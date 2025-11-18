Post Malone Says Women Didn’t Like Him Until He “Made A Million Bucks”

Post Malone said he wasn’t much of a ladies’ man before becoming a chart-topping artist and earning the big bucks.
Prior to becoming a global sensation with hits like Rockstar and Congratulations, he was just Austin Richard Post (his real name)—a self-proclaimed loner.
Reflecting on his life before the fame and fortune, the now 29-year-old artist revealed that romance wasn’t exactly in his favor during his younger years.
Post Malone said he was a “loner” before hitting it big in the music industry
Image credits: Post Malone / Instagram
Image credits: This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
During a recent episode on This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von, he revealed that he was “absolutely not” a ladies’ man and couldn’t even remember the first time he hit it off with the “opposite sex.”
“I got stood up at homecoming,” he said. “All my crushes like…it never worked out for me.”
He joked that he had “probably made a million bucks” by the time his love life took off.
The star, with a Grammy nominated album, also said he spent most of his teenage years playing the guitar, which “worked out in the long-run.”
“And then the money came…and it was awesome,” he said.
“This is how this works,” he added.
Born in Syracuse, New York, and raised in Grapevine, Texas, the rapper welcomed a baby girl in 2022. He has never publicly revealed his fiancée’s identity, but it is believed they have been together since 2020.
During his conversation with Theo Von, the rapper joked about his feet pictures having high ratings on the internet
“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told TMZ ahead of his child’s birth. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”
While speaking to Theo on the recent podcast episode, the Sunflower singer spoke about gaining stardom at a young age. He found fame in 2017 after his debut album Stoney was released.
“I wondered for a long time why I was so sad and it was because I wasn’t able to do what I like to do in my current circumstance,” he said on the podcast
“When you come into the whole music world so young, it’s super easy to just be a f— up kid,” he said.
“I wondered for a long time why I was so sad and it was because I wasn’t able to do what I like to do in my current circumstance,” he added. “I think it’s important for anyone… to get out and take some time for yourself. And for the longest time I didn’t.”
