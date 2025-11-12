Feeding On Salt-The Zipper Of The Earth

Lake Retba, or Lac Rose (Pink Lake in english), the beautiful finishing point of the worldwide known Paris-Dakar Rally (until 2009 when they moved to South America). Located north of the Cap Vert peninsula of Senegal, 30km north-east from the capital city of Dakar, the lake took his name for its pink/red waters caused by Dunaliella Salina algae and is known for its high salt content, up to 40% in some areas. Lake Retba is now under consideration by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

Feeding On Salt-The Zipper of The Earth

Feeding On Salt-The Zipper Of The Earth

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
