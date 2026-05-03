Pom Klementieff: Bio And Career Highlights

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Pom Klementieff: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Pom Klementieff

May 3, 1986

Quebec City, Canada

40 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Pom Klementieff?

Pom Alexandra Klementieff is a French actress known for dynamic performances across action and drama. Her early life was marked by global movement due to her father’s diplomatic career, living in various countries before settling in France.

She achieved widespread recognition as Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, beginning with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Klementieff’s unique portrayal and physical commitment quickly made Mantis a fan favorite.

Early Life and Education

Born in Quebec City, Canada, to a Korean mother and a Russian-French father, Pom Klementieff spent her early years moving across Japan and the Ivory Coast before her family settled in France. After her father’s death and her mother’s illness, she was raised by her paternal uncle and aunt.

At 19, Klementieff began her acting journey at the Cours Florent drama school in Paris, having briefly studied law to appease her aunt. She quickly earned a scholarship for two years of free classes after winning a theater competition.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Pom Klementieff’s public life, including a relationship with French comedian and director Nicolas Bedos in 2011. She has since kept her personal dating life largely private in recent years.

Klementieff has no children, and she has not publicly confirmed another relationship since her earlier reported romance. She is currently reported to be single.

Career Highlights

Pom Klementieff solidified her presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her portrayal of Mantis, appearing in multiple films including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War. These roles brought her international acclaim and contributed to billions in global box office earnings for the franchise.

Expanding her action repertoire, Klementieff took on the formidable role of the assassin Paris in the Mission: Impossible series, showcasing her commitment to performing intense stunts. She is recognized for her martial arts training and skill, often integrating it into her characters.

To date, Klementieff has also garnered recognition for her work in independent films, demonstrating her versatility across diverse cinematic projects.

Signature Quote

“In everyday life, I use positive thoughts, sense of humor, Taekwondo, running, and yoga to make me stronger.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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