Mom Posts ‘Uncensored’ Postpartum Pic Showing The Raw, Messy And Hilarious Reality Of Motherhood

Amanda Bacon from Wilmington, North Carolina, recently posted a picture on Facebook of herself and her fiancé shortly after she gave birth. But as you can see, instead of a typical postpartum snap of herself and her newborn baby, this mom decided to bring a touch of reality to the scene.
The picture has since been viewed over 450k times and shared by over 115,000 people who appreciate Amanda’s decision to show the honest side of giving birth. “I’m sharing this picture because it’s real,” she wrote on Facebook. “This is motherhood; it’s raw, stunning, messy, and freaking hilarious all rolled into one.” In an age where everything we see on the internet seems to be digitally manipulated in one way or another, it’s refreshing to find a picture as open and honest as this.
More info: Facebook
