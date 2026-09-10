Prince George’s Official Eton College Portrait Sparked Wave Of Reactions As Royal Fans Noticed The Same Detail

Prince George has officially stepped into one of his father’s and several of his royal relatives’ most familiar chapters.
The 13-year-old began his first day at the prestigious boarding school on Tuesday, September 8, accompanied by Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The young prince’s first Eton portraits have given royal fans an uncanny reminder of the past, with many now saying they noticed the same striking resemblance.
And while plenty of fans saw William in the young prince, others were convinced they were looking at someone else entirely.
Prince George’s first official Eton portraits recreated an important chapter from his father Prince William’s past
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Prince George’s official Eton portraits marked a major milestone as he began life at the school his father attended 31 years earlier.
The photographs, released by Kensington Palace, were taken by the Wales family’s longtime photographer, Matt Porteous, and George wore Eton’s traditional “School Dress” uniform.
The historic outfit consists of a black tailcoat, matching black waistcoat, pinstriped trousers, and a crisp white shirt finished with the school’s distinctive stiff, detached collar.
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The young prince was photographed in Eton’s schoolyard leaning against a stone pillar in the Lower School, the same location where Prince William was photographed for his 18th birthday portraits.
William began at Eton in 1995, also at 13, making George’s arrival an especially significant royal milestone.
His younger brother, Prince Harry, later followed him to the school in 1998.
“A touching full circle moment for Prince William as he walks his son into the same school he attended 31 years ago. For George, it is the beginning of a new chapter,” one person wrote.
Another user commented, “Father and Son in their Eton uniform,” while a third added, “Like father, like son! The resemblance is incredible, even nearly 30 years apart.”
One comment read, “Just from the pictures of them walking, he has his father’s mouth and mannerisms and his mother’s face and his father’s hair… He’s literally both his parents perfectly mixed.”
George arrived at Eton with his parents before changing into the school’s historic uniform for his official portraits
“They really look alike, actually. The only difference is the eye color,” another person added.
While the father-son comparison quickly took over the conversation, another family resemblance became a major talking point.
Several royal fans believed the young prince bears a striking resemblance to Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and the younger brother of George’s late grandmother, Princess Diana.
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“He’s a copy of his uncle Charles Spencer with a bit of Middleton in his smile,” one commenter wrote.
Another user commented, “No! he looks like Princess Diana’s brother.”
“He’s got Spencer family written all over him,” a third person said.
Another echoed the sentiment, “Striking resemblance to his uncle, Diana’s brother… Definitely Spencer trait.”
Many royal fans spotted a striking resemblance between the young prince and his great-uncle Charles Spencer
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George’s first day began with his parents by his side as Prince William and Princess Kate accompanied him to the Berkshire school.
The family arrived on a rainy Tuesday morning, with George initially dressed in a more conventional outfit: a dark blazer, chinos, a light blue shirt, navy tie, and brown suede shoes, before changing into Eton’s formal school dress.
The 13-year-old was welcomed by Eton headmaster Simon Henderson and Provost Sir Nicholas Coleridge before settling into his new school environment.
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The school is relatively close to the Wales family’s Windsor home.
George is expected to board while attending Eton, with the school providing the traditional residential environment associated with the institution.
His Eton education is expected to span the standard secondary-school years, with the school educating boys from 13 through 18.
For the 2026/27 academic year, Eton lists its basic three-term cost at roughly £65,673 (approximately $89,000) per year, before additional expenses.
George is expected to spend five years at the school, following a royal tradition that dates back centuries
King Henry VI founded the school in 1440, making its royal connection almost six centuries old.
Henry established Eton as a royal educational foundation near Windsor, originally providing education and accommodation for poor scholars as part of his vision for the institution.
Over the centuries, Eton has educated generations of prominent figures, including several members of the British royal family.
William’s decision to attend in 1995 was particularly notable because he became the first future British monarch to attend Eton, breaking with the older royal tradition of attending Gordonstoun, where King Charles III and Prince Philip were educated.
By attending Eton, George is following directly in the educational footsteps of his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry.
“He’s a mix between Prince William and his brother [Prince Harry] and Earl Spencer,” one fan commented
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