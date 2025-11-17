37 Dresses That I Made Out Of Flower Petals, Leaves And Stems For These Illustrations

Welcome back to the enchanting continuation of “I Add Flower Petals And Leaves To Beautiful Illustrations”.
In this second chapter, I’ve ventured deeper into the realms of floral fantasy, focusing on models adorned in distinct, breathtaking floral dresses! Each look captures a unique blend of style and nature’s beauty. Dive in and let us know: which one captivates you the most?
Experience the evolution, and as always, let nature’s palette inspire you.
More info: youtube.com | Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
A marigold-adorned top paired with a tuberose skirt.
#5
#6
A skirt adorned with the rosy hues of pink hibiscus petals, complemented by a top layered with pristine white gerbera petals.
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
A short dress adorned with delicate rose petals.
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
A skirt draped in lush green leaves paired with a top adorned with radiant yellow gerbera petals.
#24
#25
#26
A skirt draped in delicate lotus petals combined with a top featuring green leaves dotted with sunlit yellow spots.
#27
An elegant gown crafted entirely from leaves, a testament to nature’s unparalleled elegance and timeless beauty.
#28
#29
A radiant yellow short dress created with rose petals.
#30
A jumpsuit crafted from leaves, offering a chic embrace of nature’s endless green elegance.
#31
A dress intricately adorned with tuberose flowers, capturing their ethereal beauty and fragrant charm.
#32
Palazzos designed with lush leaves paired with a top adorned with sun-kissed yellow rose petals.
#33
A top delicately adorned with rose petals paired with pants crafted from leaves, blending timeless elegance with earthy charm.
#34
A cute dress adorned with thyme flowers, capturing the delicate beauty of these petite blooms in a whimsical design.
#35
#36
Short pants crafted from verdant leaves, complemented by a top adorned with vibrant gerbera petals.
#37
An elegant dress crafted from stems and leaves.
