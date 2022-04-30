Halo: “Solace” Recap

Things are not going well for Master Chief, and it does feel as though things are going to get worse before they get better. In terms of his physical status, it would appear that taking himself to the brink of full systems failure was necessary to somehow bond with the artifact. But where Makee comes into this is bound to confuse a lot of fans who have not played the Halo games or read the books, but it is kind of obvious that she’s using John as much as she can while working the fact that he and she do share a similar trait. Right now though there are only a few people that appear to inspire trust, and Halsey isn’t one of them. There is a way to defend her actions, but it’s still so abhorrent that it’s tough to think that she’s in the right. It’s very evident that John no longer trusts her, and isn’t about to speak up for the doctor when she’s taken into custody and relieved of her duties for the time being. Of course, a lot of fans who know how this story goes knew that Halsey was going to have a way around those who were trying to kick her out.
The idea of morality in Halo is a transitory thing since the abduction of children and their subsequent abuse that was intended to give rise to the Spartan program is horrific, but the need for this to save humanity is hard to argue against. In many stories, it’s been seen that great sacrifice can produce great yields that help the human race to advance even if there’s a heavy price to be paid. This episode is giving a serious look into the implications of the Spartan program and what the costs are all about. But to say that Master Chief wasn’t too happy about learning that his parents were given a clone to raise that died prematurely, all so that Halsey could have her subjects for the Spartan program.
As easy as it is to dislike Halsey at this point, it still feels as though she might be one of the better characters in this story simply because she does have lofty ideals, but she’s willing to do a lot to see them realized. In a big sense though, her humanity is nearly gone, which is ironic since she’s adamant that her projects are meant to give humanity an edge when fighting the Covenant. Watching this show probably wouldn’t be the best way to find out what the story of Halo is all about, but it’s entertaining to see Master Chief slowly figure out how he’s been used for most of his life and how the UNSC has been complicit in keeping him around as a living weapon. Imagine thinking that you were doing a great deal of good and thought that everything was as it should be, only to realize that all of that was a lie. Telling Kai proved to be just as upsetting, but it’s fair to think that John and Kai will tell their fellow Spartans when it’s time, as was mentioned. In the meantime, keeping Makee on board the ship is a huge liability, but it’s also the way to find Halo as it would appear.
The final three episodes of the first season already feel as though they’re going to be lit since this revelation is something that a lot of people were hoping would happen. There is a thought that the reveal might stand out as a highlight, but hopefully, there will be a little less exposition and more action to come, since the story is still important, but the first episode made a lot of people think that this was going to be a hard-hitting series that was going to leave them breathless throughout the season. Some folks had an inkling that things might happen that would slow down the story after a while, especially since it was bound to be necessary to give a great deal of explanation as to what was happening and why. But so far it doesn’t feel as though anyone is fully turning their back on the series, though there have been plenty of criticisms.
One thing that needs to keep being pressed upon the fans is that the series wasn’t bound to be one hundred percent accurate to the games and books, since this isn’t typical for a lot of stories that were brought from other mediums. There are bound to be plenty of recognizable settings, characters, and situations that will be kept around to maintain the overall story, but there are plenty of changes to come no doubt. As of now, Halo is a popular story and is bound to, hopefully, continue to build throughout the rest of the season. What will come after is anyone’s guess, but there are plenty of expectations.