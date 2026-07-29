Dave Whamond Gives Pop Culture Icons Hilarious New Twists In These 23 Comics

Pop culture has given us countless unforgettable characters, but cartoonist Dave Whamond enjoys imagining what happens when they’re placed in completely unexpected situations. While he’s best known for his sharp observations about everyday life, another side of his work draws inspiration from iconic figures in film, television, comics, music, and animation.
From Batman and Star Wars to The Beatles, Sesame Street, Disney, Wallace & Gromit, and Calvin & Hobbes, Whamond reimagines familiar characters through clever wordplay, visual gags, and unexpected crossovers. Rather than simply parodying well-known franchises, his cartoons offer fresh takes that reward both pop culture fans and lovers of smart visual humor.
We’ve gathered some of our favorite pop culture comics below. Scroll down to enjoy the collection and see how many references you can spot.
More info: Instagram | gocomics.com | davewhamond.com
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