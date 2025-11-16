Pokémon Quotes That Will Make You Want To Play The Games All Over Again

The number of successful franchises Japan donated to the world can’t even be counted on two hands. But there’s one in particular that really went over and conquered the hearts of kids and adults alike: Pokémon.
These creatures of all shapes and sizes have been around since 1996, but the newest generation of Pokémon gamers is just as excited as those who started playing back when Pokemon Red and Blue came out for Game Boy. Can you also remember the thrill and terror caused by the tower in Lavender Town? Hard to forget that creepy song.
But it’s not just the games. It was so successful to spawn tons of Pokémon manga, anime, and movies that contributed to expanding the story and enriching it with details and plotlines. And don’t get me started on the trading card game. I still have a collection of old gems in a box somewhere in my room.
When you think about it, it’s crazy how much these pocket monsters captured us. We ended up memorizing their stats and typical moves, their types, and the different evolutions of every single one of them. We debated which Pokémon starters were the greatest and whether it was better to start your adventure with a water, fire, or grass type. We dreamed about being trainers ourselves and catching those elusive legendaries like Mewtwo or Mew… We wanted to be like Ash Ketchum!
We know that Pokémon has been around for over 25 years, but we still can’t get over how amazing this universe is. That’s why we’ve gathered the best Pokémon quotes into one post! We tried to cover everything, from iconic Pokémon lines from various anime shows to great quotes from the Pokémon movies and games.
#1
“Living is using time given to you. You cannot recall lost time.” – N
#2
“There will always be someone better than you, and that’s okay.” — Ash Ketchum
#3
“Rejected… by the only girl I ever loved!” — Brock Harrison
#4
“There’s no sense in going out of your way to get somebody to like you.” — Ash Ketchum
#5
“Everybody makes a wrong turn once in a while.” — Ash Ketchum
#6
“So, this is my power… but what is my purpose?” — Mewtwo
#7
“Perhaps you are unique, a unique human. One of a kind.” — Mewtwo
#8
“Humans may have created me, but they will never enslave me. This cannot be my destiny.” — Mewtwo
#9
“Children are not just things that belong to their parents.” — Lillie
#10
“I hate water, especially wet water.” — Meowth
#11
“That’s okay, Brock, you’ll find lots of other girls to reject you.” — Ash Ketchum
#12
“It can be hard to find the right words.” — Ash Ketchum
#13
“Make your wonderful dream a reality, it will become your truth. If anyone can, it’s you.” — N
#14
“You see, sometimes friends have to go away, but a part of them stays behind with you.” — Ash Ketchum
#15
“That’s right, I am too weak to work, but a Pokémon battle isn’t work.” — Ash Ketchum
#16
“From now on, I swear I’ll never run away and leave my friends behind again. No more excuses.” — Ash Ketchum
#17
“A wildfire destroys everything in its path. It will be the same with your powers unless you learn to control them.” — Giovanni
#18
“You can’t expect to win every single battle, but love’s worth fighting for, and if you’re brave and courageous and never quit, you can come out a winner, just like me.” — Brock Harrison
#19
“If there is someone in this world who understands you, it feels like that person is right beside you. Even if you’re as far apart as the end of the land and top of the sky.” — Giallo
#20
“Physical wounds can be treated without much difficulty, but emotional wounds are not so easy to heal.” — N
#21
“I’m totally unprepared to deal with life’s realities.” — Meowth
#22
“The more wonderful the meeting, the sadder the parting.” — Looker
#23
“If you don’t struggle, you don’t improve.” — Ash Ketchum
#24
“There’s nothing you could ever do that would be pointless.” — Ash Ketchum
#25
“You can’t see them in the daylight, but the stars are always shining.” — Cynthia
#26
“Don’t you know that love is the most important thing in the whole world?” — Misty Williams
#27
“Reality can really bum you out…” — Ash Ketchum
#28
“With enemies like that, who needs friends?” — James
#29
“The important thing is not how long you live. It’s what you accomplish with your life.” — Grovyle
#30
“Take charge of your destiny.” — Rayquaza
#31
“Me, give up? No way!” — Ash Ketchum
#32
“I should have known there was something fishy about them besides the way they smell.” — Brock Harrison
#33
“We do have a lot in common. The same earth, the same air, the same sky. Maybe if we started looking at what’s the same, instead of looking at what’s different, well, who knows?” — Meowth
#34
“It’s you and me. I know it’s my destiny.” — Ash Ketchum
#35
“Sometimes I look at that psyducks face, and I get a headache.” — Misty Williams
#36
“The last time you cooked you wiped out eight of my nine lives.” — Meowth
#37
“Jiggly puff puff.” — Jigglypuff
#38
“So I am simply the end result of your experiment. What becomes of me now that your experiment is over?” — Mewtwo
#39
“Things aren’t always what they seem to be.” — Ash Ketchum
#40
“You can be anything you want to be.” — Ash Ketchum
#41
“Go seeking and you shall find.” — Ash Ketchum
#42
“The things about dreams… the bigger they are, the more worth it they are, and the more exciting!” — James
#43
“If that ends in a failure, you’ll still be left with something.” — Ash Ketchum
#44
“Their deep bond means it’ll happen precisely when necessary. That is Mega Evolution.” — Leon
#45
“Better today than yesterday, better tomorrow than today.” — Korrina
#46
“Even when we’re apart, we’re linked together. That link isn’t something that will ever break.” — Ash Ketchum
#47
“Is it hot in here or is it just you?” — Brock Harrison
#48
“This Larvitar needs time to warm up to people.” — Brock Harrison
#49
“A Caterpie may change into a Butterfree, but the heart that beats inside remains the same.” — Brock Harrison
#50
“Well, if you just try hard enough, things will work out. Won’t they?” — Ash Ketchum
#51
“Even If we don’t understand each other, that’s not a reason to reject each other. There are two sides to any argument. Is there one point of view that has all the answers? Give it some thought.” — Alder
#52
“I’ll decide my own rules.” — Mewtwo
#53
“It’s more important to master the cards you’re holding than to complain about the ones your opponent was dealt.” — Grimsley
#54
“Remember my super cool Rattata? My Rattata is different from regular Rattata. It’s like my Rattata is in the top percentage of all Rattata.” — Joey
#55
“They’re not here. Let’s ride the ferris wheel and see if we can spot them. I love ferris wheels… the circular motion… the mechanics… they’re like collections of elegant formulas.” — N
#56
“Wanna see what destruction looks like? Here it is in human form.” — Guzma
#57
“I may be bad and stupid, but I’m serious about Pokémon.” — NPC
#58
“Know yourself, know your adversary, and you hold the key to victory.” — Ash Ketchum
#59
“I wanna be the very best like no one ever was. To catch them is my real test; to train them is my cause.”
#60
“That’s progress. At least his mouth is working.” — Brock Harrison
#61
“Well ash ya snooze la lose, and you’re behind right from the start.” — Gary Oak
#62
“Man has plenty to learn from nature and Pokémon.” — Mr. Briney
#63
“You humans are a dangerous species. You brought me into your world with no purpose but to be your slave. But now, I have my own purpose. My storm will create my own world by destroying yours.” — Mewtwo
#64
“Don’t worry that pretty blue head of yours, I’ve got a plan.” — Meowth
#65
“Keep running and nothing can stop you.”
#66
“Now there’s our Pikachu! There’s our brat boy!” — Team Rocket
#67
“Stubbornly clinging onto your pride will only slow you down.” — Gary
#68
“I trust that if I don’t give up, my dreams will come true!” — Sophocles
#69
“You’re always trying your hardest, going at full power! So give it your full power till the very end!” — Ash Ketchum
#70
“Always remember the love of flowers and Pokémon in your hearts.” — Erika
#71
“You have to challenge the best to be the best.” — Ash Ketchum
#72
“Nobody in the whole world’s perfect all on their own. But by making up for each other’s flaws and supporting each other everybody gets to live life a little easier.” — Haruhi
#73
“Pikachu, our lucky star is shining today!” — Ash Ketchum
#74
“Do you always need a reason to help somebody?” — Ash Ketchum
#75
“We don’t have any money, but we’d be happy to work to pay for any damages.” — Misty Williams
#76
“I see now that the circumstances of one’s birth is irrelevant. It is what you do with the gift of life that determines who you are.” – Mewtwo
#77
“I don’t know. Just shut up and swim!” – Jessie of Team Rocket
#78
“That’s so sweet, it must be nice to have big brothers.” — Misty Williams
#79
“When I think about it, you, too, are all alone in the world.” – NPC
#80
“My face is reflected in the water. It’s a shining grin full of hope, or maybe it’s a look of somber silence struggling with fear…” – NPC
#81
“I like shorts! They’re comfy and easy to wear!” – Youngster
#82
“The strength to protect, huh? But what are you really protecting? A tomorrow that will only end up being worse than today?” — Lysandre
#83
“If I were to make bad puns when I’m supposed to be telling a joke, doesn’t it give people even more of an opportunity to tease me and start a funny back-and-forth?” – Elesa
#84
“What is this pressure I feel…? Something… is enraged?” – Cyrus
#85
“We just wasted this whole episode cheering for the good guys.” – James
#86
“I know we gotta grab some rare Pokémon for the boss… but it wouldn’t be such a bad idea if we grabbed a little bite to eat.” — Meowth
#87
“What!? Err… well… my name is Ann… Chovi.” – Misty Williams
#88
“Brock Harrison: This is perfect. That cliff is the perfect spot for our first meeting.”
“Ash Ketchum: Yeah, as soon as she sees you she can jump right off.”
#89
“When you have lemons, you make lemonade; and when you have rice, you make rice balls.” — Brock Harrison
#90
“If anybody’s out there, you can come out. And if you’re a monster or a ghost, you can stay where you are.” — Ash Ketchum
#91
“Err… my name is… Tom Ato!” – Ash Ketchum
#92
“Ash: It’s following Pikachu around like it’s a streaker or something.”
“Brock: Ash, you mean a STALKER!”
#93
“The human sacrificed himself to save the Pokemon. I pitted them against each other, but not until they set aside their differences did I see the true power they all share deep inside.” — Mewtwo
#94
“You were created by humans to obey humans. You could never be our equal.” – Giovanni
#95
“Human and Pokemon can *NEVER* be friends.” – Mewtwo
#96
“That cannot be. You said we were partners. We stood as equals.” – Mewtwo
#97
“The bond you share with your Pokemon is marvelous.” — Professor Oak
#98
“If I was a better Pokemon trainer, I’d stop making all these excuses.” — Ash Ketchum
#99
“They follow their hearts. That is what sets them apart, and will make them Pokémon Masters.” — Miranda
#100
“Cause I always play to win!” – Ash Ketchum
#101
“Behold my powers! I am the strongest Pokémon in the world. Stronger even than Mew.” — Mewtwo
#102
“I wasn’t born a Pokémon. I was created, and my creators have used and betrayed me! So, I stand alone!” – Mewtwo
#103
“These humans… they care nothing for me.” – Mewtwo
#104
“You are who you are, embrace it!”
#105
“No dream is too far-fetched.”
#106
“Stand by for battle!” – Paul
#107
“Acting alone can prove fatal.” — Gary
#108
“It’s teamwork that gave us victory. If you team up with someone unskilled simply out of friendship, they’ll only let you down. But even if your rivals with someone… if your goals align, you can still work together.” – Gary
#109
“You don’t know if there’ll be another chance. A chance at making your dream come true… you can’t just abandon that!” – Goh
#110
“Working towards your dream is so much fun! Sometimes things might not go too well, and you get depressed… but that just gives you so much more joy when you do succeed!” – Serena
#111
“Sometimes, kindness can be a cruelty.” – Gary
#112
“You might just become the eye of the storm that shakes the Hyper Class. No, even the Master Class.” – Volkner
#113
“Team Rocket blasting off at the speed of light!” — James
#114
“I know why you’re surprised. I look like all the other nurses, don’t I? My first cousin works in Pewter City, and my second cousin works in Viridian City. I think I’m the prettiest one, don’t you?” – Nurse Joy
#115
“Jessie: Team Rocket blasting off at the speed of light.”
“James: Surrender now or prepare to fight.”
“Meowth: Meowth. That’s right.”
#116
“I will show you that my love for my friends permeates every cell in my body.” – N
#117
“Oh our experiment isn’t over yet, it’s just beginning. Now the serious testing begins.” – Dr. Fuji
#118
“Oh! Corphish may be a strong pokemon but it has a lot to learn about team spirit.” — Ash Ketchum
#119
“Just when you give him a break, he has to be a nice guy, too.” — Misty Williams
#120
“Getting wrapped up in worries is bad for your body and spirit. That’s when you must short out your logic circuits and reboot your heart.” – Elesa
#121
“This brat’s tough. Tougher than I can put into words, and I know a lot of words.” – Galactic Grunt
#122
“If the Pokemon I liked were there, I’d go anywhere. That’s what a real trainer does.” – Ace Trainer Emma
#123
“Brock Harrison: I didn’t know Vikings still existed…”
“Ash Ketchum: They mostly live in Minnesota!”
#124
“And my name is Caesar Salad.” — Brock Harrison
#125
“Jessie: Where on Earth did he get that costume?”
“Meowth: Straight outta his closet.”
#126
“Ash, you just said you were too weak to work.” — Misty Williams
#127
“Pokemon aren’t meant to fight; Not like this. It’s useless. What can come out of it?” — Nurse Joy
#128
“We dreamed of creating the world’s strongest Pokémon, and we succeeded.” – Dr. Fuji
#129
“Never let your fire burn out.”
#130
“There is strength in numbers.”
#131
“Our Champion, you’ve gotta win this! Never forget you’re representing Alola. Everyone’s cheering for you! – Alola
#132
“Go for it, first-ever Champion of the Alola League!” — Samson Oak
#133
“His battles are impossible to predict. From the moment he entered the Championships, he raced his way up here in the blink of an eye. Competitor Satoshi, from Kanto!” – Commentator
#134
“Greninja and me… we’re always connected even if we’re apart.” — Ash Ketchum
#135
“Even if they’re far apart, the stronger their feelings are the closer they’re connected.” – Goh
#136
“Pokémon have really expanded his world.” – Sonia
#137
“The world’s greatest Pokémon Master is waiting for me! Let’s use our Pokémon to get to that island!” — Ash Ketchum
#138
“Misty Williams: The plan is working like you said it would Brock.”
“Brock Harrison: Right. Raichu evolved too fast and it never learned any of the speed attacks it can only learn in the Pikachu stage.”
#139
“Oh, I left my motorcycle at the front desk.” – Officer Jenny
#140
“I am the Flaming Moltres!” – James of Team Rocket
#141
“We hope to see you again!” – Nurse Joy
#142
“Let’s Go! Kneecaps!” – Youngster
#143
“I came when I heard you had beaten the Elite Four!” – Professor Oak
#144
“Hey, I know. I’ll use my trusty frying pan as a drying pan.” — Brock Harrison
#145
“Hey, how can we breathe underwater?” — James Of Team Rocket
#146
“This nurse Joy’s bangs are 1 cm longer than any other Joy in the country.” – Brock Harrison
#147
“Do you think we’ll get a bigger part in the next movie?” — Meowth
#148
“My name’s Oak! People call me the Pokémon Prof.” — Professor Oak
#149
“All is fair in love, war and Pokemon battles.”
#150
“I shall defeat you with all my might… Garchomp… Mega Shinka!” — Cynthia
#151
“Miss Cynthia! When I became the Champion, he’s the one who finished the battle! He’s (Haxorus) always giving me strength!” – Iris
#152
“Placing walls before us will only make us strike even harder!” – Lance
#153
“That’s just like Satoshi.” – Diantha
#154
“Bring home the win, Satoshi! In the Masters tournament!” – Kiawe & Gladion
#155
“I can feel it… our aura… linking everyone… Lucario! Gigantamax Aura Sphere!” — Ash Ketchum
#156
“Satoshi always surpasses anything we can imagine!” – Clemont
#157
“If we face each other earnestly, people and Pokémon can truly understand one another.” — Professor Sakuragi
#158
“My body is ready.” – Veteran Timeo on Victory Road
