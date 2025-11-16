I Paint Hallowe’en Ornaments Using Burnt Out Light Bulbs (9 Pics)

For years I’ve been upcycling salvaged burnt out light bulbs by painting them as ornaments for Hallowe’en and Christmas…here is the latest batch for Hallowe’en!
More info: Etsy
#1
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#2
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#3
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#4
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#5
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#6
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#7
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#8
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#9
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
