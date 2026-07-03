15 Pre-Plastic Surgery Photos Of Celebrities That Are Hard To Process

Hollywood is a strange world, and looks are the currency.
Plastic surgery isn’t new in the world of showbiz, but for some stars, it became a whole way of life.
Fans who fell in love with them noticed that, somewhere along the way, they began to appear slimmer, their skin tighter, their noses smaller, their jawlines sharper, and their complexions lighter.
For some, the journey of altering their appearance began with low self-esteem. For one, it was about fixing up a broken nose their toxic boyfriend gave them. For others, it simply became addictive to constantly upgrade what they saw in the mirror.
Here are 15 of the hardest-to-process transformations of celebrities who have undergone cosmetic surgery.
#1 Lisa Rinna
When it comes to cosmetic surgery, “some things work out, and some things don’t.”
These were the pearls of wisdom offered by 62-year-old Lisa Rinna, who once branded herself as the “perfect poster child for what not to do on a whim.”
“It’s made me who I am,” she said.
The Days of Our Lives actress has been open about her plastic surgery choices, including how she completely changed her opinion about lip fillers.
Years ago, Rinna loved the results of having permanent silicone filler injected into her top lip but not her bottom lip. She was initially excited about the results, but later had them reduced following backlash.
“I was crazy to even touch them in the first place,” she told People in 2010.
Later, when she was 23, she got herself the permanent plumper, taking her total number of injections to four at the time.
“In the beginning, it was great,” she said. But about a decade later, the silicone started seeping throughout her lip, creating scar tissue that was “hard and bumpy, like peas.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took cortisone shots to reduce swelling. But instead, “it made them look worse,” she said.
“I’d get photographed, my lips would look a certain way, and then people would start to talk,” she said.
Just when she thought there was no redemption for her lips, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher suggested undergoing surgery to reconstruct her upper lip. And Rinna paid heed.
“You can see my teeth when I smile now, which you couldn’t do for a while. I’ve been smiling these big smiles!” she said during the 2010 interview. She said her lip was “back to being smooth.”
Years later, she spoke about a “traumatizing” cosmetic treatment that she regretted: SKINVIVE, an injectable gel implant that promises to reduce lines and wrinkles.
She said she decided to get the injectable ahead of the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards in Beverly Hills.
“I went to somebody to get some Botox and the esthetician said to me, ‘I have this SKINVIVE, it’s brand new – you’re gonna love it! You put it on your face and it will act like it doesn’t add any volume, it just gives you a glow,’” she wrote in her You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It.
After saying yes to the procedure, the injectable was administered around only her cheeks, but she began experiencing what could have been an allergic reaction.
“All of a sudden, my cheeks were like a squirrel gathering nuts,” she wrote.
The Traitors star noted that the Botox she got in her jaw for a Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) condition around that time may have worsened her reaction.
“Well, the combination of the Botox making my jawline atrophy, and SKINVIVE giving me volume, made me look freakish,” she added.
When she finally did attend the Fashion Trust Awards in April 2024, she said influencers were making videos comparing her face before and after the procedure.
“Everybody put my picture up because my face did look different,” she wrote in her memoir. “Everyone was so mean about it. I was all over TikTok and all over every f***ing doctor’s site.”
She eventually had the results of SKINVIVE reversed, saying it was “humiliating” because she knew it looked “terrible.”
“Fortunately, I’m an old battle axe at this point and I can take it,” she added.
Rinna’s appearance at the season two premiere of Running Point in Los Angeles in April sparked comments about her appearance, with one saying, “She looks like a semi-melted wax figure.”
“Lisa Rinna looks like she’s transitioning… into Little Richard,” one said.
Another wrote, “Plastic surgery just makes it worse…but narrassist dumbf***s like Lisa lives in a bubble with Yes retards…”
“Was beautiful. But as usual plastic surgery destroys your looks, yet many people still don’t get it. Boggles my mind why anyone would sign up for this? Just lead a healthy lifestyle and age gracefully, not like they can’t afford it,” one said.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images
#2 Katie Price
Sometimes, Katie Price looks in the mirror and asks herself, “Are people looking because you look plastic, or are they looking because you look good?”
This she admitted on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast in 2024.
In the same interview, she said choosing her next plastic surgery felt like she was “going shopping… which is so bad.”
The mother of five recently shared the results of a lip correction surgery in June.
“I don’t approve,” her daughter Princess was heard saying in her social media post while Price seemingly made fun of her own “duck” face.
The controversial British model and star has undergone more than 15 b**b jobs, at least three rhinoplasties, at least two facelifts, and has had hundreds of syringes of lip fillers injected into her.
She even got what is believed to be her third Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) in January last year.
Although she is a walking catalog for cosmetic procedures, the 48-year-old model insisted that there was “nothing worse” than women in their early 20s going under the knife.
“I didn’t start doing my face until I was in my 40s. I had a b**b job, but I didn’t even have fillers,” she said on the podcast.
“I didn’t do it all in my 20s. I think everyone looks like aliens these days,” she continued.
She claimed that “all the girls” looked the same now and wondered what they would look like when they were her age.
“I would love to educate people about it. It’s damaging to your body. I’ve had so many anesthetics. I know I still choose to do it, but I’m older now,” she said.
Fans find her “unrecognizable,” saying, “The doctors should be jailed imo. It’s completely unethical what they are doing.”
Another said, “It’s so upsetting to me that there are surgeons out there still willing to operate on her. And there always will be. She looks completely unrecognizable from the woman she was. Very sad watching her decline. I’m not a fan of hers at all, she’s done some awful stuff, but it’s sad nonetheless.”
Image source: William Conran/PA Images via Getty Images, Nordin Catic/Getty Images
#3 Denise Richards
Denise Richards, 55, said she was only 19 when she got breast implants and has since had a revision because the original implants had ruptured.
But apparently, the first time she had surgery done on her face was only in recent months.
“I wanted to put things back up, where they were before,” she told Allure in March this year, sharing details about her facelift and getting rid of her “tuckey neck.”
“I was terrified,” she said. “Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like—a facelift is not something that I could hide.”
She wasn’t shy about sharing her before-and-after photos following the facelift, saying it was as different as “night and day.”
In addition to the facelift, her plastic surgeon Ben Talei, MD, explained that he also did a few extra procedures here and there.
He lifted the outer corners of her lips “to make the mouth look happier and s*xier, performed a “very minor and conservative upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery),” gave a temporal brow lift “to correct the brow position,” and finally repositioned “the forehead and temples back to where they used to be.”
The final touch was taking fat from her own thighs to add as a thin, even layer under the skin on her face and neck to brighten her complexion and give her a younger appearance.
During the same interview, she spoke about her breast implants and how she once ruptured them while filming a scene for a TV show.
“I’d gotten injured on a TV show when I jumped off a bridge, and the harness ruptured the capsules [around my implants], so I had to have surgery [last May],” she told the outlet.
“I’ve had breast implants since I was 19, and truthfully, if I could do it all over again, I would not get implants. Young girls need to know that it’s maintenance. You’re putting in foreign objects, and your body could reject them.”
She called herself “so flat-chested” and wished she had the confidence to “embrace the body” she had at the time.
“Over the years, I’ve had to have many surgeries because of my implants, but I’ve never just had them taken out completely because that’s a big surgery,” she continued. “Last spring, I wasn’t ready for that kind of recovery, so I chose to have them replaced.”
As for what she plans to get in the future, she said, “a little Botox” would probably be “fine.”
“But otherwise I’m not letting anyone else touch my face, except Dr. Ben. I’m hoping this lasts,” she said about her facelift.
Instead of a tone of disdain, netizens took a different tone as they commented on Richards’ facelift.
“He made her look 20 years younger via her face. That’s legitimate artistry,” one praised.
“He’s worth it, that’s the best facelift I’ve ever seen,” read a second comment, while a third said, “Yeah this is witchcraft.”
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Rich Polk/Bravo
#4 Megan Fox
Megan Fox wasn’t shy of declaring her love for plastic surgery, saying she’s “done everything you could possibly do and I always will.”
The actress, 40, was liberal with her information, sharing even the “protocols” she follows on the day she has a cosmetic surgery scheduled.
Her doctor is required to tell her “if they’ve seen any omens” prior to the surgery, and they are not allowed to play music that reminds her of her ex-partners, she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2024.
The surgeon is also not allowed to operate on her if they’ve had a fight with their own spouse, she told host Alex Cooper.
Coming to the procedures she has undergone, the Transformers star said she had her first breast surgery at the age of “21 or 22.”
She then had them redone after she was “done breastfeeding” her kids.
The actress shares three sons, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and a daughter with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.
Fox later had a third surgery to replace her implants when there was some visible “rippling” on her chest.
“I don’t know where [my breasts] went, but they went,” she said about her third procedure. “I had to have them redone very recently, because the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise … the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set.”
The order she gave her doctors was to give her “1990s stripper t*****s” prior to her most recent breast augmentation surgery.
The Jennifer’s Body star said she has also had a nose job in her early 20s, but has “never had a facelift of any kind.”
“No mid facelift, no lateral brow lift. Although I would like one…and no regular brow lift,” she told the podcast host.
Another procedure she claimed she would never undergo is buccal fat removal.
“I’ll never have any fat removed…I will only ever put fat in, I will never take fat out—which leads me to, I’ve never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that,” she said.
The actress asserted that she doesn’t like undergoing surgery, partly because her body doesn’t react well to general anesthesia.
So when she does decide to go under the knife, she doesn’t take it “lightly.”
“I’m very afraid of dy*ng under general anesthesia. I don’t take surgery lightly. And therefore I have not had many of them,” she said.
Image source: Robin Platzer/FilmMagic, Jerod Harris/Getty Images
#5 Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham, 35, shared a “wish list” of procedures she wanted to undergo.
“Girls can play all day,” she said on PageSix’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast last year. “Anyone can play with their bodies, enjoy yourselves. Do not shame yourself.”
The wish list included blepharoplasty (to remove excess eyelid skin) and a mini face lift.
The former Teen Mom star once famously shared a video of herself getting butt injections with her then-9-year-old daughter Sophia watching in the background.
“I’m showing you guys a b**ty secret,” she told her viewers in the 2018 video. “We’re putting sculpture in there. And we are just smoothing it out, keeping it normal, keeping it natural with our regular collagen, not any extra fillers, which we all get confused about. So this is really nice, easy, simple, and it lasts for two years. I love this b**ty secret for summer.”
She has also shared bits and pieces of her breast augmentation surgeries, rhinoplasty, lip fillers, veneers, and vag*nal rejuvenation treatments.
Abraham also said last year that she was getting Morpheus8 to help with signs of aging and give a smoother appearance.
“No matter if I’ve had the fat under my chin sucked up from a plastic surgeon, I’m still doing morpheus under there to keep it tight. It’s like, you’ve done all this work in your 20s but no matter what your skin is just kinda, boop boop boop, it just does its weird thing,” she said during her Virtual Reali-Tea podcast appearance last year.
“So, for everyone who wasn’t doing preventative maintenance, watch out. But I have,” she added.
Describing herself as “preventive,” she said she didn’t want to wait till she was older to do something about looking older.
“Some people are like, ‘I gotta pray to Jesus just so I can do a facelift,’” she said. “I’m gonna tell you right now, if I’m sagging enough to go get my blepharoplasty or any of this…it’s getting snatched right away.”
Fans have always been baffled by her transformation over the years, saying, “This is a sickness.”
“She is so f***ed in the head. She doesn’t even look close to what her original face was when she started TM,” she said. “Farrah, seek some serious help, child.”
“She needs to stop going under the knife, period,” said another.
Image source: Vivien Killilea/WireImage, Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images
#6 Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley, who called herself ex-husband Elvis Presley’s “living doll,” infamously suffered a botched plastic surgery in 2003.
She was injected with an industrial low-grade silicone, similar to what mechanics use to grease car parts, into her face by Dr. Daniel Serrano.
The Argentinian doctor was not licensed to practice medicine in the US. He was only meant to work as a nurse in the country, but treated several patients, including Lionel Richie’s ex-wife Diane Ritchie and Larry King’s wife Shawn King.
He came under the radar of law enforcement officials after his patients complained about lumps, paralysis, and craters in their faces after his injections.
“Priscilla Presley was one of many documented victims of Dr. Daniel Serrano,” a representative for the actress said in 2008.
“An investigation which uncovered his misconduct ultimately led to his imprisonment. Ms. Presley dealt with this matter years ago and everything is now well,” they added.
Over the years, many have made speculations about her journey with cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Raja Mohan, a board-certified plastic surgeon from Dallas, Texas, previously claimed that her lips have noticeably changed, possibly with the use of fillers, fat grafting, or implants.
“Her brows and forehead appear elevated, suggesting a brow lift or the frequent use of Botox,” he told Glam.
The appearance of her skin also “suggests a history of resurfacing procedures such as laser treatments, chemical peels, or dermabrasion,” he told the outlet in 2025.
These procedures are aimed at reducing wrinkles, he added.
When an old picture of Priscilla resurfaced on Reddit earlier this year, viewers called her an “absolute 10.”
“Every feature is perfect and so is her bone structure. So gorgeous,” one said.
Another asked, “Why did she need plastic surgery again??? She looks perfect with god-made good looks!”
“She looks so modern, I don’t know how to explain it’s so weird lol,” commented one.
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images
#7 Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville doesn’t want her fans to make the same mistakes she made when it comes to plastic surgery.
After admitting she has had “tons” of work done, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said during a 2015 episode of Good Work.
“I’ve definitely made some mistakes, but it’s hard to watch yourself get older on television,” she admitted.
Nevertheless, the star didn’t seem to regret the “mistakes” because “there’s no shame in my game.”
Years later, the reality TV star shared pictures of her face looking visibly disfigured.
“Some Dr.’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress-induced edema,” she told her fans.
She eventually discovered that her breast implants were to blame for the facial disfigurement.
The implants, inserted about two decades back, had ruptured and leaked silicone inside her body, which eventually led to an infection.
“Mine had completely ruptured, and I had silicone all over my lymph nodes,” she told TMZ earlier this year.
“That’s what caused the infection in my face; it couldn’t get out as my lymph nodes were all clogged,” she continued.
It took appointments with 21 doctors and “so much money” to find the cause of her facial parasite.
“I definitely had a parasite, and then I was shocked because, I mean, honestly, my implants I’ve had for 20 years, almost,” she told the outlet.
“They looked fine. They felt fine. The mammogram said they were fine. It wasn’t until I had a sonogram.”
Glanville said she learned the hard way that “you really should change your breast implants every 10 years.”
“I just didn’t do it,” she said.
She didn’t dissuade viewers from getting implants but said it’s best to be vigilant and regularly check them.
“It just sucks to age 20 years overnight,” she confessed.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
#8 Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks entered her 50s, declaring that she wasn’t “insecure.”
“I look in the mirror, and I don’t feel 50. I think 50 is the new 30s,” the model told People in 2023 before saying she has never had “age plastic surgery stuff.”
“When I look in the mirror, I don’t see it. I have not had age plastic surgery stuff. Not against it,” she told the outlet. “I just haven’t had it yet. Maybe I’ll need a little something something — I am 50 even though I’m not [yet]. But I’m not insecure about it.”
Banks hasn’t recently admitted to any cosmetic procedures, but admitted she had a nose job early on in her career.
“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Perfect Is Boring. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose.”
“I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth,” she added.
Her appearance at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards last year sparked massive speculation about whether she had plastic surgery to alter her facial appearance.
“She is unrecognizable for sure,” one claimed, while another asked, “Who the heck is this?”
Plastic surgeon Dr. David Pincus, who never personally examined her, even commented on the matter.
“As a plastic surgeon, I can say Tyra Banks appears to have maintained her natural features beautifully,” Dr. Pincus told the Daily Mail at the time. “She’s always been known for bold, creative makeup looks that dramatically enhance or shift her appearance.”
The surgeon described her appearance as “vibrant and unique,” saying he didn’t see “signs of significant surgical work.”
She may have had “30–60 units of Botox in the forehead to smooth lines and keep the brow area lifted,” he said, pointing out her ultra-smooth forehead.
But overall, he believed her look was “more like expert makeup and styling than any major cosmetic intervention.”
During a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan, Banks said she was open to plastic surgery “when the time comes.”
The former America’s Next Top Model host also addressed breast implant rumors that swirled around her for years.
“It was a very big rumor that I had breast implants, and I don’t blame you. They pretty much looked fake,” she told Morgan. “I’ll admit that they did look fake, but they weren’t. And my mom was like, ‘They have no idea that you’re just [busty].’”
Image source: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
#9 Tara Reid
Fans struggled to recognize Tara Reid, 50, when she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Pabrik Gula last year.
“She must wish she could turn the clock back — she was gorgeous; now, well, the photos speak for themselves,” one said at the time.
“What a disaster,” snarked one critic, while another asked, “Can these celebrities just use some wrinkle cream like normal people. She totally botched her looks.”
It is unclear what procedures Tara Reid has undergone since she became a household name for her appearance in American Pie.
But a couple of decades back, she admitted she hated the results of her joint liposuction-breast enhancement operation in 2004.
The actress said she was left mortified when the whole world saw the results of her botched plastic surgery at disgraced rapper Diddy’s 35th birthday party.
“That was terrible,” she told Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush in 2006. “I became known as having the ugliest breast in the world. It was all over these websites. Millions of them.”
She explained that in 2004, she asked her plastic surgeon to augment her breasts to “big Bs.” But he instead gave her Cs, which she “didn’t want.”
Following the surgery, she noticed that her n*pples were deformed, but her doctor shooed away her concerns by claiming it would get better.
“After six months of ‘it’s going to get better,’ it started to get worse and worse. I never thought I would have nipples that looked like this,” she recalled.
And then came the embarrassing moment at Diddy’s birthday party, where she didn’t realize the results of the botched surgery were visible.
“I was smiling like a fool, and people were snapping away. When I realized it, I cried and begged the photographers not to print it, but it was everywhere,” she said.
Explaining what the entire world saw, she said: “The actual center part, where the areola is, instead of being a circle, it turned out to be a large square. It was horrifying.”
In the same interview, she explained the reason why she decided to undergo the breast augmentation surgery in the first place.
“I originally did it because I had one breast bigger than the other,” she shared. “But I also gained and lost weight so they were getting saggy, and in Hollywood, you have to look great.”
Along with the botched results of the breast augmentation surgery, Reid said she also had to deal with her liposuction going horribly wrong as well
Her stomach wound up looking “like a cobblestone road,” according to cosmetic surgeon Dr. Steve Svehlak, who also spoke to Access for the same interview.
“It was very irregular and bumpy with dents and high points. It was not smooth at all,” he added.
The actress eventually underwent surgery to have the results corrected, leaving her feeling “like a girl again.”
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#10 Eva Mendes
When Eva Mendes appeared alongside her husband Ryan Gosling on The Tonight Show earlier this year, netizens claimed they both looked like “wax figures of themselves.”
“That’s not Eva Mendes,” one wrote on X, while a second tweet said, “Celebs need to start embracing aging.”
At the time, plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally analyzed Mendes’ photos and said he didn’t see “evidence of recent facial surgical procedures.”
“I do suspect she’s a consistent user of Botox and fillers,” he added while speaking to the Daily Mail.
“She has little evidence of wrinkles across her forehead, which would be very likely at 52, and I suspect fillers to both her lips and midface given their current volume compared to older pictures,” he continued.
Mendes once clapped back at netizens for claiming she was spending less time on social media in 2021 because she apparently had botched cosmetic procedures.
“As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please,” the actress wrote in an Instagram Story. “But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there.”
The Lost River actress has spoken about getting cosmetic work done in the past, saying she is willing to try things because most of the time, the effect will go away.
“I’m not afraid to try things that are safe,” she told The Times in 2024. “Most of these little treatments, let’s say, are reversible. If you get Botox, it goes away if you don’t like it.”
“There have been times where I’ve regretted something,” she added, “and then you just wait it out.”
Image source: CBS via Getty Images, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images
#11 Lil Kim
“I’m a person who may get bored with my look sometimes. I love what God gave me, but sometimes I want to dress it up,” Lil’ Kim once said in an old interview.
Kimberly Denise Jones, a.k.a. Lil’ Kim, broke out in the 90s and paved the way for female rappers to follow. But with time, the conversations about her became less about her music and more about her ever-changing appearance.
While she hasn’t listed out the cosmetic procedures she has undergone, she has been open about the trauma that pushed her onto a journey of altering her looks.
She said she got a nose job in the past because of the injuries caused by a violent ex-boyfriend.
Over the years, her facial features continued to change, and experts suggest that she may even have gotten her skin lighter.
Lil’ Kim said in a 2000 interview that the men in her life had bruised her self-esteem, starting with her father.
“It was like I could do nothing right,” she told Newsweek in 2000 about her father’s disapproval. “Everything about me was wrong–my hair, my clothes, just me.”
Even when she began dating, she said the men in her life told her she “wasn’t pretty enough.”
“I’d be like, ‘Well, why are you with me, then?’” she said at the time. “It’s always been men putting me down, just like my dad. To this day, when someone says I’m cute, I can’t see it. I don’t see it, no matter what anybody says.”
By then, it was known that she had breast implants, the surgery for which had put her in “the most pain” she’s ever been in.
When she addressed her transformation at the time, she simply said, “I have low self-esteem, and I always have.”
“Guys always cheated on me with women who were European-looking. You know, the long-hair type. Really beautiful women that left me thinking, ‘How I can I compete with that?’ Being a regular black girl wasn’t good enough,” she said.
Despite the pain of getting breast implants, she didn’t seem to regret it and claimed people were making “such a big deal about it.”
“White women get them every day. It was to make me look the way I wanted to look. It’s my body,” she told the outlet.
In addition to surgical enhancements, plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine said she may have done some “skin bleaching.”
“She’s probably used chemicals, which contain very high doses of acids, on her face, combined with high-acid creams to lighten her skin,” Dr. Levine told Us Weekly.
Netizens have expressed shock over the years at her changing appearance, saying: “They must have all been either blind or really insecure to gaslight her into thinking she wasn’t pretty.”
“Heartbreaking… this is low self-esteem and self-hatred. She was such a gorgeous girl,” one said.
“I always thought she was so beautiful. Like really idolized her as a female force in hip hop,” another said. “I would never have thought she felt insecure about her appearance. I hope she is happy with her appearance now or that she can get whatever treatment necessary to feel beautiful.”
Image source: Helen Valentine/PA Images via Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
#12 Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco thoroughly enjoys getting a little Botox here and there, but there was one point in her career when she realized she needed to “calm it down.”
Earlier this year, the 40-year-old actress said this realization dawned on her when she was filming an episode of her hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory.
“There is a scene where I have to do this thing with my face, I could not move [it],” she said on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch in February.
“The fact that no one said anything — they probably were thinking it — I couldn’t believe how bad it looked,” she continued.
She admitted that “nothing moved” when she was “literally doing these jokes.”
“My forehead didn’t move, and it looked like I was trying to move it,” she added.
That’s when she decided it was time to “calm it down and rein it in” before going extreme.
Nevertheless, she still “loves a bit of Botox” near her eyes and in her neck, and she has undergone breast augmentation procedures twice in the past.
She said on the podcast that she was considering a third procedure, because enhancing them when she was younger was her life’s “best decision.”
The 8 Simple Rules star, who had several acting credits to her name by her 18th birthday, said she had a rhinoplasty (nose job) and breast augmentation in her teen years.
Talking about her breast implants, she said she always felt “ill-proportioned” and said getting them was the “best thing ever.”
“My implants made me feel more confident in my body. It wasn’t about trying to be a p*** star or wanting to look hot and s**y,” she said during a Redbook interview in 2014.
She said she wasn’t afraid to talk about cosmetic enhancements while speaking to Women’s Health in 2016.
“Years ago, I had my nose done and my boobs — best thing I ever did,” she told the magazine. “Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”
“As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good,” she went on to say. “I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”
Image source: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect, Leon Bennett/Getty Images
#13 Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby was one of the most recognizable faces on British television since she joined the Geordie Shore house in 2011, but more than a decade and a half later, she no longer looks like the same woman who became popular for her drunken antics on the show.
A few seasons into the show, she candidly spoke about using lip fillers and getting injections every five to six months to maintain her plump pout.
She has also confessed that her love for Botox began in her early 20s and even got eyebrow tattoos before her first major plastic surgery in 2016: getting a brand new nose.
“My old nose was awful, it was so bad,” she said in the past, as quoted by the Mirror. “When I watched myself before, and I turned to the side, I felt sick because my nose looked so awful.”
“No one ever noticed my nose, I never got one comment in my whole entire life saying you’ve got a bad nose. But I wasn’t happy with it, I got it done for me.”
Once she got a taste of what cosmetic enhancements feel like, she said she couldn’t stop and admitted it was addictive.
“I do know what people mean about surgery being a slippery slope,” she previously said.
In 2021, Channel 5 stopped streaming an episode of Celebrities: What Happened to Your Face? after Crosby condemned the show.
“At a time when the broadcast and media world were backing a policy of ‘be kind,’ Channel 5 and Crackit decided to commission this one-hour special on ‘rubber lip Charlotte’ (their words, not mine),” she said in her statement.
Her words “be kind” were a reference to a kindness campaign after the passing of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.
“Their ‘experts’ dissected my ‘plastic face’ with disgust, discussing my fluctuating weight (with images), and then decided to flash up the worst troll comments from the past five years,” she continued.
Last year, Crosby was seen treating herself to Botox after about a year of staying away from it.
Her abstinence was an outcome of being pregnant with her second child, Pixi, whom she welcomed with Jake Ankers last February.
Weeks after Pixi’s birth, a smiling Crosby was seen in her esthetician’s office getting Botox on her forehead.
“It’s happening guys, it’s been a year but I had to. Because finally, the Botox is back in,” she said.
As the esthetician wiped off her bleeding eyebrows, she said, “I am happy. I’m going to look in the mirror every second to see if it’s kicked in.”
Crosby even addressed the fine lines that appeared on her forehead when she raised her eyebrows. She banished them by saying, “I cannot bear to see that any longer. Be gone.”
Not all fans have been supportive of Crosby’s journey, saying, “Charlotte looks scary now. She looks like she’s wearing a mask of some sort.”
“Some get cosmetic surgery right, but most of them end up looking years older and have the same universal freakish look,” one said.
“I’m all for doing whatever you want with your body, but I truly think they were all so much more beautiful with nothing,” wrote another.
Image source: Samir Hussein/Getty Images, Simon Ackerman/WireImage
#14 Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson has been the subject of relentless speculation about undergoing plastic surgery over the years, but she has remained fairly private about it.
“I’m not against plastic surgery, what I’ve had done will stay with me, and that’s fine, but I don’t want anything else,” she once said. “I’ll do facials, but I don’t want to go down the scary route and have knives plunged into me.”
However, back in the 90s and early 2000s, she was quite open about admitting she had breast implants. Or she probably had no choice because interviewers wouldn’t stop asking her about it.
“I always said my b**bs had a career and I was just tagging along …” she said in her 2023 documentary Pamela, a love story.
“I didn’t know to lie or withhold anything in interviews,” she continued. “So when people would ask me if I had surgery or anything like that, then I’d just answer. And so that just kind of set the ball rolling.”
After increasing her bust size to 34D in the early 1990s, she famously removed her implants years later to enjoy her natural look.
“I just didn’t feel like it looked very good,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 1999.
She said there was no medical problem that made her want to remove them, but she simply wanted to downsize because they no longer felt right. She noted that doctors found a leak during the removal procedure.
“I feel like I’m a petite person and just having these large breasts was, it just didn’t feel right anymore,” she said.
Her implants were so in demand that Ripley’s Believe-It-Or-Not Museum wanted to buy them and display them.
Years later, she took a 180-degree turn and had breast implants again, going to a size 34DD, but later had them removed, too.
As for procedures to her face, she claimed to People that she tried Botox and didn’t like it.
“I am the last person to try Botox but I did,” she told the outlet. “I felt like my eyes sunk into my head so far that I didn’t look look like me anymore! I’m not into all that stuff.”
“I think a little bit of maintenance is good,” she added. “There are things we can do to perk ourselves up. Some people go too far. I’m not obsessed.”
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
#15 Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith herself once admitted she may have gone overboard with plastic surgery without realizing how drastically it altered her face.
Addressing the procedures she underwent nearly three decades ago, she told Porter Magazine in a past interview, “I didn’t [realize] until people started saying, ‘Oh my god, what has she done?!’”
The actress admitted the comments affected her, making her regret what she had done.
“I was so hurt,” she recalled during the 2017 interview. “I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s**t that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now.”
About a year before the Porter interview, the Working Girl actress spoke about how she would see mean comments about her apparently “frozen”-looking face.
“Most people are telling me I look horrible,” she said, according to the Mirror.
“I don’t know if I look that great, [but] I work out a lot. I have a trainer that I [work with] four times a week, and I do hot yoga,” she added.
The actress, who was married to Antonio Banderas for 18 years and is the mother of Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, even shared a picture of her bare legs from the shores of Hawaii in December, 2015.
“Here ya go. Unfiltered. I’m 58. And I’m in Hawaii Five O playing Scott Caan’s Mom. Go ahead… Say some more mean things. Merry Christmas,” she shared along with the photo.
Griffith admitted in the past that it was “scary” to deal with skin cancer over the years, especially when “you’re an actress and you depend on your face for work,” she told InStyle in 2018.
She also said she found herself “not that beautiful.”
“It’s a different deal when you’re older,” she continued. “And we’re old. I don’t mean it badly, and I don’t mean it like, ‘Oh, poor me,’ or anything like that. It’s just a different deal when you’re an older person. It’s different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff.”
Image source: ARNAL/GARCIA/URLI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
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