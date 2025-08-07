“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Today, people look for love on dating apps. In 2023, at least 30% of adults in America said they’ve used dating apps at least once. But back in the day, you’d have to take out a personal ad in the local paper if you wanted to find love or reach out to a missed connection.

Also called lonely hearts ads, these short messages would often be quirky, romantic, and witty. But they could also be direct, morally questionable, and contain a whiff of casual sexism. Thanks to the Instagram page Long Lost Personals, today we get to see what folks from the ’50s might’ve put in their Tinder bios if they had a chance.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and maybe you’ll get some inspiration for your next conversation starter from these vintage Don Juans and Femme Fatales!

More info: Instagram

#1

1967. For your Sunday morning This is the closest I could find to the Sister Act soundtrack version. Now I feel like watching Sister Act.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#2

1995. Detroit vampires always trying to glamour you with their long letters.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#3

1966. I knew there was an answer. RIP Brian, one of the great American composers.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#4

1983. At least she got around to placing this ad.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#5

2004. Fun to throw a missed connection into the mix every now and then.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#6

1968. For those who are lonely.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#7

1974. You’re getting sleepy. Very sleepy.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#8

Late 1980s-ish. A couple more personals from the bedsheets! I found an awesome set of vintage bedsheets with personal ads from New York magazine printed on them. Unfortunately they are twin size, so I can’t sleep in them unless I get a twin bed.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#9

1995. The whole town freaked, even the horse.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#10

1968. How are you getting to Mexico? Bike with Craig, aeroplane, or via Las Vegas by car with Al?

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#11

1972. Taking a brief intermission from the personals section to feature some other types of entertaining classifieds. I very badly want to meet the person responding to the description “reliable, sensible freak person.”

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#12

1967. An early sapiosexual.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#13

1981. Time to face your fears.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#14

1972. Time to go see Nosferatu.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#15

Date unknown. She’s just after your Dalmatians.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#16

1995. Crawl out of that dumpster and find a pen.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#17

1976. Finally, someone who sees the virtue in vice.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#18

1976. According to Wikipedia, the first insulin pump was manufactured two years before this ad, in 1974. I wonder if this nudist colony ever got off the ground.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#19

1965. These are from a teen beat magazine from 1965 where adolescents and young adults are seeking pen pals (and some flirtation, from the looks of it). We are wishing Joy the best of luck in her collecting endeavors.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#20

1996. Welp guess I’m gonna get mauled.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#21

1966. I believe this is the earliest overt lesbian ad I’ve run across in my collection so far.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#22

1984. From Bay Windows, New England’s largest gay and lesbian newspaper.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#23

1972. Free ASL lessons.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#24

1971. Spell time.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#25

1984. I am not a dream boy.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#26

1972. I can dig it.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#27

1994. Seeking love in the pages of a weekly in Providence, RI.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#28

1970. The extra “very” is a nice touch.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#29

1944. Susie wants love during wartime

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#30

1977. Do you ever feel like you’re being watched?

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#31

1995. Queen of my world.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#32

1984. Perfect personal ad. No notes.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#33

1997. Trent Reznor lookalikes and chicken grease abound in these late 90s Seattle missed connections.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#34

1995. I will forever more think of “shadowy white female” whenever I see SWF.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#35

1967. I think this one actually might be CIA code. Published in a New York City counterculture weekly.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#36

1995. I was curious if the corkscrew line was a reference to something so I Googled it. All I found is a multitude of news stories about people being stabbed by corkscrews.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#37

1975. The less hinged the better.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#38

1998. A little selection from the Girls Seeking Girls section of the Seattle Stranger.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#39

1991. Who needs to live near a body of water?

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#40

1967. Your daily reminder to love yourself.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#41

1972. Beep beep. This is what the horn plays.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#42

1997. I hope my song selection is non-major label enough for them.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#43

1974. Blessed are the strong swimmers, for theirs is the kingdom of mammary heaven.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#44

1967. Hot take for Pride Month.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#45

1974. A little Catholic guilt never hurt anyone.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#46

1967. I messed up big time not posting her for Friday the 13th. Better late than never.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#47

1976. It’s important to have an attention-grabbing headline.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#48

1984. File under: highly relatable.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#49

1988. It’s a big “if.”

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#50

1970. You’re going down in the first round.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#51

1989. I feel like this ad is just seeking Oscar Wilde.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#52

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#53

1999. Back when unplugging the computer would turn it off. Get out of the rat race now. Simplify, man!

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#54

1991. Opposites attract.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#55

1979. The misadventures of Mouse & Loser.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#56

1985. I didn’t know flight attendants had these requirements but from what I can find most airlines require you to be 5’2”-5’4” at a minimum (to perform functions like reaching overhead compartments) and have vision that can be corrected to a certain level. I guess that’s the new thing I’m learning today.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#57

1970. Let’s be lonely together.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#58

1966. But did he love or hate Amadeus 18 years later?

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#59

1967. Need help ordering husband around.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#60

c. 1970s. Be young. Be slender. Be jealous.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#61

1994. For those on the sidelines while the lovers kiss on New Years.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#62

1967. Dying of boredom over here.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#63

1976. The ballad of Barbara A. and the Debbies of Milwaukee.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#64

1998. Past life regression therapy can get you into all sorts of situations.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#65

1972. I’m walkin’ here!

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#66

1981. The word of the day is “mystical”

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#67

1998. Get down on some 90s TV. Remember Xena the Warrior Princess??

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#68

1983. Starting now I will only answer to “Hambone.”

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#69

1995. At 23, do you think this guy was making mashed potatoes from scratch or using boxed?

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#70

1984. A relatable list of likes and dislikes.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#71

1968. Any girls into GYL?

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#72

1994. I love how wonderfully complex people can be.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#73

1984. You’ve got to love a guy who is running your natal chart after receiving your first letter.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#74

1972. From The Transvestite World Directory, an early publication dedicated to the interests of the trans community. It included advice columns, personals, hair, makeup and clothing tips and more. Note that it uses some outdated language like transvestite (TV) and transsexual (TS) and many of the ad authors identify as male.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#75

1982. When I spotted the headline I really wasn’t expecting the “juicy”

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#76

1989. I first read this as “Must love frogs.”

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#77

1976. The eternal struggle.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#78

1992. Looks not as important as your belief in ghosts.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#79

1994. I believe this is the third time I’ve seen this particular ren faire mentioned in the personals. Two in 1994, one in the late 1960s. Now get your costume on. For some context, the ad author doesn’t give any info about themselves other than they seem to like costumed young men, but this is from a gay weekly so it would be a M4M ad.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#80

1993. Friendship? Priorities first.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#81

1980. Bringing the dynamite may have been more appropriate for yesterday. Kisses, xoxo

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#82

1976. Everyone say hi to Doug.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#83

1997. Why oh why must my dream woman be trapped in 1997?

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#84

1983. Her husband is dead to her.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

#85

1976. There shan’t be any nudism during the week. Now fill out my post-coital survey and be sure to use a #2 pencil.

“Ex-Nun Starved For Romance”: 85 Ads From The “Personals” Column That Show People Haven’t Changed

Image source: longlostpersonals

