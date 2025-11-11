Surreal Tattoos By This Belarussian Artist Will Make You Want To Get Inked

by

When French artists George Seurat and Paul Signac invented pointillism in 1886, they probably never expected that the style would one day be applied to tattoo designs. But that’s precisely what tattoo artist Ilya Brezinski is doing, and the technique’s originators are sure to approve of his beautiful tattoos.

Based in St Petersburg, Russia, the Belarussian tattoo artist and illustrator specializes in dotwork and blackwork body art. His tattoo ideas often have a surreal, almost Dali-esque quality to them, and the use of dotwork creates an almost 3D shading effect that isn’t possible with other tattoo techniques. His unique tattoos are predominantly monochrome, and the simple use of color makes his artwork even more striking. Brezinski has amassed almost 50k followers on Instagram, and it’s easy to see why when you look at the cool tattoos below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook (h/t: ufunk)

