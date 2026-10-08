25 Portrait Photos Awarded By The Artist Gallery That Capture The Beauty Of Human Expression

Portrait photography can reveal far more than someone’s appearance. A well-timed expression, carefully chosen light, or even a fleeting gesture can hint at personality, emotion, and an entire story beyond the frame. The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Portrait Photography Competition brought together striking examples of just that, with photographers approaching the genre through different subjects, moods, and visual styles. Below, we’re featuring the competition’s winning images alongside a selection of honorable mentions the jury recognized.
This isn’t the first time we’ve explored the work recognized by The Artist Gallery. Earlier this year, Bored Panda featured selections from the organization’s Travel and Wildlife photography competitions, each highlighting how photographers can interpret a broad theme in remarkably different ways. Portraiture, however, places people, and the connections photographers form with them, at the center of the image. Some portraits rely on carefully constructed settings and controlled lighting, while others feel spontaneous and intimate, capturing expressions or moments that might otherwise disappear in an instant.
Take a look through the photographs below, upvote the portraits that stand out to you the most, and let us know in the comments which images you found especially memorable.
More info: theartistgallery.art | Instagram | Facebook
#1 “Face Painting At Gajan” By Saurabh Sirohiya
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “A close-up portrait of a Gajan participant with vibrant blue, red, and yellow face paint, as an artist carefully adds the finishing touches with a fine brush – capturing the color, tradition, and devotional spirit of the festival.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#2 “Tutto Passa – Everything Passes” By Laurin Strele
2nd Place in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “Antonio eats an ice cream on the balcony of his home in Naples, Italy. Across his chest, a tattoo reads “Tutto passa”—“Everything passes.” After spending the day together, he invited me home, where he spoke about losing his wife and son. I made this photograph during that visit.”
Extra information: “I was so happy to finally meet Antonio.
After spending the day with him and his friends at the beach in Naples, he invited me to his home. Within minutes, I was served coffee, cigarettes, and ice cream, the kind of warm hospitality that seems to exist only in southern Italy.
At the beach, it quickly became obvious that Antonio wasn’t just another local. Throughout the day, people kept walking up to him, asking for photos and greeting him with huge smiles. He would laugh, shrug his shoulders, and say, “I guess I’m somehow famous.” It was impossible not to smile along with him.
As we sat together, Antonio told me about the wife and son he had lost. He pointed to the tattoo across his chest: “Tutto passa” – “Everything passes.” A simple phrase, but one that carried the weight of a lifetime.
Now well into his 80s, Antonio still embraces the beautiful Italian way of life: sunshine, the sea, good food, conversations and the company of friends.
Some people don’t just grow old, they teach you how to live.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#3 “Pride Moustache” By Saurabh Sirohiya
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “An elderly Rajasthani man, drenched in Holi colors, proudly twirls his moustache with weathered hands – piercing eyes and a pink-dusted turban capturing raw character, tradition, and quiet dignity.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#4 “Abushe – Unchosen Blue” By Anibal Bueno
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “There are gazes that seem not to fully belong to the place where they were born, as if a piece of sky had been caught, almost by accident, in eyes that were meant to be another color. Abushe didn’t choose that blue — it’s simply part of who he is, and it means he’ll always be looked at twice.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#5 “Saying Goodbye” By Juan De Santa Anna
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “Photo made with a Mamiya 645 Hp5 Ilford film.
I never cried so hard as when this dog passed on.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#6 “Super Shades” By Jelisa Peterson
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “A boy in sunglasses stands in front of his home where beautiful light is streaming through the front door.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#7 “Between Us” By Karen Moffatt-Mcload
3rd Place in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “The bond and love between twins.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#8 “Reflecting” By Hillary Greene-Pae
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles, California is a bustling mix of commuters and diners. This particular fading beauty I was able to capture while she was having coffee. Perhaps reflecting on her life.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#9 “Bearer Of Blessings” By Dev Kumar
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “A Hindu sadhu pauses to offer a blessing outside a temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. His elaborate headdress, layered with devotional symbols, photographs, ornaments and sacred imagery reflects a lifetime of spiritual devotion, while his steady gaze reveals the quiet dignity behind the vibrant exterior.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#10 “The Door And The Apple” By Salavtore Montemagno
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “In this image, introspection takes shape through a female figure suspended between appearance and identity. The apple and the mask evoke timeless symbols—desire, sin, and deception—yet they are reinterpreted through an intimate, contemporary lens.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#11 “Sahara’s Gaze” By Héctor Ruiz
1st Place Winner in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “A close-up portrait of a Tuareg girl wearing a dark head covering. Elaborate traditional silver ornaments hang beside her face, contrasting with the dark background. (Algeria 2025)”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#12 “Holding On 2” By Michele Zousmer
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “Each woman is the keeper of their family’s history, a living legacy of an antiquated culture on the brink of disappearance. Women hold home, family, children, food, friendships, work, love, triumphs, sorrows, and disappointments. Alone now, they hold on to memories.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#13 “The Old Lady” By David Swainson
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “The years of hard work line the face of this old lady as she rests between her cleaning.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#14 “Tansanian Beauty” By Konstantin Goustov
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#15 “Veil Of The Nomad” By Héctor Ruiz
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “A profile portrait of a Tuareg man wearing a dark indigo blue tagelmust veil. (Algeria 2025).”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#16 “Yellow” By René Kuipers
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Description: Portrait of Maura.
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#17 “The Man Of Golden Fibers” By Azim Khan
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Categorry
Artist statement: “Worker appear to be wearing large golden wigs as they carry a heavy bundle of jute fiber. Their bodies are enveloped with the heavy natural fibers, with only their faces visible as they each carry around 50kg of jute on their shoulders.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#18 “Brechje” By Susanne Middelberg
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#19 “David – Year Of Birth 1989” By Olivia Droeshaut
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “From the series “Une cité en-visagée”— Portrait from 0 to 100 years old” – portraits of residents living in social housing from the “garden cities” in the Boitsfort/Brussels.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#20 “Membrane” By Karen Moffatt-Mcleod
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “The image highlights the physical texture of the plastic and suggests a living, breathing struggle against a thin, cellular barrier. It entices the viewer think about the vulnerability of the person against the external elements.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#21 “The Grace Of Age And Ancient Rituals” By Maria Teresa Bellomo
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “This portrait captures a woman from a traditional Bajawa village, arranging her traditional betel, a timeless ritual framed by her vibrant, hand-woven Ikat that embodies the living cultural heritage of her community.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#22 “Harmonica Boy New Guinea” By Karen Safer
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “A young boy with woven straw hat and a striped shirt with Papua New Guinea map shirt, playing harmonica.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#23 “Door 54” By Jelisa Peterson
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “A young girl looks at life in the street passing by as she stands in her doorway.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#24 “Inner Sight” By Ivelina Stoyanova
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Artist statement: “A moment of inward focus amid the rituals of Kumbh Mela.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#25 “Perrin” By Michael Potts
Honorable Mention in the Portrait Category
Image source: The Artist Gallery
Follow Us