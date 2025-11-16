89 Cool Marvel Tattoos That Basically Give You Superpowers

What’s life without a dash of superhero in it? Boring, that’s what it is. And even though you might be skeptical with all this ‘Marvel character this, Marvel character that’ song, just remember yourself as a kid and tell us if you didn’t wish for a cool superpower of your own. Well, some of us still wish for them as adults, and very rightfully so (meaning, life is hard, gimme a break). And while we all know that it ain’t going to happen anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we cannot keep our hopes up by declaring our profound love to the Marvel Universe and its superheroes by getting a cool Marvel tattoo. Agreed? Well then, proceed to the list!

In it, you’ll find your regular Marvel tattoo ideas, like getting your favorite hero’s likeness or their insignia inked on your skin. And yeah, it’s a regular choice, but who says that choosing regular is choosing badly? Most likely, the snobs. Anyhoo, besides the obvious choices, these superhero tattoos will also give you some unique ideas, including, but not limited to, turning your hero’s catchphrase into a nicely designed tattoo, choosing a small Marvel tattoo that’s both abstract and minimalist, or going at it full on with a Marvel tattoo sleeve with all of the characters in it. Either way, you’ll definitely find something that catches your eye on this list.

And, presto chango, time for you to actually see the cool Marvel tattoos! So scroll on down below until you reach the submissions, take a nice long look, and rank these awesome tattoo designs in whichever way you like. Oh, and it might also be nice to share this list with your friends, don’t you think?

#1 My 9 Year Old Son Drew The Original Artwork

Image source: pariah1981

#2 Marvel Sleeve By Cory Cartwright At Ink & Dagger Tattoo In Roswell, GA

Image source: theamazingmattx

#3 My Original Dancing Baby Groot Tattoo Design! Got To Do It Today At Bulldog Custom Tattooing In East Palestine, OH

Image source: WoodrowDrawsPictures

#4 Matching Peter

Image source: marveltattooart

#5 Tony Stark

Image source: mj_tattooer

#6 Deadpool Tattoo

Image source: bostonanimetats

#7 Dr. Strange Tattoo

Image source: houseofblackart

#8 Scarlet Witch

Image source: samsonmedare

#9 Spidey, Venom Tattoo By John Tarrao Of Stone’s Throw Tattoo & Gallery

Image source: Caminee

#10 Avengers Tattoo

Image source: _nina.rt_

#11 My Stan Lee Tribute

Image source: royalewithcheese21

#12 Captain America Tattoo

Image source: feline_sick

#13 Deadpool

Image source: bentebloktattoos

#14 Had So Much Fun Doing This Miles Morales Piece Today

Image source: whisperstattoo

#15 Chibi Miles Morales And His Cat

Image source: jessicavtattoos

#16 Scarlet Witch Tattoo

Image source: somecanadianslut

#17 Vintage Thor

Image source: marveltattooart

#18 T’Challa Tattoo

Image source: ikostattoo

#19 Whoa Comic Strip

Image source: vitytattoo

#20 Secret Wars Tattoo

Image source: 408guy

#21 Captain Marvel

Image source: dianacoellotattoo

#22 Spiderverse

Image source: troyslackink

#23 Favorite Heroes

Image source: thebakery

#24 I Got A Tattoo Of The Comic Version Of The Infinity Gauntlet

Image source: hova092

#25 Couple Of Infinity Stones Added

Image source: happy_jack_tattoo

#26 Marvel Tattoo Art

Image source: Janica_Harris

#27 New Spiderman Tattoo!

Image source: LittleAfro96

#28 Magneto And Gambit

Image source: drkturcotte

#29 Hawkeye

Image source: matthewbrowntattoo

#30 Captain Marvel

Image source: guysvl

#31 My New Mantis Tattoo

Image source: friends-waffles-work

#32 Gambit Tattoo

Image source: inkdingus

#33 Venom Tattoo

Image source: diana_dmpunk

#34 Venomized Spider-Man

Image source: nobru.ttt

#35 Nova

Image source: Vinnie_tank

#36 Hammer

Image source: stayxgoldtattoo

#37 Daredevil

Image source: sylartattoo

#38 The Magician

Image source: inksomethingsomething

#39 My Comic Book Sleeve, Artist @benhawaii

Image source: YayAdamYay

#40 Avengers

Image source: hellfishtattoo

#41 Captain America Tattoo

Image source: misiti_andrea_art

#42 Marvel Tattoo

Image source: charlo_el_lo

#43 Deadpool Tattoo

Image source: setattoo

#44 Groot Tattoo

Image source: malovanenany

#45 Spiderman Tattoo By Neil At Chronic Ink Tattoo

Image source: chronic-ink

#46 Gambit

Image source: chrismorristattoos

#47 Wandavision Tattoo

Image source: michelabottin.ackerman

#48 Green Goblin

Image source: claytondiasoficial

#49 Wolverine vs. Captain America

Image source: luciano_rossi

#50 Marvel Badges

Image source: sealfon

#51 Marvel Tattoo

Image source: roland.kecskes

#52 The Little Groot Has Found Its Spot

Image source: black_smog_ttt

#53 Hulk Tattoo

Image source: andreic_tattoo

#54 Fantastic

Image source: tsvilla

#55 Comics Venom

Image source: pate.tattoos

#56 Thor Tattoo I Got Done By Kieran At Whifflet Street Tattoos In Coatbridge, Scotland

Image source: SandyH6

#57 Zombie Captain America

Image source: anderson.stark

#58 Captain Marvel By Tony Johnson At The Platinum Koi In Huntsville, Al

Image source: CalligraphyCat

#59 Wakanda Forever

Image source: therealmalave

#60 Cyclops Tattoo

Image source: max_brazos_ttt

#61 Little Groot In Transition

Image source: miss.mort

#62 Thor Tattoo

Image source: snogboxx

#63 Thanos Tattoo

Image source: omomtattoo

#64 Magneto

Image source: nailed.to.the.x

#65 Nick Fury

Image source: rizza_boo

#66 Star Lord

Image source: deeperthanwar

#67 Logan Tattoo

Image source: tomekkolucki

#68 Marvel Villain Sleeve, Done By Adam Hernandez, Champion Tattoo. Olathe, Ks

Image source: noslo5oh

#69 Kid From Brooklyn

Image source: tattoosbyshannon

#70 Mysterio

Image source: diego_joey

#71 Thanos Tattoo

Image source: oldmanwagner

#72 Miles Morales Tattoo

Image source: XimiraAisu

#73 “Don’t Weaken Be Worthy”

Image source: mataleao.ttt

#74 Loki Helmet Tattoo

Image source: blastofftotheskies

#75 Got To Do This Custom Thanos And Iron Man Full Thigh Piece At The @villainarts Convention In Chicago

Image source: tfranktattoos

#76 How Cool Is This Deadpool Coverup From Seb!?

Image source: holytrinitytattoos

#77 Spiderman By Frank Rudy At Alter House Tattoos Voorhees, NJ

Image source: reddit.com

#78 Moon Knight By Lil Pete, High On Ink, Victoria, Australia

Image source: JetsonP

#79 Black Panther Tattoo

Image source: barikpo

#80 Stan Lee

Image source: paul_vaughan_tattoos

#81 Loki Painting Tattoo

Image source: kimi.ortuzar

#82 Kewl Lil Baby Venom From A Few Months Ago, Had Fun With The Colors On This One!

Image source: timcochranart

#83 Hulk Calf Tattoo

Image source: brickartist119

#84 Captain America Tattoo

Image source: eva_mad_tattoo

#85 New Tattoo!

Image source: shibbylowfivexx

#86 Hulk

Image source: lynn_tats

#87 Mark III Helmet On The Ankle

Image source: longarmtattoos

#88 Venom Tattoo

Image source: royale666

#89 Fresh Tattoo Made By @chris.taskos

Image source: mimotronik_aachen

