I Create Minimal Illustrations Featuring Cats Blended Into Landscapes And Other Scenes (40 New Pics)

My name is Lim Heng Swee, and I’m a self-taught illustrator from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Cats, for me, are very mysterious animals. I like their personalities, which are always curious, calm, and relaxed. I always feel soothed when observing their postures, and I found that the curves of cats can perfectly blend into natural landscape scenes.
I feel the calmness while creating these illustrations and hope you too will discover their secret knowledge of life.
I’ve also released a book called “Catffirmations”, which you can purchase here.
More info: Instagram | ilovedoodle.com | society6.com | Etsy
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us