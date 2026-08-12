Bride Uninvites Maid Of Honor From The Wedding Out Of Nowhere, Her Reason For It Ends The Friendship

Supporting your best friend on their wedding day is almost as exciting as getting married yourself. If you’ve taken on the role of maid of honor, you might be in charge of planning the bachelorette party, and you’ll be second in command on the big day.
But we all know that stressed-out brides can struggle to stay on their best behavior during the wedding planning process, and sometimes, they manage to push away even their closest friends. When one woman went from maid of honor to uninvited to the wedding altogether, she reached out to the internet to tell her story. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This woman was thrilled to be the maid of honor in her best friend’s wedding
onodiaz/Envato (not the actual photo)
But one day, the bride decided that she couldn’t have a pregnant bridesmaid
YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
Later, the author responded to several comments and shared more details about her situation
Being the maid of honor can come with a lot of responsibilities, but it’s worth it for a friend who you truly love
Being asked to be the maid of honor in a friend’s wedding is, well, a huge honor. It typically means that she’s not only the bride’s best friend, but also someone that the bride trusts wholeheartedly and can lean on in any situation.
Aside from being the bride’s right hand, she will also be given some responsibilities. These typically include planning the bachelorette party, coordinating bridesmaid duties, helping the bride choose her dress, being a source of unfailing support, and helping out on the wedding day.
Alina Skazka (not the actual photo)
While this may sound like a lot of work to simply attend a wedding, most women are happy to go above and beyond for their best friend. That’s only the case, though, if she has a solid relationship with the bride. If she’s starting to turn into a bridezilla, well, she might end up without a maid of honor anyway.
Technically, a bride can “fire” her maid of honor whenever she wants, as she put her in that role in the first place. But if she’s going to take the title away from her, she needs to be prepared to say goodbye to that friendship permanently, as that will leave a scar that probably won’t ever heal.
Junebug Weddings notes that there are some situations in which it’s valid to fire a bridesmaid. These include when she shows a lack of commitment, when she can’t afford to participate in the wedding, when she’s causing drama or tension, or when she has a negative attitude. Notice how they didn’t include being pregnant on that list.
Pregnancy is not a valid reason to “fire” a maid of honor
According to The Knot, it’s valid for brides to wonder about how having a pregnant bridesmaid will impact their wedding plans. But they make it very clear that the bride is not allowed to be angry at her friend for getting pregnant.
Her life does not revolve around her friend’s wedding, and many women can’t choose exactly when they’re going to get pregnant. She may have been trying to have a baby for years, and this is the first time she was actually successful.
Andressa Chagas (not the actual photo)
Now, if her due date is long after the wedding, her pregnancy likely won’t impact the bride’s plans at all. If she is going to be 8 months pregnant at the wedding, however, she may prefer to simply attend as a guest, sans any extra responsibilities.
But it’s best for the bride to have a conversation with her and decide on the best strategy, rather than forcing her out of her role simply because she’ll “steal the spotlight.” The reality is that it’s very difficult to steal attention from a bride on her wedding day, especially unintentionally.
If someone shows up to the wedding wearing a white gown or gets belligerently drunk at the reception, people might be telling stories about them the next day. But everyone in attendance is there for the bride and groom, and that’s who they’re going to be focused on.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the author’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring bridal party drama, look no further than right here.
Readers were appalled by the bride’s behavior, and many noted that the friendship should be over
Then, the author shared a brief update on the drama
Jonas Leupe/Pexels (not the actual photo)
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