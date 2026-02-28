Woman Doesn’t Want A Vegetarian Meal At Friend’s Wedding, Secretly Contacts The Caterers

Planning a wedding is famously stressful. You’re juggling timelines, budgets, and venues.
And if you are serving food at the party, you have to plan meals for people with dietary restrictions and even picky eaters. But sometimes, even that is not enough.
A bride shared a story online about one such guest who just wouldn’t take no for an answer.
This person was so determined to get exactly what they wanted that they went behind the couple’s back to arrange their own special meal of chicken kebabs.
Clearly, this guest didn’t get the memo on wedding etiquette.
Bored Panda spoke to Emily Coyne, the founder of a luxury wedding planning and production firm, to understand why boundaries matter at weddings.
The guest went behind the bride and groom’s back to talk to the caterer
Food is a huge part of the wedding experience, for guests and hosts alike
Small actions like this might seem minor. After all, no one was trying to ruin the wedding.
But even tiny changes can throw off service or slow down staff.
Wedding etiquette isn’t just about RSVP deadlines or the dress code. It’s about respecting the couple’s time, effort, and money. And food is a huge part of that.
“Couples are often required to submit final counts to caterers, rental companies, paper goods companies, and other vendors. By not providing an RSVP in a timely manner, wedding guests place a huge strain onto couples and may even cause them financial liability as these final counts cannot be reduced,” Emily Coyne, the founder of Emily Coyne Events, tells Bored Panda.
Many couples say the quality of food is the most important factor in a successful wedding celebration.
According to a 2025 US study, couples spend an average of $80 per guest on catering, but that can go up or down depending on the location and caterer.
You can have the perfect playlist and décor, but for many guests as well, the real highlight is what ends up on their plate.
In a recent survey, 73% of guests said food strongly affects their wedding party experience.
But catering costs are rising fast, forcing couples to cut down on guest lists and scale back on budgets.
The latest Bridebook UK Wedding Report shows that catering costs have jumped 24% per person, with venue business rates expected to rise 78% over the next three years.
Even small changes to food or logistics can create big headaches for couples and caterers
It wasn’t just a money issue for this couple, it was more about etiquette and planning.
Experts say that a guest’s role is to make the couple’s day seamless.
Much as guests may think they are being helpful, contacting the caterers directly will often cause confusion.
“Guests also many not understand the bigger picture or realize that there are other vendors who need to be informed,” Coyne says. “The guest should reach out to the couple with their request. They can ask if it would be helpful for them to contact the caterer, wedding planner, or other vendor directly. If the couple declines, then the guest should honor this.”
A survey showed that almost 70% of British couples said they were annoyed when guests asked for a plus-one or to bring a child, and 8% of them said they were frustrated by requests for special meals or venue details.
We asked Coyne how couples can protect their emotional wellbeing while keeping the wedding day smooth?
“Hire a wedding planner, if at all possible, to be a buffer between yourself and the logistics of the day. When this is not possible, enlist a trusted friend to act as a point person and give them the authority to act on your behalf,” she says.
“Inform vendors in advance and put this person’s contact information on your wedding website for guest questions the week of the wedding. When guests reach out directly, gently ask that go to the website for answers to their questions and for the contact information of your point person.”
She adds: “If you enable guests, they will not respect your boundaries. If you kindly maintain those boundaries, they will begin to respect them.”
Basic etiquette dictates that a guest’s primary role at a wedding is to show up on time, in proper attire, congratulate the couple, and participate in the celebrations as planned — without trying to take the spotlight away in any way.
Experts say you should respect the couple’s wishes and avoid bombarding them with logistical questions, whether before or during the wedding.
“Being mindful of personal boundaries and social cues can help create a more enjoyable experience for everyone involved,” says Saavedra of Nicole Christine Styling.
Weddings are not planned on the spot. The budget and the food menu are planned months, and sometimes years, in advance.
If a guest requests a special meal or changes their food order without consulting the couple first, it can create logistical challenges for both the couple and their caterers.
Trust that if the couple wanted to offer chicken kebabs, they would have offered chicken kebabs.
