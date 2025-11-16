127 Pokémon Puns That Are Positively Charming

Some pop culture phenomena are like shooting stars – one day all the kids are dabbing and fidget spinning; the next, it is all forgotten. However, there are also the iconic occurrences that are here to stay, have been with us for decades, and will be for aeons to come. While quite a few things fall under this category, it is time to honor the longevity of a franchise that saw the light of day in 1996 and came straight out of the wondrous cranium of Satoshi Tajiri. It was he who came up with these legendary fictional creatures, and it was his talent that made them so unbelievably popular. That’s right; we are talking about the phenomenon of Pokémon! And you know us and our way of honoring things and how much we like to dedicate our articles by using cool puns relevant to the topic. Thus, you will not be surprised to learn that this is our homage to Pokémon – a whole list of Pokémon puns!
Every one of the legendary bunch of monsters has its moment to shine here. So, expect to read about Pikachu, Ponyta, Bulbasaur, and all the rest of them in these clever puns. We also haven’t excluded the newer additions to the Pokémon team, so you’ll definitely find their names used in funny puns, too. All in all, it’s a well-rounded roster for Poké-heads and lovers of smart puns. And same as the adorable/fierce/unbeatable monsters, these wordplays are also hilarious/cute/intelligent, catering to the needs of every Pokémon fan in existence. At least, we very well hope so!
Go on, scroll down a bit further to open the Poké ball and release the hilarity! After you are done reading our selection of the best puns, make voting for the coolest ones your terminus. Also, do not forget to share this article with your friends – sharing is caring, after all!
#1
When you give money to an Eevee, it becomes a patreon.
#2
Where do Haunters like to water ski?
Lake Erie.
#3
Why was Hypno so energetic?
He wasn’t Drowzee anymore.
#4
What do you call Meowth’s reflection?
A copycat.
#5
If Cinderella was a Pokemon, she would be married to Prince Charmander.
#6
What Pokémon does Dracula like most?
Koffin.
#7
What does Ash say when he wants to date someone?
I choose you.
#8
One of the best books Pikachu loves to read is ‘The Catcher in the Raichu’.
#9
Which Pokémon could also be a pirate?
Arrrrrr-bok.
#10
Where did Brock take Nurse Joy for a date?
The PokeBall.
#11
When Bulbasaur accidentally hurt himself, he was Bulbasore.
#12
I wonder where these eggs come from?”
Ditto.
#13
What is a Pokémon fan’s favorite place to go in France?
Paras!
#14
When Beartic is south of the border, he loves to try the local bear-ittos.
#15
Pidgeot Jones’s Diary.
#16
Which Pokémon can tell you the future?
Pikahead.
#17
What do you call a Pokemon that wants to be a police officer?
Magic-cop!
#18
Are you a Hitmonlee?
Because your body is kickin’.
#19
Why can’t you blindfold a Pokemon?
Because it’s going to Pikachu!
#20
What do you call a storm of Pokemon?
A Pokemonsoon!
#21
As soon as Cobalion ate those clowns, he started to feel a little funny.
#22
What do you call a low-fat Pokémon?
Butterfree.
#23
What do you call a Weedle who does stunts on a motorcycle?
Weedle Knievel.
#24
My love for you burns like Charizard’s tail.
#25
Which Pokemon do soccer players like the most?
GOALduck.
#26
What type of Pokemon are Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Elvis be?
Legendary Pokemon.
#27
I asked my dad why a grown man would play Pokemon Go?
He said “Wynaut.”
#28
Whats the name of the Pokemon that traveled with Dorthy to Oz?
Totodile.
#29
Why did the Miltank cross the road?
To get to the udder side.
#30
What do you call a Pikachu that can fix computers?
Geek-achu.
#31
Why did the Squirtle cross the ocean?
To get to the other tide!
#32
How can pikachu make a baby laugh?
By playing pika-boo!
#33
A TV show that Pokemon is obsessed with is ‘Dancing With The Staryus’.
#34
When you give an Eevee a sandwich it evolves into a Luncheon.
#35
When the rains stop, Pokemon usually love to sing, “Ekans see clearly now, the rain has gone.”
#36
Puns about Cubone are usually humerus.
#37
If you are looking for an old Horsea, just search for him in the neigh-vy.
#38
A magical movie that all Pokemon love to watch is ‘The Charizard Of Oz.’
#39
A Wartotle loves shellebrating his birthday with his family.
#40
A tabletop game that all Pokemon love to play is ‘Barrel Of Pokemon-keys’.
#41
When Charizard was spending quality time with his wife, he lovingly told her, “My love for you burns like ember.”
#42
How’s he not on fire?
He’s already ash.
#43
Gourgeist’s favorite kids cereal has to be Boo-berries.
#44
When a Haunter gets a little too close to a camp fire they become a toasty ghosty.
#45
When the Haunter went on vacation, he dis not forget to send all of his friends a ghost-card.
#46
What college do Pokémon go to?
StarU.
#47
What’s F. Scott Fitzgerald’s most famous work?
The Great Gastly.
#48
One Flew Over The Mewtwo’s Nest.
#49
What did one Geodude say to the other Geodude?
Let’s rock!
#50
What do you call a Pokemon who can’t move very fast?
A Slow-poke.
#51
How do you get Pikachu on a bus?
Poke him on.
#52
What does a yellow Pokemon say before teleporting?
Abra-cadabra.
#53
Which sci-fi movie do Pokemon like the most?
Staryu Wars.
#54
What’s Wailmer’s favorite TV show?
Whale of Fortune.
#55
What did the judge say when a Skuntank came into the court?
Odor in the court!
#56
When I asked my mom why grown ups are playing ‘Pokemon Go’, she replied, “Wynaut?”
#57
When some Pokemon that I don’t even know asks for my number, I tell them, “But, I just Mewtwo.”
#58
When Pikachu felt sad, his friend told him “I am gonna Raichu a song to make you happy.”
#59
I wanted to catch a rare Pokemon while playing ‘Pokemon Go’, but then I decided to take azelf-ie instead.
#60
When Pikachu solved a riddle, his friend told him, “Raichu are.”
#61
If Charles Darwin would have written a book about Pokemon, it would be entitled, ‘The Eeevelution Of Pokemon’.
#62
When Pikachu was being a picky eater, Ash scolded him by saying, “You should not be so Pikachoosey about your food, Pikachu.”
#63
The Charmander figurine was so expensive that it literally burned a hole in my pocket.
#64
When Chikorita was prepared to get married to her beloved husband she said that strongly Bayleafs in love.
#65
When the Pokemon first fell in love with his wife, he told her, “I Shinx I love you.”
#66
When Ash had first met his wife, he told her, “You are such a great catch that I would use my Masterball on you.”
#67
When a Pokemon falls in love with another, he proposes to her by saying “If you be my Nidoqueen I will be your Nidoking.”
#68
When Brock got married, he lovingly told his wife, “You must be a rare candy because I can feel myself level up.”
#69
The only thing that is more amazing that a talking Metagross is a spelling bee.
#70
The only place that Haunters will buy their milk and eggs is at the ghost-ery store.
#71
The night mayor is the only Gastly that works in the local Town Hall.
#72
Wonder where a Primal Groudon can sit, basically anywhere they want to.
#73
If a Pokemon loses its tail, it simply takes a drive over to the re-tail store.
#74
An Italian Gourgeist’s will only eat spook-ghetti for dinner?
#75
The one Pokemon that you can count on always being in a good mood is the Happiny.
#76
If you ask a Snowy Castform what they like snacking on, they will usually answer a brrrrrrrrito.
#77
Prepare to be a-Mew-sed.
#78
Do you Bayleaf in life after love?
#79
Are you a Pikachu?
Because you are shockingly beautiful.
#80
What do you tell a stressed-out Pokémon?
“Kakuna Rattata!”
#81
You must be a Charmander.
Because you’re making me hot.
#82
Baby, I’m a Mismagius.
I’ll make all of your wildest dreams come true.
#83
You remind me of Deoxys.
You’re out of this world.
#84
What’s Pikachu’s favorite song?
The Hokey Pokemon.
#85
What does an electric-type Pokémon say when they get gassy while drinking milk?
I’m Zaptos intolerant!
#86
What Pokemon do people see in auctions?
Bidoof.
#87
What is the difference between Snorlax and a pillow?
One sleeps a lot and the other gets slept on a lot!
#88
How do you hit on a cute girl playing Pokemon Go?
Tell her “I’d like to Pikachu when you’re naked!”
#89
A Pokemon that likes to climb mountains while chewing gum is a Peak-a-chew.
#90
A Pokemon that drinks a lot of Hydrogen Peroxide is called a HO-OH.
#91
If you do not like funny Pokemon puns, I will just keep my Meowth shut.
#92
Students studying Pokemon are usually very good at getting things done on time because they make every Sekans count.
#93
All Pokemon hate confronting water Pokemon when they do something wrong. They keep Squirtling around the issue.
#94
What Pokemon Drinks Hydrogen Peroxide?
Ho-Oh.
#95
“I’ll use my frying pan… as a drying pan!”
#96
The only thing that is better than one Pikachu is PikaTwo.
#97
The Pokemon who likes to go camping and eat baked beans around the fire is Goldbeen.
#98
My sister brought Chaizard to our family barbecue.
#99
When Meowth wind up winning the dog show, it was considered to be a real cat-has-trophy.
#100
Lillipup says that her favorite kind of pizza is pup-eroni.
#101
The only way that you can keep Bilbasaur from charging is to take away all his credit cards.
#102
The reason that the Pikachu threw his wristwatch out the window was because he wanted to see if time could fly.
#103
Be warned, if you are in the shower, I might Pikachu.
So it’s not my fault if I see any Jigglypuffs.
#104
What do you call a scout that likes to chew gum while climbing Pikes Peak?
A Peak-A-Chewer!
#105
Are you a Flareon?
Because you’re a sexy fox.
#106
How can you tell a Pokemon likes baseball?
Every night he turns into a gol-bat.
#107
What appears over Ash’s head when he gets an idea?
A LightBulbasaur.
#108
What do you do when your Loudred evolves?
Buy more earplugs!
#109
The Pokémon trainer felt very sick.
He had a Koffin fit.
#110
I do not like long plants because they make me Ivysaur.
#111
A funny and legendary Pokemon is a-Mew-sing.
#112
A Wailord’s favorite food item to snack on is fish and ships.
#113
The secret agent Miltank was an amazing udder-cover agent.
#114
A Pokemon soup is incomplete without Groudons.
#115
Ghost type Pokemon always mistake Christmas for Halloween and end up making Gengarbread cookies in December.
#116
The best charismatic Pokemon in the Pokemon world are Charm-ander, Charm-aeleon.
#117
If you were to cross a snowman and Mew in the middle of the night, you would wind up with frost bite.
#118
Meowth was afraid of the big tree because of its bark.
#119
When you mix the drummer for the Beatles with an Australian Pokemon, you get a Dingo Starr.
#120
The only thing that Beeartic will eat for lunch is ice-burgers.
#121
Snover’s favorite shape has to be the ICE-osceles triangle.
#122
The best place to find Pokemon is to look when you lost those Pokemon.
#123
Slowpoke does not like to eat fast food because they simply can not catch it.
#124
If you are looking for a cheap Pokemon to own, the Snorunts live on ice.
#125
If you are wondering what time it is when the Yveltal takes your jacket, it’s time to get a new jacket.
#126
That Pokemon cannot win the marathon competition because it is a slow-poke!
#127
Desperately Seaking Susan.
