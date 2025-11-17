Precious Stones Of Dissent By Gosha Ostretsov (16 Pics)

A renowned artist known for his precise execution and elaboration of personal mythology, Gosha Ostretsov, conveys a powerful message in his provocative series, “Precious Stones of Dissent”. His decades-long career began when he first appeared on the art scene in the middle of the 1980s, flawlessly fusing the two disciplines with his avant-garde, New Wave-inspired outfits. Along with Georgy Litichevsky, Erman Vinogradov, and Nikolay Filatov, he investigated avant-garde aesthetic manifestations as a member of the prominent Kindergarten group.

“Precious Stones of Dissent” weaves together images of a child’s model of a Nazi concentration camp with characters influenced by the Renaissance and intertwined in abstract geometric shapes to create a visually perplexing tale. These mysterious canvases represent Ostretsov’s “precious stones of dissent,” which stand for the autonomous creative force that challenges the confinements of a prison state. The paintings, which have their roots in classical art, upend a world where death denotes emancipation and bureaucrats in masks take the place of famous personalities. Figurative paintings combine governmental propaganda with “masks of the new government,” portraying power hierarchies. The precious stones of dissent are characterized by unrelenting battles between abstract materials and propaganda, which challenge narratives, resist abstraction, and compel viewers to look critically at existing power structures.

Written by JM Art Management.

All images are the property of the Artist and JM Art Management. 

More info: jmartmanagement.com

#1 Botticelli In The Conditions Of State Propaganda, 2022

#2 Raphael – The Greatest Humanist Of The Future, 2022

#3 Precious Stones Of Dissent

#4 Precious Stones Of Dissent

#5 The Layout Of The Resurrection House “Freedom Castle”, 2022

#6 Precious Stones Of Dissent

#7 The Escape, 2022

#8 The Chase, 2022

#9 Masks Of The New Government

#10 Mask Of The Minister Of Culture, 2022

#11 Mask Of The Minister Of Industry, 2022

#12 Portal-Thorns, 2022

#13 Have A Seat, 2022

#14 Morning Grooming, 2022

#15 Gosha Ostretsov

#16 Precious Stones Of Dissent

