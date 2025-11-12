115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can’t Believe Exist

by

Gender has been a hotly debated topic for some time now. For some people this is great, in-depth discussions about the injustices and societal imbalances caused by outdated gender norms are long overdue. For others it is unnecessary, virtue-signaling nonsense that gets in the way of more pressing issues. If you have any doubts about gender, just look inside your pants and carry on with your life.

Of course this is overly simplistic. But no matter where you stand on the myriad opinions and debates swirling around on the subject of gender, you can have a laugh at this list compiled by Bored Panda. Because companies and their marketing departments have been manipulating us for years, playing on our insecurities and ill-conceived notions of gender stereotypes to make a quick buck, we compiled a list of the most transparent, ridiculous examples for your viewing pleasure.

From man-pickles, to examples of identical products, except for one being pink and more expensive just… because, this list will leave you wondering why all this is necessary in this day and age. Scroll down to check it out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!

#1 Knitting Is Only Manly If It’s Done On Horseback. What?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Natalia Wilson

#2 My Superhero Loving 7-Year-Old Daughter Not Impressed When She Spotted This Sign In Tesco Today

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: karlou

#3 Books In Harrods Children’s Section

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: MrPauloneill

#4 I Forgot That Men And Women Didn’t Have The Same Kind Of Teeth

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: seungchueol

#5 When Your Masculinity Is Too Fragile But You Want A Bath Bomb

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: tbhjuststop

#6 Can’t Believe That I Could Hold This Chip Bag With My Little Woman Hands

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: moseby

#7 Ah, The Classic Gender Binary: Men And Shoes

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: guitarizt

#8 Are You A Boy Or An Apricot

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Lots42

#9 Bronut – Because Snacks Are Such A Girly Thing Usually

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: pixenz

#10 Whoever Approved This Needs To Sit Down And Look At Their Life Choices

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: ophelilol

#11 Gift Guide For Who Exactly?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: hellocontrol

#12 Is Your Gender Girly Girl Or North American

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: glutenfreelofi

#13 What?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: riseofthecommonwoodpile

#14 As seen at NYU Bookstore

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: NameWithNumber

#15 Alright, We Really Need To Draw The Line At Gendering Poop

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: pilotbacon

#16 Man Size Kleenex For My Male Tears

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: masculinityissofragile

#17 This Week In Unnecessarily Gendered Products

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: gothwhores

#18 Tiny And Breakable, Like Men’s Ego

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: masculinityissofragile

#19 Because Women Can’t Handle A Full Box Of 100?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: xhable

#20 Good Thing There Are Man Candles. I Couldn’t Illuminate My House Without Crushing My Fragile Masculinity Otherwise

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: weemadando

#21 I Have Absolutely No Idea What This Means

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: voellig

#22 Today In The Unnecessarily Gendered Products: The Earth

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: sexydeathtime

#23 I Tried Women’s Earplugs From Walgreens, But I Could Still Hear My Own Sobbing. One Star

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: soliyou

#24 Today In “Infuriatingly Gendered”

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Sparkwoodn21

#25 O Rly?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: alexandratweten

#26 Really? Gendered Coat Hangers? Totally Unnecessary

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: quitekate

#27 Even On The Pink Plane The Pilot Was A Boy

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: ohjswif

#28 Finally

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: thekinkykinkycrow

#29 Q-Tips (Not A Gendered Product At All) Made To Look Masculine & Even Calls It A Tool To Make It Not Feminine

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: raychle1bernoth

#30 They’re Exactly The Same

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: WaffleFoxes

#31 I Guess Gendered Batteries Are A Thing Now?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Tsudlexip

#32 Is It Safe To Feed This To My Male Dog?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: wethechampyons

#33 These Gendered Pickles Though

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: patsbin

#34 Dude Wipes For Dudes

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Dayno000

#35 Mom, Why Does It Say For Girls?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: abijenks111

#36 I Heard If You Use The “Wrong One” Your Body Switches Sex Of Its Own Accord

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: rubylhlove

#37 Make Sure You Don’t Accidentally Have A Woman-Birthday

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: TheMightyShrub

#38 Pointlessly Gendered Products Are Never Even Semi Decent Quality

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Funky_Ducky

#39 Man, Do You Need To Get That Excess Pet Hair And Fluff Off You? Then You Need The Man’s Lint Roller. The Only Difference? The Color Of The First Sheet To Stop It Sticking

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: filmgeekgem

#40 Little Girl’s Beautician Outfit, Little Boy’s Doctor’s Outfit

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: bethanyusher

#41 My 5-Year-Old Boy Really Wants A Secret Diary But All Of Them Are Pink And Full Of Princesses And Puppies. Letting Boys And Girls Down Again. Why Can’t It Just Be A Diary?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: gwened02

#42 No Pink Champions Allowed

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: MegatronThermos

#43 Wine In A Can, For Men

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: phridoo

#44 Girly Tape

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Lialice

#45 Girl Wipes And Boy Wipes With Bonus Pointless Gendering – Same Baby In Both Pics

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: juliefairey

#46 Tweeze Like A Man

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: legs_5_dayz

#47 Gender-Specific Eggs For Children

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Natalie Roshauw

#48 Men Can Get In Cast Iron Cooking Too!

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: midwestmidlevelexec

#49 Hope The Manly, Cheaper Red Ones Will Fit My Little Lady Ears

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: elainelainex

#50 Nope, Not Prophylactics, But Gendered Chewing Gum. Sent By My Friend In Turkey

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: stockystockat

#51 Man Yoghurt

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: vandergrapes

#52 Careful Now. Don’t Want To Hurt Your Delicate Lady-Teeth On This Manly Brush

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Aceshigher

#53 Nail Clippers For Men

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: e1iza

#54 I Thought Stocks & Bonds Were Unisex. I’ve Been Doing It Wrong All This Time

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: IrisHopp

#55 Did Someone Say “Pointlessly Gendered”?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: somecallmenonny

#56 If Your ABC’s Weren’t Gendered, You Learned Them Wrong

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Dewbi

#57 I’m Trail Mixed Up About What The Difference Is

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: i-r-elle

#58 Beautifully Smooth Pen For Her

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: nyelarebirthart

#59 Literally Can’t Find A Gender-Neutral B-Day Card

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Ali_Rodney

#60 Thank Goodness Coles Stock Pink Ladies Work Gloves! Imagine What Would Happen If Ladies Had To Wear Blue Like Men

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: theatrebel

#61 I’ve Been Trying To Cut With A Man Knife

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: dr.nykki

#62 Girls Refuse To Be Safe Unless Glitter Is Involved

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: notthevaledictorian

#63 Because Manly Men Deserve Clean Hands Too

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: kimpressive

#64 Boys Get Monsters And Girls Get Flowers. They’re The Same Damn Beads

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: derycklafortune

#65 ‘Ladies Only’ Credit Card. I Don’t Get It, But It Does Come In Rose Gold

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: megan.welker

#66 Hero Laundry Detergent At Target. Built For Men

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: puttysan

#67 What Could Possibly Be In One Of Those That Couldn’t Be Played With By Any Child?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: purekatherine

#68 My Sponge Didn’t Feel Motherly Enough

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: jehsingnyct

#69 Can’t Have A Woman Testing And Approving My Dip!

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Funky_Ducky

#70 Origami Needs A Gender

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: unnecessarygender

#71 Your Anti-Chafing Stuff Needs To Be Gendered Why?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: tararobertson

#72 Thanks, Lipton. I Didn’t Know I Needed Gender Specific Tea In A Pink Wrapper!

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: ldills

#73 Cause Apparently You Gotta Start When They’re Young

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: geekiomaximus

#74 Gendered Sprinkles, From A Supermarket In New Zealand

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: unnecessarilygenderedproducts.tumblr.com

#75 Another Submission For “Infuriatingly Gendered”

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: proximaparada

#76 Starting The Gendered Socialization Early Is Clever – It Makes Future Relationships Easier And Gender Inequality More Palatable

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: mettecr

#77 I’m In Bolivia At The Moment, Where They Sell Water Geared Specifically Towards Women – It’s Not Flavoured Or Altered In Any Way, Just Plain Old Water In A Pink Bottle

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: unnecessarilygenderedproducts.tumblr.com

#78 Muesli (Granola) Bar For The Ladies

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: whateverislovely

#79 These Coca-Cola Products Seem Oddly Gendered

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: calciumimaged

#80 Manwasher

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: wordgeeksez

#81 A Real Man’s Dish Soap

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: staplednipples

#82 I Wonder If The Demons It Summons Are Also Pink

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: TheExistentialArtist

#83 I Always Thought The Holy Word Of God Needed To Be More Pink And Frilly

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: oshaboy

#84 No Strawberry For Men!

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Moonshoescamillo

#85 Sudoku Is Just Too Manly

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: goodies226

#86 Today In “Unnecessarily Gendered Items”

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: KaonashiIV

#87 Not Only Are These Unnecessarily Gendered, The Pink One Costs More

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: jedifromgallifrey

#88 At CVS, I Didn’t See Any Women’s Handkerchiefs

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: random_dwarf

#89 Gendered Baby Rattles

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Amanda G.

#90 Wait, Girls Can Use Tools Also?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: christineanntempleton

#91 “Train Driver” And “Cupcake” Child Harnesses

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: qaoileann!

#92 Today In Unnecessarily Gendered

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Marxist_Saren

#93 This Hotel Has Different Toothbrushes For Different Genders

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Nimezs

#94 I Don’t Even Know What To Say

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: dmendelson

#95 Finally! I Don’t Want Girly Dry Clothes

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Planenteer

#96 There’s No Man Option, Presumably So Women Won’t Get Confused Pre-Snax

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: themanton

#97 So Masculine That They’re The Reason You Can’t Bring Any On Airplanes Anymore

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: ThunderousApache

#98 Are We Still Doing The Unnecessarily Gendered Thing? Because My Sister Sent Me This Ridiculousness

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: pamplemousserose

#99 Men’s And Ladies’ Hip Flasks. I’m Sure You Can All Figure Out Which One Is Pink And Sparkly And More Expensive Without Even Looking

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: wolololololo2

#100 I Spent Years Lusting After My Boyfriend’s Manly Endives Before Diva Finally Made These Ones I Can Eat

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

#101 Doctor Playset. The Exact Same Toys In 2 Colours. They Needed To Point Out Pink/Purple Is For Girls And Yellow/Red/Blue Is For Boys

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Muckl3t

#102 Pointlessly Gendered Wrist Support

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

#103 Why Does The Duct Tape With The Ladies On It Cost Less? Who Knows!

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

#104 Driving School Only For Women

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: EkkoBandit

#105 Best Foods For Men

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: derekb_smith

#106 Found Today While Shopping. Men=Unisex And Women=Petite

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: MCsociology

#107 This Seems Fair And Legitimate

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: caro_hamilton

#108 Whats Going To Happen To Me Because I Bought The Regular Protein And Not The Women’s Protein?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: witchhat

#109 Because God Forbid You Dented Your Masculinity By Buying Women’s Shampoo

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: chorizo92

#110 It’s A Drum Kit. Is This Really Necessary?

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: Biggreenbooks

#111 In A Female Voice: “Oh My God! I’ve Been Waiting For Them To Make Keyboards For Women! Now I Can Finally Type!”

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: isapolymath

#112 This Week On Unnecessarily Gendered Items Found In York: Bookmarks

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: ForbachJolras

#113 Separate Classes Are Necessary Because We Are So Delicate

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: katiexkadunc

#114 It’s Just Glue

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: poffare

#115 Pointlessly Gendered Toothbrushes

115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can&#8217;t Believe Exist

Image source: linjaaho

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Coworker Gave Us Tickets To His Wife’s Performance And Now We Have To Pay $360?!”
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
69 Unexpected Stories Showing How A Bad Day Turned Into A Life-Changing One
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2025
26 Dogs Hugging Their Humans
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Bosch Legacy: Examining Maddie’s Arc in the Spinoff Series
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2024
We Wrote Limericks About Cities Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
24 Things Nobody Does Better than Donald Trump
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.