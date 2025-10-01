“Think You’re A Language Expert?”: Prove It By Matching 30 Borrowed Words To Their Real Roots

Did you know that the English word “cookie” is not so English?

English borrowed a lot of words from other languages. “Shampoo,” “piano,” “tattoo” – none of them began as English, but now we use them all the time. Some words came through trade, some through travel, and others stayed just because people liked using them.

Languages are constantly changing and mixing together. So, it’s fun to go back and see where these common words came from.

In this quiz, you’ll get 30 loanwords that we use every day. All you have to do is guess which language they came from.

Let’s see how many you know! 🌍

Image credits: Pixabay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
