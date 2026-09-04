Popular Squishy Toys Pulled From Market After Children Are Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Squishy toys may look harmless and cute, but some of the products children love to squeeze can become dangerous in unexpected ways.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned about several squishy toys containing water beads, which can expand after being swallowed and cause serious health problems.
The warning comes as other squishy toys have also been linked to frightening burn injuries after being heated or left in hot places.
Two popular squishy toys have been recalled over alarming safety risks
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
According to CPSC, the latest recall involves two squishy toys: Squeezy Dumplings from GIHNJSI and Rainbow Mystery Squishy Buns from OKK Trading.
Both toys contain water beads.
The problem with them is that water beads can grow much larger after they come into contact with liquid. If a child swallows one, it can expand inside the body and cause choking or an intestinal blockage.
The CPSC warned that the toys could lead to “severe discomfort” and even the “risk of de**th.”
Around 8,000 Squeezy Dumplings were included in the recall. They were sold on Amazon in May and June 2026.
The toys have a round, soft design with glitter-like material inside and cartoon faces. Their packaging looks like a small bamboo steamer and carries the words “SQUEEZY DUMPLINGS” and “SQUEEZE ME.”
More than 7,200 Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun Toys were also recalled. These were sold through third-party stores across the US between May and August 2026.
They look very similar to the Squeezy Dumplings, including the cartoon faces, glitter-like filling, and steamer-style packaging. Their packaging says “Rainbow MYSTERY” and “SUGAR EDITION.”
The CPSC said no injuries had been reported from these recalled products at the time of the warning.
The commission also said people who have one of the affected toys should write “RECALLED” on both the toy and its packaging with a permanent marker before throwing it away.
Some squishy toys have left children with serious burns
The Hartcliffe Dingles/Facebook
Several incidents have involved children being burned after squishy toys were heated. Some happened during online challenges, while others happened after the toys were accidentally left somewhere hot.
One recent case involved a West Virginia teenager who was hospitalized after a squishy toy was accidentally left inside a hot car.
The vehicle became extremely hot, causing the toy to heat up, weaken, and expand. When the teenager got into the back seat, the toy reportedly burst and sprayed hot material onto her legs.
The Hartcliffe Dingles/Facebook
Another case involved a 10-year-old British girl named Bella.
She was at a friend’s house when a squishy toy exploded in her face after she took part in a TikTok trend involving heating the toy.
Her mother, Charlotte, told the BBC in May that her daughter came home with a badly burned face.
“It looked like she’d been whacked in the face,” Charlotte said.
She said Bella’s face was bright red, with a scald mark, missing skin and blisters.
“She was in absolute tears,” the mother said.
The Hartcliffe Dingles/Facebook
Charlotte later learned that children had been sharing videos of squishy toys being frozen and then placed in a microwave to make them softer.
She warned other parents after seeing how badly her daughter had been hurt.
“Please talk to your kids about the dangers — if you Google it, there have been so many kids with horrific burns from doing this,” Charlotte wrote on Facebook.
She added that she wanted other families to know about the trend before another child was injured.
Mentioned in these incidents is the NeeDoh cube, made by toy company Schylling
Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The most popular squishy toy, called NeeDoh, comes in different shapes and sizes and is designed to be squeezed, pulled, and stretched.
The toys became so popular that some were reportedly resold on eBay for as much as $500.
But their popularity has also brought complaints.
Consumer Reports received complaints from customers who said their toys broke or leaked. One customer said the toy “busted after not even a day.”
Schylling has said the filling in some NeeDoh products is maltose, also described as “100% Malt Extract.” The company said the NeeDoh Groovy Glob contains polyvinyl alcohol gel, or PVA.
The company also has a clear warning on its website.
“Do NOT heat, freeze, or microwave, may cause personal injury.”
That warning has not stopped some children from trying the toys in viral online challenges.
Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
In 2025, a 7-year-old Missouri girl named Scarlett Selby was left in a coma after a squishy toy exploded when she put it in a microwave.
Her father, Josh, later warned other parents about what could happen when these toys are heated.
“I’ve told absolutely everyone to throw them out if they have them,” he said.
He described the hot filling as being similar to glue and warned that it could stick to the skin after an explosion.
“Once it touches you, there’s no way to get it off,” Josh said.
“The parent should be more responsible,” a reader wrote
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