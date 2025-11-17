I Create Minimal Illustrations Featuring Cats Blended Into Landscapes And Other Scenes (40 New Pics)

My name is Lim Heng Swee, and I’m a self-taught illustrator from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Cats, for me, are very mysterious animals. I like their personalities, which are always curious, calm, and relaxed. I always feel soothed when observing their postures, and I found that the curves of cats can perfectly blend into natural landscape scenes.

I feel the calmness while creating these illustrations and hope you too will discover their secret knowledge of life.

I’ve also released a book called “Catffirmations”, which you can purchase here

More info: Instagram | ilovedoodle.com | society6.com | Etsy

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

