30 Unnecessary But Life-Changing Kitchen Tools These People Adore

Every tool in the kitchen has a purpose. But if you try to do everything with just one tool, you’ll either end up hurting yourself or butchering whatever meal you were trying to make. So it makes sense to invest a bit into your cooking inventory. It’s often only after we’ve used something that we realize just how much time and energy we can save.
One Reddit user, u/SuccessExtreme4373, recently shared what appliances have been making her life so much easier in the kitchen. She also asked the r/Cooking online community to share a bit about the kitchen tools they never thought they’d need but can’t live without anymore. We’ve collected some of the top posts that convince you to rethink your kitchen arsenal.
Bored Panda reached out to the author of the thread for a friendly chat, and she was kind enough to answer our questions and share her thoughts. You’ll find our interview with u/SuccessExtreme4373, who is very enthusiastic about home cooking, as you read on.
#1
Hand (immersion) blender with chopping bowl
tretower424 replied:
I LOVE the immersion blender! Especially when I need to break down or puree a soup. That I can now do that in the pot and not dirty up a Cuisinart or blender is magic to me. I appreciate it every single time I use it.
Image source: blulou13, Kampus Production
#2
I can’t believe I was 57 yo before I learned about pre cut flat parchment paper sheets…. I use them all the time. Just about anything that goes in the oven is sitting on parchment paper. Veggies, potatoes, cookies, macarons, melting cheese on sandwich. Total game changer. Makes clean up so much easier, non stick.
Image source: Jasper2006
#3
I can’t believe I went so many years forming cookies, falafel, meatballs, fillings for pierogis and other dumpling, etc without a cookie scoop.
citrus_sugar replied:
Restaurant secret for sure — I have them in all different sizes.
#4
(1) A digital scale, changed my baking game for the better! I now rarely use measuring cups, plus less dishes to wash.
(2) Sharpening stone has made my cheap knives razor sharp and much much more enjoyable to use.
Image source: GeneKnown, Gustavo Fring
#5
A stand mixer. It took me years to shell out for a Kitchenaid mini but I’m so glad I did. It’s much more convenient than using beaters and the dough hook is a lifesaver.
Image source: tomford306, Pavel Danilyuk
#6
I can’t believe I lived over 40 years without a knife sharpener. Truly, I was lost.
Image source: Obvious-Band-1149, David Jackmanson
#7
I don’t know if this counts as a tool but I ended up getting a le creuset for free (I know, lucky duck) and I’ve been using it basically daily since
Image source: nu24601, Becca Tapert
#8
I dismissed air fryers for a long time because I have a perfectly good convection oven, and considered them a gimmick.
But for *reasons* I ended up buying one, and I love it. It is just a convection oven, but it heats super fast without making the kitchen hot, and yields really good vegetables. I use it almost every day and love it.
Years ago my husband bought me a Zojirushi and I almost returned it because it seemed extravagant, and because I had no problem with rice in a pot on the stovetop, but I love it too.
The strawberry stemmer is a nice little gadget also.
And IDGAF if Alton Brown hates a single purpose kitchen tool. They make me happy.
Image source: joemondo, HS You
#9
high quality kitchen shears. great for cutting garnishes, flatbread/pizzas, meats, really anything. mainly i love not having to wash another cutting board
Image source: not_your_bartender, shraga kopstein
#10
Mortar and pestle, low tech, can really up your spice game when you crush them on the spot
Yaniji1923 replied:
Mine never leaves my counter. I only buy whole spices and grind them. It takes seconds to do once you get the hang of it. It’s WAY worth the effort to learn and use it.
Image source: MrBillyLotion, Karolina Grabowska
#11
Salad spinner. I use it every day.
Image source: bettertree8, Alan Levine
#12
A hand lemon juicer! I don’t know what else to call it… It looks like a big garlic press. ZILLION TIMES more practical than a stupid lemon juicer with ten parts. I use fresh squeezed lemon and lime juice all the time now when before I couldn’t be bothered. So on that front it’s worth it ten times over.
Image source: a_golden_horse
#13
Thermapen. I thought it cost too much for a thermometer. My husband offered to buy it for me as a gift.
It’s paid me back a zillion times over. I use it to make yogurt, bread, candy, custard, ice cream, etc.
Stella Parks recipes state what temperature doughs/batters should be so I use it for them. Stella Parks recipes also have instructions for if your kitchen is over 74 degrees Fahrenheit. I use it to test the air temperature.
It’s also handy in deciding if it’s too hot to bring the dog with us.
Image source: maccrogenoff, bfishadow
#14
Ooh also- my bread machine. I got it for $20 on Facebook marketplace and now I live a life of fresh naan, pizza dough, baguettes, sandwich loaves, cinnamon raisin bread… I know myself, I won’t spend time kneading these things, but I sure can toss them in the bread maker.
Image source: pedanticlawyer, Alpha
#15
Potato ricer. I don’t use it often, but you can make a big batch of mashed potatoes with the perfect texture in very little time.
Image source: fjiqrj239, Leslie Seaton
#16
Meat thermometer. Why did I spend years and years trying to guess when meat was done and then beating myself up when I was wrong? I dunno
Image source: ArtSchnurple, Josh Olalde
#17
It’s so simple but one of those dough cutters and I use it to scoop chopped veggies , clean my cutting board, and obvs cut dough. I don’t know how I lived without it.
Image source: bighundy, Felicity Tai
#18
Mandoline (with cut proof glove) I make a fair amount of pickles and that makes it easy!
Image source: olseninva, Keith Fahlgren
#19
A slotted fish spatula. Was never even on my radar for the first 20 years I lived/cooked alone. A few years ago a close friend (and chef) got me one and insisted that it’s life changing. Mf’er was right.
Blueprinty replied:
Yes!! I have about every kitchen tool known to man and this is my ‘desert island’ spatula. It’s not just for fish. It’s thin enough and wide enough and flexible enough to scoop up anything like cookies, roasted veggies, eggs, burgers — whatever.
Image source: TimToMakeTheDonuts, Ricky Singh
#20
My kitchen blow torch – I use it to toast marshmallows for hot chocolate, and to do an easy lemon curd and toasted meringue dessert. I’ve also used it for lighting candles when I can’t find a lighter/matches.
Image source: Ribbitygirl, Alex Lvrs
#21
Tiny prep bowls
Image source: Throwaway_accound69
#22
Microplane. I even have 2 of them now because I use them so often and I repaired the first one after it broke.
Image source: I_AM_VER_Y_SMRT, Didriks
#23
Tofu press. Yes, I could waste a ton of paper towel and make the Leaning Tower of Pisa of heavy things on top, but once I got the press, I’ll never go back!
Image source: shinysquirrel220701, Polina Tankilevitch
#24
Instant pot – mainly for chicken stock. I’ll never waste a chicken carcass again!
Image source: Known_Royal4356, ajay_suresh
#25
A funnel
Image source: ChickGizz
#26
In the realm of “technically unnecessary but super useful” – my pineapple corer/slicer and my Danish dough whisk.
I love fresh pineapple but hated dealing with the peel and core. Not anymore. Just chop off the top, and use the corer. I basically get a spiralized pineapple that I just cut into individual chunks.
And the dough whisk makes mixing thick batters/sticky doughs so much easier. Stuff doesn’t get stuck in it like it would in a balloon whisk and there’s practically no drag compared to using a wooden spoon or something.
Image source: spidergrrrl, midiman
#27
Pizza cutter. Little did I know how much we would eat some frozen pizza on busy nights..lol 🤣
Image source: Lady1nR3d421
#28
An olive oil dispenser I randomly picked up at kohl’s. It’s one of those little things that feels good to use.
Image source: Mattyweaves19
#29
Cherry pitter is also an olive pitter…
But one of the most basic tools is one of the most useful. A bench knife. Yes, useful when baking but also a great way to pick up diced food and slide it into the pan.
#30
Legit pepper grinder
Image source: invertedMSide
