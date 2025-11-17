7-Year-Old Boy Goes Face-To-Face With A Bear, Gets Saved By A Brave Neighbor

Imagine being a child, riding your trusty scooter in the wilds of Canada, and suddenly finding yourself face-to-face with a formidable black bear.
This is the tale of seven-year-old Huxley, who, in broad daylight, fearlessly faced off with a black bear that had found its way into his neighborhood in British Columbia, western Canada.
Image credits: Inside Edition
Video footage shows the wild beast approaching the boy. Keeping a calm attitude, Huxley stared the bear down and never took his eyes off it.
Fortunately, the young hero received a little help from a neighbor, who witnessed the situation and stepped in to aid the boy.
The boy, who resides in the Canadian province of British Columbia, got into a stare-down with the wild beast
Image credits: Inside Edition
Huxley’s neighbor can be seen coming close to the animal with his arms raised high, forcing it to run towards a car. He continued to pursue the bear until it fled away.
When confronted with a bear, wildlife experts recommend making yourself look as big as possible by waving your arms, just like this man did. This helps to appear more powerful and scare off the beast.
It’s also advised to move slowly and sideways and, above all, avoid running (the bear will outrun you!).
Residents of the B.C city of Prince George have recently encountered numerous black bears, CBC Canada has reported. The animals are seen wandering into people’s backyards or front porches, or crossing busy highways in the middle of the day.
Fortunately, a neighbor stepped in just in time to help, raising his arms to spook the animal
Image credits: Inside Edition
What used to be a rare sighting has now become a “daily occurrence,” a resident said. The area is full of greenbelts and is surrounded by forests.
According to Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management, bears tend to come to the city due to droughts affecting different parts of the area. Desperate to eat, the animals look for people’s fresh fruit trees as an alternative food source.
She also lists the increased development of green spaces in the city over the past few years, which has former wildlife spaces turned into new homes and offices, as an additional factor.
The black bear then moved towards a vehicle, leaving the boy unharmed
Image credits: Inside Edition
In a conversation with Inside Edition, Huxley’s mother, Britney, stressed how impressed she was by her son’s courageous reaction.
“I think most adults even in that moment would’ve perhaps panicked or run away,” Britney said. “Not everybody knows what to do there so I’m super proud of him.”
“Most adults in that moment would’ve panicked or run away. I’m super proud of him,” Huxley’s mother, Britney, said
Image credits: Inside Edition
Living in an area where bear sightings aren’t all that infrequent, Britney had warned her son about potential encounters with the wild animal.
“We’ve had a conversation about being aware. ‘Hey, be aware of your surroundings. If there is a bear and you’re not with an adult, you know, be calm.’”
You can watch the terrifying human-bear encounter below
It’s safe to say that Huxley not only paid close attention to his mother’s words but also displayed extraordinary bravery, emerging victorious from the terrifying encounter, thanks, of course, to the assistance of his kind neighbor.
People congratulated the boy for his bravery and expressed relief about the neighbor helping him
Follow Us