‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer, Connie Francis Hospitalized with Severe Pain

Connie Francis, singer of TikTok’s recent viral sensation, Pretty Little Baby, announced that she has been hospitalized. She clarified that she was undergoing tests to determine the cause of the extreme pain she had been experiencing.
Francis made the announcement of her hospitalization on her official Facebook page on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, a few hours after radio personality Cousin Brucie announced the same on his Facebook page. The Who’s Sorry Now singer had previously revealed to PEOPLE that she suffered a hip injury that temporarily put her in a wheelchair. She expressed regret about having to cancel another planned show with Brucie which was set for July 4, 2025. She had already cancelled a previous slot a few weeks ago while receiving treatment for her hip pain. It is however unknown if this was the cause of her hospital visit, as she did not state whether the extreme pain she described, was from this injury or even in her hip. Her post read:
“As many of you may now have learned through Cousin Brucie’s Facebook page, I am back in the hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing…My thanks for your many get-well-soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated.”
“I Didn’t Even Remember The Song”: Connie Francis Says Of Pretty Little Baby
Francis’ Pretty Little Baby was never given the heavy promo push for a single all those years ago. Renewed interest in the song led to its re-release as a single in May 2025, 62 years after its initial release. Francis said she had to listen to the song again to remember it.
After Pretty Little Baby went viral on TikTok, racking up more than 10 billion views and topping TikTok’s viral 50 and Top 50 charts, Francis told PEOPLE that she was surprised at the success of the song. The singer who was brought to fame by Who’s Sorry Now started singing as a teen in the mid-50s. She had considered abandoning music after ten failed singles but was encouraged by her father to record the one song that turned her career around — Who’s Sorry Now. Over the next five years, she notched 15 Top 10s and recorded songs in more than a dozen languages. Pretty Little Baby was released in 1962 on her album, Connie Francis Sings ‘Second Hand Love’ & Other Hits, and peaked at No. 111 on the Billboard Top LPs charts.
In her exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Francis mentioned that she did not even remember the song. “I had to listen to it to remember,” she said. “To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling,” Francis expressed in excitement.
Pretty Little Baby is now available to stream on Spotify and various music streaming platforms.
