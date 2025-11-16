Hey Pandas, What Are Your Self-Care Tips? (Closed)

What do you do for yourself when you need a little bit of extra love?
#1
Learn to say NO to people. If you don’t feel like going out with friends you don’t need an excuse. Or if your boss asks you to do overtime and you dont feel up to it you can say NO.
#2
Buy an entire cake.
#3
Talk to yourself as you would talk to your friends. We are often much kinder to others than we are to ourselves. But we deserve the same kindness
#4
showering in the dark for as long as i want makes me feel a bit calmer
#5
listen to whatever playlist i think will help, so when i feel really sad i go to boywithuke,
#6
Mine would be to get out in nature.
If you don’t live in the country maybe a local park. Sit on a bench with your eyes closed feel the breeze on your skin. Hear the breeze rustling the leaves, birds singing, children playing even traffic rushing past on a nearby road. Smell the cut grass. Breath deeply and just take it all in and relax.
#7
This works for me when I’m anxious sometimes. If there are worries that won’t go away, Imagine a tree next to a stream. there are droplets on the tree. let the droplets with negative thoughts/feelings fall into the stream, with sounds if you would like. Let the ones with positive thoughts/feelings stay on the tree. zoom in on one of the droplets with your favourite thoughts or memories in it. You can do this multiple times as the sound of the droplets falling in the water alone may be soothing. I hope this helps. ;)
#8
I find writing anything down helps. Whatever’s bothering you or whatever it is that’s on your mind, scribble it down in a diary or on a scrap piece of paper, and then keep, hide, recycle or burn it, depending on contents of said document and liklihood of someone finding it.
#9
Sleep more. You can’t do anything useful if you’re running on 2 hours of sleep and an Among Us and BP addiction (learned that the hard way)
#10
Find a safe place- whether it’s a spot in your backyard, your favorite corner of a library, or even just your room. Personally, outside places work best for me, but everyone has different preferences. If you need some time to yourself, get a bag with a water bottle, a snack, headphones to listen to music, a book (or your phone for Youtube or BP, but try to stick to feel-good stuff- NO DOOMSCROLLING). Then, go to your safe space and let yourself be happy for a while, without listening to the voice in your head that tries to guilt you out of relaxing. That voice is dumb. You need time to yourself sometimes, and that’s ok.
#11
Get a long massage, it works
