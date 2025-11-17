Person Asks “What Is Some ‘Poor People’s Food’ That You Will Eat No Matter How Wealthy You Get?”, And 30 Folks Deliver

Most of us still eat food combinations that we used to love as kids, yet other people might find it weird. It reminds us of our childhood, the feeling when you just put together random ingredients that you find in the kitchen and you are good to go! Also, probably most of these combinations could be called “poor people food” – canned beans, sandwiches, ramen noodles or hot dogs – they may not win any culinary awards, but they hold a special place in our hearts. No matter how rich we become or if we start eating fancy food every day, once in a while, every one of us wants to come back and taste the food that we grew up with.
Someone asked people to share the “poor people food” they will always eat, regardless of how much money they start making, in this online thread. People listed so many different cheap foods, and here are 38 of the most popular ones, so you can check them out and vote for your favorites!
Potato, i love potatoes because they are so versatile
Image source: Gofuyourselff, csouza_79
Tomato soup and grilled cheese
Image source: Coldtoes2023, Pixabay
Toast with just butter lol and please dont hate it if youve never tried it, its really good!
Image source: Kris_Daley, Karen Booth
Grilled cheese sandwiches. It must be made with the cheap grocery store white bread and American cheese. I’ve had many “fancy” grilled cheeses in my life with artisan breads and exotic sounding cheeses… but none have ever hit quite the same.
Image source: Anand999, Robert Valdemar
Buttered noodles
Image source: NoTripOfALifetime, T.Tseng
Rice and beans. So many ways to make it, delicious and nutritious
Image source: Wishing4Signal, Arnold Gatilao
Cinnamon toast
Image source: eastcoastprankster, @joefoodie
Ramen
Image source: Magnficent_Phone, nakashi
Lentils. I swear they will save humanity and the planet. The perfect protein.
Image source: bruh_wut69, Adam
I absolutely love canned tuna. I eat it right out of the can. I find it so delicious and flavorful. I have plenty of disposable income and could probably buy actual bluefin tuna filets but I just love canned tuna. I’ll eat it even if i was a millionaire.
Image source: ZombieTheRogue, Tim Evanson
Pasta with tomato sauce and cheese on top. So good! My grandma used to do it for me all the time when she was babysitting, makes me nostalgic.
Image source: PrincessNugget22
My mom used to make “shmasta noodles” for us a lot growing up, it’s basically just fried rice with bacon or sausage in it. We also had to eat a lot of ramen so she’d mix it up by frying it, putting a hard boiled egg on top and calling it a bird nest
Image source: MotherOfBorzoi, T.Tseng
Mac & Cheese with cut up hotdogs.
Image source: ProjectDirectory, Andrew Dobrow
Perogies. Easy to make, cheap and easy to freeze . Different ways to make them
Image source: Swimming_Stop5723, noricum
Fried cabbage, potatoes, and kielbasa
Image source: qazzer53, pelican
Kraft dinner
Image source: chinesespybaboon, Mike Mozart
Jiffy corn bread
Image source: hooptyboots18, Joy
Bologna on white bread with mustard and mayo.
Image source: leatherrecliner, The Marmot
Sloppy joes!!!
Image source: thiccdiamonds, Steven Miller
Brown gravy over white bread. There was a point in my childhood when that was dinner. I remember my mom crying while I ate, but it was delicious! I still keep instant gravy in the house for the occasional comfort food feast.
Image source: Economy-Biscotti8557
Spam n eggs
Image source: treeheemelee, Larry & Teddy Page
Porkchops with rice smothered in cream of mushroom soup 🤤
Image source: gnu_vonni
PB & J…Ramen…Kraft Mac & Cheese…Hot Dogs
Image source: cornflake2448, Matias Garabedian
Tuna fish casserole.
Image source: Street_Piece8194, Benny Mazur
butter on a flour tortilla warmed up, my brother put me on it
Image source: katcomesback, 305 Seahill
With zero shame: Spaghettios
Image source: Pratius
Hamburger Helper
Image source: ohyoushiksagoddess, david__jones
Totino’s pizzas.
Image source: lydz31, Mike Mozart
Sugar cereal in a bag! I’m so weak to those giant bags of deliciousness. No fruity pebbles or Froot Loops for me! Gimme Dino-Bites with Marshmallows and Tootie Frooties in insane quantities.
Image source: pixieflip, phrawr
Hot dogs and baked beans. Dump can of beans in the pot and add hot dogs. Place over heat source until hot. You can make regular hotdogs if you have bread and eat the beans as a side or directly on top of the hotdogs. If you have no bread, eat as is. Delicious, cheap, and easy. It’s one of my favorite meals growing up, and I still make it when I don’t want to think too hard or spend much money but want a nice hot dinner that’s comforting.
Image source: Free-Government5162, jeffreyw
