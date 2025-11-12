115 Pointlessly Gendered Products That We Can’t Believe Exist

Gender has been a hotly debated topic for some time now. For some people this is great, in-depth discussions about the injustices and societal imbalances caused by outdated gender norms are long overdue. For others it is unnecessary, virtue-signaling nonsense that gets in the way of more pressing issues. If you have any doubts about gender, just look inside your pants and carry on with your life.
Of course this is overly simplistic. But no matter where you stand on the myriad opinions and debates swirling around on the subject of gender, you can have a laugh at this list compiled by Bored Panda. Because companies and their marketing departments have been manipulating us for years, playing on our insecurities and ill-conceived notions of gender stereotypes to make a quick buck, we compiled a list of the most transparent, ridiculous examples for your viewing pleasure.
From man-pickles, to examples of identical products, except for one being pink and more expensive just… because, this list will leave you wondering why all this is necessary in this day and age. Scroll down to check it out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!
#1 Knitting Is Only Manly If It’s Done On Horseback. What?
Image source: Natalia Wilson
#2 My Superhero Loving 7-Year-Old Daughter Not Impressed When She Spotted This Sign In Tesco Today
Image source: karlou
#3 Books In Harrods Children’s Section
Image source: MrPauloneill
#4 I Forgot That Men And Women Didn’t Have The Same Kind Of Teeth
Image source: seungchueol
#5 When Your Masculinity Is Too Fragile But You Want A Bath Bomb
Image source: tbhjuststop
#6 Can’t Believe That I Could Hold This Chip Bag With My Little Woman Hands
Image source: moseby
#7 Ah, The Classic Gender Binary: Men And Shoes
Image source: guitarizt
#8 Are You A Boy Or An Apricot
Image source: Lots42
#9 Bronut – Because Snacks Are Such A Girly Thing Usually
Image source: pixenz
#10 Whoever Approved This Needs To Sit Down And Look At Their Life Choices
Image source: ophelilol
#11 Gift Guide For Who Exactly?
Image source: hellocontrol
#12 Is Your Gender Girly Girl Or North American
Image source: glutenfreelofi
#13 What?
Image source: riseofthecommonwoodpile
#14 As seen at NYU Bookstore
Image source: NameWithNumber
#15 Alright, We Really Need To Draw The Line At Gendering Poop
Image source: pilotbacon
#16 Man Size Kleenex For My Male Tears
Image source: masculinityissofragile
#17 This Week In Unnecessarily Gendered Products
Image source: gothwhores
#18 Tiny And Breakable, Like Men’s Ego
Image source: masculinityissofragile
#19 Because Women Can’t Handle A Full Box Of 100?
Image source: xhable
#20 Good Thing There Are Man Candles. I Couldn’t Illuminate My House Without Crushing My Fragile Masculinity Otherwise
Image source: weemadando
#21 I Have Absolutely No Idea What This Means
Image source: voellig
#22 Today In The Unnecessarily Gendered Products: The Earth
Image source: sexydeathtime
#23 I Tried Women’s Earplugs From Walgreens, But I Could Still Hear My Own Sobbing. One Star
Image source: soliyou
#24 Today In “Infuriatingly Gendered”
Image source: Sparkwoodn21
#25 O Rly?
Image source: alexandratweten
#26 Really? Gendered Coat Hangers? Totally Unnecessary
Image source: quitekate
#27 Even On The Pink Plane The Pilot Was A Boy
Image source: ohjswif
#28 Finally
Image source: thekinkykinkycrow
#29 Q-Tips (Not A Gendered Product At All) Made To Look Masculine & Even Calls It A Tool To Make It Not Feminine
Image source: raychle1bernoth
#30 They’re Exactly The Same
Image source: WaffleFoxes
#31 I Guess Gendered Batteries Are A Thing Now?
Image source: Tsudlexip
#32 Is It Safe To Feed This To My Male Dog?
Image source: wethechampyons
#33 These Gendered Pickles Though
Image source: patsbin
#34 Dude Wipes For Dudes
Image source: Dayno000
#35 Mom, Why Does It Say For Girls?
Image source: abijenks111
#36 I Heard If You Use The “Wrong One” Your Body Switches Sex Of Its Own Accord
Image source: rubylhlove
#37 Make Sure You Don’t Accidentally Have A Woman-Birthday
Image source: TheMightyShrub
#38 Pointlessly Gendered Products Are Never Even Semi Decent Quality
Image source: Funky_Ducky
#39 Man, Do You Need To Get That Excess Pet Hair And Fluff Off You? Then You Need The Man’s Lint Roller. The Only Difference? The Color Of The First Sheet To Stop It Sticking
Image source: filmgeekgem
#40 Little Girl’s Beautician Outfit, Little Boy’s Doctor’s Outfit
Image source: bethanyusher
#41 My 5-Year-Old Boy Really Wants A Secret Diary But All Of Them Are Pink And Full Of Princesses And Puppies. Letting Boys And Girls Down Again. Why Can’t It Just Be A Diary?
Image source: gwened02
#42 No Pink Champions Allowed
Image source: MegatronThermos
#43 Wine In A Can, For Men
Image source: phridoo
#44 Girly Tape
Image source: Lialice
#45 Girl Wipes And Boy Wipes With Bonus Pointless Gendering – Same Baby In Both Pics
Image source: juliefairey
#46 Tweeze Like A Man
Image source: legs_5_dayz
#47 Gender-Specific Eggs For Children
Image source: Natalie Roshauw
#48 Men Can Get In Cast Iron Cooking Too!
Image source: midwestmidlevelexec
#49 Hope The Manly, Cheaper Red Ones Will Fit My Little Lady Ears
Image source: elainelainex
#50 Nope, Not Prophylactics, But Gendered Chewing Gum. Sent By My Friend In Turkey
Image source: stockystockat
#51 Man Yoghurt
Image source: vandergrapes
#52 Careful Now. Don’t Want To Hurt Your Delicate Lady-Teeth On This Manly Brush
Image source: Aceshigher
#53 Nail Clippers For Men
Image source: e1iza
#54 I Thought Stocks & Bonds Were Unisex. I’ve Been Doing It Wrong All This Time
Image source: IrisHopp
#55 Did Someone Say “Pointlessly Gendered”?
Image source: somecallmenonny
#56 If Your ABC’s Weren’t Gendered, You Learned Them Wrong
Image source: Dewbi
#57 I’m Trail Mixed Up About What The Difference Is
Image source: i-r-elle
#58 Beautifully Smooth Pen For Her
Image source: nyelarebirthart
#59 Literally Can’t Find A Gender-Neutral B-Day Card
Image source: Ali_Rodney
#60 Thank Goodness Coles Stock Pink Ladies Work Gloves! Imagine What Would Happen If Ladies Had To Wear Blue Like Men
Image source: theatrebel
#61 I’ve Been Trying To Cut With A Man Knife
Image source: dr.nykki
#62 Girls Refuse To Be Safe Unless Glitter Is Involved
Image source: notthevaledictorian
#63 Because Manly Men Deserve Clean Hands Too
Image source: kimpressive
#64 Boys Get Monsters And Girls Get Flowers. They’re The Same Damn Beads
Image source: derycklafortune
#65 ‘Ladies Only’ Credit Card. I Don’t Get It, But It Does Come In Rose Gold
Image source: megan.welker
#66 Hero Laundry Detergent At Target. Built For Men
Image source: puttysan
#67 What Could Possibly Be In One Of Those That Couldn’t Be Played With By Any Child?
Image source: purekatherine
#68 My Sponge Didn’t Feel Motherly Enough
Image source: jehsingnyct
#69 Can’t Have A Woman Testing And Approving My Dip!
Image source: Funky_Ducky
#70 Origami Needs A Gender
Image source: unnecessarygender
#71 Your Anti-Chafing Stuff Needs To Be Gendered Why?
Image source: tararobertson
#72 Thanks, Lipton. I Didn’t Know I Needed Gender Specific Tea In A Pink Wrapper!
Image source: ldills
#73 Cause Apparently You Gotta Start When They’re Young
Image source: geekiomaximus
#74 Gendered Sprinkles, From A Supermarket In New Zealand
Image source: unnecessarilygenderedproducts.tumblr.com
#75 Another Submission For “Infuriatingly Gendered”
Image source: proximaparada
#76 Starting The Gendered Socialization Early Is Clever – It Makes Future Relationships Easier And Gender Inequality More Palatable
Image source: mettecr
#77 I’m In Bolivia At The Moment, Where They Sell Water Geared Specifically Towards Women – It’s Not Flavoured Or Altered In Any Way, Just Plain Old Water In A Pink Bottle
Image source: unnecessarilygenderedproducts.tumblr.com
#78 Muesli (Granola) Bar For The Ladies
Image source: whateverislovely
#79 These Coca-Cola Products Seem Oddly Gendered
Image source: calciumimaged
#80 Manwasher
Image source: wordgeeksez
#81 A Real Man’s Dish Soap
Image source: staplednipples
#82 I Wonder If The Demons It Summons Are Also Pink
Image source: TheExistentialArtist
#83 I Always Thought The Holy Word Of God Needed To Be More Pink And Frilly
Image source: oshaboy
#84 No Strawberry For Men!
Image source: Moonshoescamillo
#85 Sudoku Is Just Too Manly
Image source: goodies226
#86 Today In “Unnecessarily Gendered Items”
Image source: KaonashiIV
#87 Not Only Are These Unnecessarily Gendered, The Pink One Costs More
Image source: jedifromgallifrey
#88 At CVS, I Didn’t See Any Women’s Handkerchiefs
Image source: random_dwarf
#89 Gendered Baby Rattles
Image source: Amanda G.
#90 Wait, Girls Can Use Tools Also?
Image source: christineanntempleton
#91 “Train Driver” And “Cupcake” Child Harnesses
Image source: qaoileann!
#92 Today In Unnecessarily Gendered
Image source: Marxist_Saren
#93 This Hotel Has Different Toothbrushes For Different Genders
Image source: Nimezs
#94 I Don’t Even Know What To Say
Image source: dmendelson
#95 Finally! I Don’t Want Girly Dry Clothes
Image source: Planenteer
#96 There’s No Man Option, Presumably So Women Won’t Get Confused Pre-Snax
Image source: themanton
#97 So Masculine That They’re The Reason You Can’t Bring Any On Airplanes Anymore
Image source: ThunderousApache
#98 Are We Still Doing The Unnecessarily Gendered Thing? Because My Sister Sent Me This Ridiculousness
Image source: pamplemousserose
#99 Men’s And Ladies’ Hip Flasks. I’m Sure You Can All Figure Out Which One Is Pink And Sparkly And More Expensive Without Even Looking
Image source: wolololololo2
#100 I Spent Years Lusting After My Boyfriend’s Manly Endives Before Diva Finally Made These Ones I Can Eat
#101 Doctor Playset. The Exact Same Toys In 2 Colours. They Needed To Point Out Pink/Purple Is For Girls And Yellow/Red/Blue Is For Boys
Image source: Muckl3t
#102 Pointlessly Gendered Wrist Support
#103 Why Does The Duct Tape With The Ladies On It Cost Less? Who Knows!
#104 Driving School Only For Women
Image source: EkkoBandit
#105 Best Foods For Men
Image source: derekb_smith
#106 Found Today While Shopping. Men=Unisex And Women=Petite
Image source: MCsociology
#107 This Seems Fair And Legitimate
Image source: caro_hamilton
#108 Whats Going To Happen To Me Because I Bought The Regular Protein And Not The Women’s Protein?
Image source: witchhat
#109 Because God Forbid You Dented Your Masculinity By Buying Women’s Shampoo
Image source: chorizo92
#110 It’s A Drum Kit. Is This Really Necessary?
Image source: Biggreenbooks
#111 In A Female Voice: “Oh My God! I’ve Been Waiting For Them To Make Keyboards For Women! Now I Can Finally Type!”
Image source: isapolymath
#112 This Week On Unnecessarily Gendered Items Found In York: Bookmarks
Image source: ForbachJolras
#113 Separate Classes Are Necessary Because We Are So Delicate
Image source: katiexkadunc
#114 It’s Just Glue
Image source: poffare
#115 Pointlessly Gendered Toothbrushes
Image source: linjaaho
