37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

by

Welcome back to the enchanting continuation of “I Add Flower Petals And Leaves To Beautiful Illustrations”.

In this second chapter, I’ve ventured deeper into the realms of floral fantasy, focusing on models adorned in distinct, breathtaking floral dresses! Each look captures a unique blend of style and nature’s beauty. Dive in and let us know: which one captivates you the most?

Experience the evolution, and as always, let nature’s palette inspire you.

More info: youtube.com | Instagram

#1

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#2

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#3

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#4

A marigold-adorned top paired with a tuberose skirt.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#5

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#6

A skirt adorned with the rosy hues of pink hibiscus petals, complemented by a top layered with pristine white gerbera petals.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#7

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#8

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#9

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#10

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#11

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#12

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#13

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#14

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#15

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#16

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#17

A short dress adorned with delicate rose petals.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#18

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#19

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#20

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#21

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#22

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#23

A skirt draped in lush green leaves paired with a top adorned with radiant yellow gerbera petals.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#24

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#25

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#26

A skirt draped in delicate lotus petals combined with a top featuring green leaves dotted with sunlit yellow spots.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#27

An elegant gown crafted entirely from leaves, a testament to nature’s unparalleled elegance and timeless beauty.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#28

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#29

A radiant yellow short dress created with rose petals.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#30

A jumpsuit crafted from leaves, offering a chic embrace of nature’s endless green elegance.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#31

A dress intricately adorned with tuberose flowers, capturing their ethereal beauty and fragrant charm.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#32

Palazzos designed with lush leaves paired with a top adorned with sun-kissed yellow rose petals.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#33

A top delicately adorned with rose petals paired with pants crafted from leaves, blending timeless elegance with earthy charm.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#34

A cute dress adorned with thyme flowers, capturing the delicate beauty of these petite blooms in a whimsical design.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#35

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#36

Short pants crafted from verdant leaves, complemented by a top adorned with vibrant gerbera petals.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

#37

An elegant dress crafted from stems and leaves.

37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five things You Didn’t Know About Mark Schwahn
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2017
People Couldn’t Resist Taking Photos Of These 41 Most Ridiculous Car Stickers And Sharing Them In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Sick Tiger Cub Weighting Only 1/4 Of Normal Weight, Gets Rescued From Circus, Makes Incredible Recovery
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Photoshop The Spood (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Hot” Kentucky Man’s Viral Mugshot Sparks A Wave Comparisons From Brad Pitt To Benson Boone
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
Spartacus: War of the Damned: Christian Antidormi to Play Tiberius
3 min read
May, 15, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.