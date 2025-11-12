I Use Polymer Clay To Create Autumn-Inspired Jewellery

My name is Janna Baranovska and I’m a polymer clay designer.
About four years ago I saw some photos of polymer clay jewellery online and was inspired. I started to research information about this material online and decided to try to make something. When I took the polymer clay into my hands I immediately liked it.Creating something from nothing with your own hands is a miracle. So when I take the clay into my hands, something new, which has never been part of reality before, is made and being part of that birth makes me feel like a real fairy.
Inspiration comes from everywhere, it can come suddenly from things that surround me or sometimes books and movies. Occasionally it comes from my customers, when they request jewellery based on things I’ve never seen before and never thought could be made into and worn as jewellery. It would confuse me at first but I now find it very interesting to figure out a way to make unusual jewellery really exclusive and unique.
When I first started to create with polymer clay I read and watched a lot of tutorials and tried all the well known techniques. Through that experience I found my style and I’m still learning and evolving it because I like to experiment and creating something really original. While my jewellery may not always attract the mass market customer, I hope to find more people who can appreciate the uniqueness of my creations.
More info: Etsy
#1
Image source: claycessories
#2
Image source: claycessories
#3
Image source: claycessories
#4
Image source: claycessories
#5
Image source: claycessories
#6
Image source: claycessories
#7
Image source: claycessories
#8
Image source: claycessories
#9
Image source: claycessories
#10
Image source: claycessories
#11
Image source: claycessories
#12
Image source: claycessories
#13
Image source: claycessories
#14
Image source: claycessories
#15
Image source: claycessories
#16
Image source: claycessories
#17
Image source: claycessories
#18
Image source: claycessories
#19
Image source: claycessories
#20
Image source: claycessories
#21
Image source: claycessories
#22
Image source: claycessories
#23
Image source: claycessories
#24
Image source: claycessories
#25
Image source: claycessories
#26
Image source: claycessories
#27
Image source: claycessories
#28
Image source: claycessories
#29
Image source: claycessories
#30
Image source: claycessories
#31
Image source: claycessories
#32
Image source: claycessories
