source: nobru.ttt
#35 Nova
Image source: Vinnie_tank
#36 Hammer
Image source: stayxgoldtattoo
#37 Daredevil
Image source: sylartattoo
#38 The Magician
Image source: inksomethingsomething
#39 My Comic Book Sleeve, Artist @benhawaii
Image source: YayAdamYay
#40 Avengers
Image source: hellfishtattoo
#41 Captain America Tattoo
Image source: misiti_andrea_art
#42 Marvel Tattoo
Image source: charlo_el_lo
#43 Deadpool Tattoo
Image source: setattoo
#44 Groot Tattoo
Image source: malovanenany
#45 Spiderman Tattoo By Neil At Chronic Ink Tattoo
Image source: chronic-ink
#46 Gambit
Image source: chrismorristattoos
#47 Wandavision Tattoo
Image source: michelabottin.ackerman
#48 Green Goblin
Image source: claytondiasoficial
#49 Wolverine vs. Captain America
Image source: luciano_rossi
#50 Marvel Badges
Image source: sealfon
#51 Marvel Tattoo
Image source: roland.kecskes
#52 The Little Groot Has Found Its Spot
Image source: black_smog_ttt
#53 Hulk Tattoo
Image source: andreic_tattoo
#54 Fantastic
Image source: tsvilla
#55 Comics Venom
Image source: pate.tattoos
#56 Thor Tattoo I Got Done By Kieran At Whifflet Street Tattoos In Coatbridge, Scotland
Image source: SandyH6
#57 Zombie Captain America
Image source: anderson.stark
#58 Captain Marvel By Tony Johnson At The Platinum Koi In Huntsville, Al
Image source: CalligraphyCat
#59 Wakanda Forever
Image source: therealmalave
#60 Cyclops Tattoo
Image source: max_brazos_ttt
#61 Little Groot In Transition
Image source: miss.mort
#62 Thor Tattoo
Image source: snogboxx
#63 Thanos Tattoo
Image source: omomtattoo
#64 Magneto
Image source: nailed.to.the.x
#65 Nick Fury
Image source: rizza_boo
#66 Star Lord
Image source: deeperthanwar
#67 Logan Tattoo
Image source: tomekkolucki
#68 Marvel Villain Sleeve, Done By Adam Hernandez, Champion Tattoo. Olathe, Ks
Image source: noslo5oh
#69 Kid From Brooklyn
Image source: tattoosbyshannon
#70 Mysterio
Image source: diego_joey
#71 Thanos Tattoo
Image source: oldmanwagner
#72 Miles Morales Tattoo
Image source: XimiraAisu
#73 “Don’t Weaken Be Worthy”
Image source: mataleao.ttt
#74 Loki Helmet Tattoo
Image source: blastofftotheskies
#75 Got To Do This Custom Thanos And Iron Man Full Thigh Piece At The @villainarts Convention In Chicago
Image source: tfranktattoos
#76 How Cool Is This Deadpool Coverup From Seb!?
Image source: holytrinitytattoos
#77 Spiderman By Frank Rudy At Alter House Tattoos Voorhees, NJ
Image source: reddit.com
#78 Moon Knight By Lil Pete, High On Ink, Victoria, Australia
Image source: JetsonP
#79 Black Panther Tattoo
Image source: barikpo
#80 Stan Lee
Image source: paul_vaughan_tattoos
#81 Loki Painting Tattoo
Image source: kimi.ortuzar
#82 Kewl Lil Baby Venom From A Few Months Ago, Had Fun With The Colors On This One!
Image source: timcochranart
#83 Hulk Calf Tattoo
Image source: brickartist119
#84 Captain America Tattoo
Image source: eva_mad_tattoo
#85 New Tattoo!
Image source: shibbylowfivexx
#86 Hulk
Image source: lynn_tats
#87 Mark III Helmet On The Ankle
Image source: longarmtattoos
#88 Venom Tattoo
Image source: royale666
#89 Fresh Tattoo Made By @chris.taskos
Image source: mimotronik_aachen
